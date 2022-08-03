ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

With the return of Rafael Devers, Red Sox go for sweep of Astros

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oE89Y_0h30E0bU00

The trade deadline inspired a flurry of activity from contenders throughout baseball, with the viable American League pennant threats making multiple moves to bolster their rosters.

The Astros, whose 2-1 loss to the visiting Boston Red Sox on Tuesday kept them three games behind the New York Yankees for the best record in the AL, were among those franchises opting to acquire talent in the run-up to the deadline.

Houston and Boston will complete their three-game series Wednesday afternoon. Boston has won the first two games.

Houston traded for utility man Trey Mancini and catcher Christian Vazquez on Monday in the hours before dropping the series opener against the Red Sox and completed a trade for left-handed reliever Will Smith on Tuesday.

Mancini and Vazquez should provide depth to a roster in need of a boost offensively while Smith is the product of two teams dealing from ample depth.

The Astros have operated with a six-man rotation and are expecting right-hander Lance McCullers to join the fray in the near future, a scenario that made right-hander Jake Odorizzi expendable. The Braves, armed with four left-handers in their bullpen, sought the starting pitching depth the Astros had to offer.

Smith, who arrived in Houston in the early innings on Tuesday, is now the lone southpaw in the bullpen. In the ninth inning, Mancini and Vazquez grounded out as pinch hitters.

The ultimate goal for Houston is for all three to make a positive impact down the stretch and into the playoffs.

“Overall really excited about the additions that we have,” Astros general manager James Click said. “I feel like we accomplished our primary goals for the trade deadline.”

Right-hander Jose Urquidy (9-4, 3.86 ERA) will start the series finale for the Astros on Wednesday. He posted his eighth consecutive quality start in his last outing on July 28, limiting the Seattle Mariners to two runs on four hits and two walks with three strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings in the Astros’ 4-2 home victory.

Urquidy is 4-1 with a 2.60 ERA during his streak of quality starts. He is 2-0 with a 4.09 ERA over two career starts against the Red Sox. He was the pitcher of record in the Astros’ 13-4 victory in Boston on May 17, having allowed four runs on 12 hits with one strikeout over five innings.

Rookie right-hander Brayan Bello (0-3, 8.82) has the starting assignment as Boston pursues the series sweep. Bello, who made his major league debut on July 6, allowed two runs on four hits and three walks with four strikeouts over 4 1/3 innings of relief and was the pitcher of record in a 4-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on July 29.

It marked the first relief outing for Bello, who was 0-2 with a 10.50 ERA and an opponent OPS of 1.066 over his first three starts.

Bello will make his first career appearance against Houston.

The Red Sox were elated to have All-Star third baseman Rafael Devers back in their lineup. Devers, reinstated from the injured list after missing 10 games with right-hamstring inflammation, finished 2-for-4 with an RBI double plus his 23rd home run. Devers scored Tommy Pham, who played his first game with Boston after being acquired from Cincinnati, in the fourth.

“He played great defense, too,” Boston manager Alex Cora said of Devers. “To have those guys in the lineup, now we do believe we are better.”

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Q 105.7

Family Of Yankees Fans Welcome New Bronx Bomber Back Home

On Tuesday, left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery was traded by the New York Yankees to the St. Louis Cardinals. The Pinstripes organization is the only baseball family that the 29 year-old ever knew. In return for Montgomery, general manager Brian Cashman acquired the Gold Glove centerfielder that he desired for his playoff run, Harrison Bader. In a strange turn of events, the 28 year-old Bader is coming home to his family in New York, which happens to be a group of Yankees fans.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Boston, MA
City
New Boston, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Mound, TX
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
theScore

Red Sox release Jackie Bradley Jr.

Jackie Bradley Jr.'s second stint with the Boston Red Sox is over. The Red Sox released the veteran outfielder, the team announced Thursday. Bradley, a former All-Star and Gold Glover, hit three homers with 29 RBIs and a .578 OPS over 91 games this season. Boston reacquired the 32-year-old in...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Alex Cora thrown out of Red Sox vs. Royals after odd home-run call

Red Sox manager Alex Cora had his night cut short in Thursday’s game against the Royals after an odd home-run call. With the Red Sox trailing 4-3 in the bottom of the seventh and two Royals runners on base, catcher Salvador Pérez hit a screaming line drive down the left-field line. The ball bounced off an ambiguous part of the foul pole and caromed into left field.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Vazquez details bizarre experience of facing Red Sox right after trade

At least the Boston Red Sox made Christian Vazquez's exit convenient. Shortly after landing in Houston on Monday night, the Red Sox traded their longest-tenured player to the Astros, who they were preparing to face in a three-game series. That meant Vazquez simply had to switch clubhouses at Minute Maid Park to join his new team.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lance Mccullers
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Tommy Pham
Person
Jake Odorizzi
Person
Juan Soto
Person
Rafael Devers
NBC Sports

Watch: Newly-acquired Red Sox prospect homers in WooSox debut

Enmanuel Valdez did Chaim Bloom a solid Wednesday. The Boston Red Sox' chief baseball officer has received mixed reviews for his activity ahead of the MLB trade deadline, which included dealing starting catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros for two little-known prospects. Well, one of those little-known prospects is...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Bobby Dalbec sitting for Red Sox on Thursday

Boston Red Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Dalbec will move to the bench on Thursday with Eric Hosmer starting at first base. Hosmer will bat sixth versus left-hander Kris Bubic and the Royals. numberFire's models project Hosmer...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#American League#The New York Yankees#The Red Sox#Braves
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

69K+
Followers
53K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy