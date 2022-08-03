ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Torn-down Reds look for sweep of Marlins

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wzpgq_0h30DuTM00

When the Cincinnati Reds try for a three-game sweep of the host Miami Marlins on Wednesday, both managers will be busy adjusting to their new rosters.

Within the past week, the Reds have traded five starters: pitchers Tyler Mahle and Luis Castillo, outfielders Tommy Pham and Tyler Naquin, and infielder Brandon Drury.

Cincinnati manager David Bell had good things to say about all the departed Reds, including: “Pham was a great guy on this team.”

Miami wasn’t as aggressive a seller, but the Marlins’ bullpen did take a hit as Zach Pop and Anthony Bass were sent packing on Tuesday.

Marlins manager Don Mattingly said he will miss both relievers.

“Anthony has been our most consistent guy this year,” Mattingly said. “Zach has been a success story as a ‘Rule 5′ guy who took on some bumps and bruises last year. But then you saw him grow and get better.”

The Reds, with their depleted rotation, will throw struggling left-hander Mike Minor (1-7, 6.31 ERA) against the Marlins on Wednesday. The Reds will try for their fifth straight win.

Miami will counter with right-hander Sandy Alcantara (9-4, 1.99), who is considered a front-runner to win the National League Cy Young Award. Alcantara leads the NL in ERA and tops everyone in innings pitched (149 1/3).

Alcantara is 1-2 with a 2.86 ERA in five career games against the Reds — including three starts.

Alcantara has yet to face the Reds this season, but he has been dominant all year. His “worst” month came in May, when he had a 2.13 ERA in six starts. He has been equally good at home (2.00 ERA) as on the road (1.98).

However, Alcantara has slumped in his past two starts, allowing six runs in 11 innings.

Meanwhile, Minor, 34, has seen a downturn in his career since going 14-10 with a 3.59 ERA in 2019. Since then, he is 10-25 with a 5.40 ERA.

In 14 career starts against the Marlins, Minor is 3-5 with a 5.05 ERA.

The Reds are 1-9 this season when starting Minor, who hasn’t won a game since June 13.

However, Minor pitched fairly well in his most recent outing, a 6-2 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Friday. He lasted 5 1/3 innings, allowing just four hits and two runs.

“He gave us fits,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said.

As for the Reds’ and Marlins’ offenses, their strategies likely will be different on Wednesday.

Alcantara usually goes deep into games — he leads the majors in innings for a reason — and with the trades made by Miami, the Marlins’ bullpen has been weakened.

Conversely, Marlins hitters shouldn’t be worried necessarily about working deep counts. Miami has struggled to score lately — averaging 1.8 runs during a five-game losing streak — so they are more likely to be aggressive early.

Miami, which lost right fielder Avisail Garcia to a hamstring injury on Tuesday, seems to badly miss Jazz Chisholm Jr., Jon Berti, Brian Anderson and Jorge Soler. All four of those hitters are on the injured list.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Nolan Gorman sent to Cardinals' bench on Thursday night

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Gorman is not starting in Thursday's Game 2 contest against the Chicago Cubs. Gorman will take a break after Tommy Edman was named St. Louis' starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 125 batted balls this season, Gorman has produced a 14.4% barrel rate and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Don Mattingly on his way out as Marlins manager?

Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly is in his seventh and potential final season with the club. The Miami Herald’s Craig Mish reported on Tuesday that Mattingly was unsure as to whether or not he would return as the Marlins’ manager next season. “Don Mattingly told me today he...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
Yardbarker

Dodgers Trade Rumors: David Peralta Was On Radar Before Sent To Rays

The Arizona Diamondbacks got an early start on trade deadline activity by sending David Peralta to the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday in exchange for catching prospect Christian Cerda. Peralta, who is in the final year of his current contract, helps bolster the Rays’ outfield depth as they look up...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jorge Soler
Person
Jon Berti
Person
Tommy Pham
Person
Anthony Bass
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Don Mattingly
Person
Juan Soto
numberfire.com

Nico Hoerner not in Cubs' lineup versus Marlins

Chicago Cubs infielder Nico Hoerner is not in the starting lineup for Friday afternoon's series opener against right-hander Edward Cabrera and the Miami Marlins. Hoerner started the past 27 games for the Cubs and hit .260 with a .697 OPS. Christopher Morel will shift to shortstop in place of Hoerner and hit eighth while Rafael Ortega takes over in center field and the leadoff spot.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockies#The Cincinnati Reds#Nl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
The Associated Press

Vogelbach's slam, Alonso's HR send Mets past Nationals 9-5

WASHINGTON (AP) — Daniel Vogelbach hit a grand slam and Pete Alonso connected for his 28th homer, helping the New York Mets beat the Washington Nationals 9-5 on Wednesday. New York won for the eighth time in nine games and opened a 3½-game lead over second-place Atlanta in the NL East. The teams begin a four-day, five-game series Thursday in New York. “They’re a really good team and they’re playing good baseball, but we’re a really good team and we’re playing good baseball,” Vogelbach said. “I just think you take it as you’re playing another game and you’re playing another series.” Chris Bassitt (8-7) pitched seven shutout innings for New York, which finished with 14 hits.
WASHINGTON, DC
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

69K+
Followers
53K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy