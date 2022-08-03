ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Planning Commission amends street requirements for new subdivision construction

By Amy Leonard
The Cullman Tribune
 2 days ago

CULLMAN, Ala. – The City of Cullman Planning Commission met Monday night with five public hearings  held, including an amendment to street regulations in subdivision developments.

An amendment to the City’s Subdivision Regulations was approved. The amendment makes clear what a developer’s responsibilities are when it comes to bonds and street damage. Developers are now required to maintain bonds until all phases of a new subdivision are complete, not just the first phase(s). Before, the City could be held liable for damage to a subdivision’s streets caused by continued construction traffic in later phases of subdivision development. Now, developers will be held liable for any street damage caused (by construction traffic) throughout a new subdivision’s development on that subdivision’s streets.

A public hearing to divide a single lot into two lots on Fifth Avenue Southeast was heard, and with no one speaking against the request, the commission voted favorably for the subdivision of the property.

Also held was a public hearing for a conditional use request for a modular structure on Commerce Avenue Northwest by Behavioral Health Group’s Cullman Treatment Center as represented by St. John & Associates. With no opposition, the request was approved.

The request to vacate a portion of Apple Lane Northwest at the intersection of Grape Street Northwest was heard. During the public hearing, Linda Stiefelmeyer and another resident spoke in opposition to the request due to a possible inability to access their respective properties. The commission opted to not recommend the request when it goes before city council.

The commission heard a request for a property located at 1451 11 th St. SE, just east of Old Bolte Road Southeast, zoned R-3 residential, to be granted conditional use so the structures on the property can be used as a worship facility. A proposed site plan was also presented. The Foundation of Jesus Church plans to use both existing structures on the property to incorporate into the plan of the church property. This conditional use was previously approved; however, it had expired. The proposal received a favorable recommendation to the city council, with several contingencies.

The final plat of North Ridge Phase II, located northeast of Alabama Highway 157 and Eva Road, was approved.

The planning commission meets on the first Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at Cullman City Hall. The meetings are open to the public. Due to next month’s holiday, the September meeting will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Comments / 0

The Cullman Tribune

Rock the South: Law enforcement update

CULLMAN, Ala. – With thousands descending on Cullman this weekend for the Rock the South music festival, Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry said his department’s primary focus will be safety and security.  “As with any event that the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office works, our first priority is to keep the community safe, and Rock the South is no different,” Gentry said.   The sheriff said deputies will be out in full force this weekend doing everything possible to ensure the safety of visitors and residents.  “We encourage everyone to know your travel routes, parking areas and what can and cannot be brought into the...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Rock the South survival guide

CULLMAN, Ala. – For a decade, Rock the South (RTS) has promised a hot and sweaty, boot-stomping good time. Founder Shane Quick and his team have brought in beloved classic and modern country superstars and the best up-and-coming young guns to entertain the tens of thousands who flock to Cullman every summer. Whether this is your first year at RTS or you’re an old hat, here are some tips to make your weekend at RTS the best time possible.  Study the map before you go  Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry strongly urged festivalgoers to have a parking plan and route before leaving...
CULLMAN, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

I-65 southbound to close for bridgework, pavement repairs

HUNTSVILLE — The Alabama Department of Transportation advises motorists that Interstate 65 southbound in southern Morgan County will be closed from 6 p.m. Aug. 9 until about 4 p.m. Aug. 10. The southbound roadway will be closed from Exit 325 (Thompson Road) near Hartselle to Exit 318 (U.S. 31)...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

