The Weather Authority: Typical Alabama summer

ABC 33/40 News
 2 days ago
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Hot and humid

WEDNESDAY’S HIGHS: We’ll start off by taking a look at Wednesday’s highs in Central Alabama, and we see that highs were in the mid 80s to the lower 90s across the area. Selma and Vernon were the hot spots at 93. The cool spot was Alexander City at 86. The Birmingham Airport made it up to 89.
ENVIRONMENT
WSFA

Pollen counts set to soar in Central Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Who’s ready for the pollen levels to soar? We’re guessing the answer is quite obvious: nobody. Unfortunately that’s exactly what will happen as August continues to progress along. Every year during the mid-August to mid-October period the weed pollen levels -- namely ragweed...
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Lake Guntersville starring in TV show

If you can’t make it to Lake Guntersville in person this weekend, you can at least get a good look at it on TV. The area will be featured on the show “Facing Waves” on Bally Sports Southeast beginning this weekend. It’s set to air 5 p.m. Saturday, 6:30 a.m. Sunday, 8:30 a.m. Tuesday and 1:30 p.m. Aug. 12. If you’re searching online, it’s season 9, episode 4.
TV & VIDEOS
AL.com

25 best places to retire in Alabama

The average age of retirement in the U.S. is 63 and for many, a change of scenery is in order once those full-time work days are over. To help with those decisions, ranking site Niche has listed the top 25 places in Alabama for retirees. The rankings are based on the number of residents age 65 years old and over who moved into the area in the last year; average sunny days per year; cost of living and crime and safety grades; and access to doctors, restaurants and affordable housing.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

West Alabama first responder in dire need of EMTs

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - NorthStar Ambulance in west Alabama has a little bit of an emergency of its own. The first responder is short of employees, real short by more than 20. NorthStar says it needs at least 15 people to become EMTs, and to help them to do just...
ALABAMA STATE
alabamawx.com

Alabama NewsCenter — 5 essential dishes every Alabamian should know how to make

The Alabama Tourism Department’s “100 Dishes to Eat Before You Die” roundup presents some of the tastiest bites being served at restaurants around Alabama. But while our state has no shortage of restaurants where you can relish a delicious meal, we’ve also got a hefty helping of outstanding home cooks. For our kitchen wiz readers, we’ve created another Alabama-food-focused collection. We enlisted the help of several Alabama food aficionados (chefs and restaurant owners, writers and a foodways expert) and asked them to share their picks for dishes that Alabama cooks ought to have in their recipe repertoire.
ALABAMA STATE
tvliving.com

Treasure hunt at the World’s Longest Yard Sale

GADSDEN, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you pull over for yard sales, you’re going to love this. The World’s Longest Yard Sale, also known as the 127 Yard Sale, is back for another year and going through part of north Alabama!. Every year, bargain hunters, yard sale...
GADSDEN, AL
AL.com

Alabama’s 25 best suburbs

2. Madison – Madison County, population 50,717. 3. Vestavia Hills – Jefferson County, population 34,482. 4. Indian Springs Village – Shelby County, population 2,618. 5. Hoover – Jefferson/Shelby counties, population 85,386. 6. Meadowbrook – Shelby County, population 10,110. 7. Mountain Brook – Jefferson County, population...
alreporter.com

Opinion | The unmasking of Alabama

Public schools are opening in a few days or weeks. I teach at UAB, and we return to classes on Aug. 22. Grocery and department stores, restaurants, concerts and sporting events – they’re all open with good crowds, plenty of business. If you attend a school, or a...
ALABAMA STATE
105.1 The Block

Large Bear Caught On West Alabama Families Security Camera

This bear issue is getting too close for my comfort. Just yesterday, a warning was issued and reported by us, that black bears had pretty much taken over Alabama. OK, that's a little drastic, I admit. That wasn't the warning, the warning is linked above. However, it seems like more...
WAAY-TV

Alabama ends daily Covid-19 updates

While variants continue to plague Alabama, at least one part of the Covid-19 pandemic is over – mostly. The Alabama Department of Public Health announced Monday it is ending daily updates to the Covid-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard. Now, weekly updates will be posted at 11 a.m. Thursdays. Prior...
Praise 93.3

4 Inevitable Trends for Alabama Churches

Alabama churches have faced many challenges during the pandemic and many changes have been made. However, churches, pastors and denominations will have to make important changes to stay relevant and reach the masses. If changes are not made for the future, many churches could close or decrease in membership. There are 4 trends to pay attention to in Alabama, nationwide and globally.
ABC 33/40 News

Man wanted in connection to Wisconsin murder charged in Alabama murder

A man wanted in connection to a murder in Wisconsin, who was captured in Helena was connected to the death of a man in Flomaton, Alabama. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 52-year-old Dwight Dixon was found dead when police responded to an emergency call on Dixon Road in Flomaton Wednesday.
FLOMATON, AL

