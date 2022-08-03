British Airways suspends the sale of all domestic and short-haul European flights until Mid-August

Read on www.airlive.net
Delta gave a passenger $4,800 in air miles after forgetting to put his wheelchair on a flight from New York to Ireland, then breaking it on the way home
Delta forgot to put Tim Kelly's wheelchair onto a flight to Dublin, then broke it on the way back. The airline has now given him 400,000 air miles in compensation, the same amount his tickets cost. Delta previously offered him 117,500 air miles and $4,000 in vouchers and said his...
‘Mutiny’ on easyJet flight as passengers stuck onboard for hours in heatwave
A family has described how a “mutiny” erupted onboard a delayed easyJet flight on Monday, after passengers were forced to sit on the aircraft for over four hours in heatwave temperatures.Passenger Dominey Jenner accused the airline of only giving customers “one glass of water” and no food during the delay, which lasted from around 4pm until 8.30pm - amid temperatures of 30 to 32C.She said the unrest onboard became so bad that passengers began phoning Gatwick police, who came to escort them off the flight when it was ultimately cancelled.Ms Jenner’s flight, EZY6427, had been due to depart at...
Airport passengers told they must have charged phones before boarding flight
Airport passengers have been told that they must have their electrical devices fully charged before boarding their flight. Now that the kids summer holidays are well underway, many will be heading the the airport for a much-needed break. Alongside the excitement of hopping on a plane, it's important for holiday-goers...
EasyJet passengers erupt in applause as two people VOLUNTEER to leave overbooked flight so it can take off as thousands of holidays are ruined by chaos
Passengers on an easyJet flight burst into applause this morning after two passengers volunteered to leave an overbooked flight so it could take off. In a video posted on social media, both passengers and crew can be seen enthusiastically supporting the man and woman, who can be seen walking off the flight after boarding.
A Major Airline Just Launched a 15-Hour Nonstop Flight
At a time of constant flight delays and airports brimming with unclaimed luggage, a longer direct flight is almost always safer bet than a short transfer — even if, as those who've been on a flight of more than 10 hours know, it can feel like an entire life has passed by the time you land at your destination.
Passengers' lost suitcases were found dumped in the trash at an international airport, report says
The baggage handling company told UTV some bags contained perishable items which attracted vermin and had to be disposed.
Furious mom slams American Airlines for LOSING her daughter,12, after paying $150 for chaperone to take her through Miami Airport
A Georgia mom has slammed American Airlines for losing her 12-year-old daughter when she flew alone from Tennessee to Miami. Monica Gilliam, 39, a photography professor, blasted the airline after Kimber was not escorted off the plane and disappeared. The youngster had been flying solo from Chattanooga to Miami last...
Video shows airline passengers crawling through conveyor belt entrance at one of the UK's busiest airports after waiting 90 minutes for their luggage
Footage on the UK's Dispatches TV show reveals angry airline customers climbing through the conveyor belt and confronting airport baggage handlers.
Airline sent US couple's missing bags to their hotel on a remote Scottish island 5 days after they checked out
Aer Lingus and Eagle Aviation sent the Bayers' luggage to their hotel in Iona. By then, they were on the other side of the country in Edinburgh.
A US flyer tracked his lost luggage back to London and was told by American to go pick it up from the airport — even though he was 4,000 miles away in North Carolina
A stranger texted Jamie O'Grady saying he'd found his luggage in baggage reclaim at London Heathrow. American Airlines told O'Grady to collect the bag from the airport, even though he was back in the US. O'Grady had been on a trip to Portugal from his home in North Carolina. The...
I stayed in a tiny, 107-square-foot hotel room that was inspired by an airline cabin. At $225 a night, it's not worth the price tag.
Yotelair Changi Airport's Premium Queen Cabin is one of the tiniest hotel rooms in Singapore. It reminded me of a college dorm room.
An Air Canada passenger says the airline lost her luggage that contained her parents' ashes
Donna O'Conner had planned to spread some of the ashes in Ireland. But after being lost for 13 days, the bag was shipped back to Chicago.
A passenger was fined $1,874 after an airport security dog sniffed out two McMuffins in their luggage
An airline passenger arrived at an Australian airport with undeclared food, and officials weren’t lovin’ it. A detector dog sniffed out the breach in biosecurity last week after a passenger traveling from Indonesia snuck a McDonald's meal on a flight to Darwin International Airport in Australia. The airport’s...
A passenger says he spotted his lost luggage dumped in the trash in a picture shared online
Fergus Mulligan said he saw his green suitcase in pictures of bags dumped in an area reserved for trash, which were shared with UTV last month.
Qantas loses a woman's luggage and after she replaced the necessities the airline slugs her for excess baggage on way home: 'I will never travel with them again ever'
A woman has vowed to never fly with Qantas again after the airline lost her baggage for a week before charging her $380 in excess luggage fees on the return trip. Corrine Olsen and her husband Peter travelled from Sydney to Denpasar Airport in Bali, on July 2. However, a...
See inside the 4-seat electric flying taxi that could be shuttling passengers between airports and city centers by 2026
Airlines are betting big on eVTOLs, with Embraer's Eve winning 1,900 orders. Here's what the flying taxis could look like.
Airlines cancel more than 1,500 US flights Friday
Massive flight cancellations have spilled over into a second day after thunderstorms pounded major airports on the East Coast on Thursday.
INCIDENT An unruly was handcuffed by some US Marines on Virgin Atlantic #VS141
A flight from London to Los Angeles on Tuesday was forced to divert from its intended flight path due to an unruly passenger. Virgin Atlantic flight 141 took off from London Heathrow Airport in the United Kingdom but was forced to land before its anticipated destination of Los Angeles International Airport in the United States after the passenger’s disturbance.
A woman who went on her first vacation outside the US says an airline lost her luggage for a month: 'It was nowhere to be found'
Jacqueline Hodge's luggage didn't arrive in the Dominican Republic for her week-long vacation. Instead, her bag arrived after she left.
