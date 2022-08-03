ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Nature.com

Fast track to mutualism

Rapid experimental evolution and targeted genetic engineering of Escherichia coli in a stinkbug host reveals that a single mutation can produce a host-beneficial symbiosis. Experimental evolution provides a powerful tool to study evolutionary mechanisms in action and to unravel the molecular basis of real-time adaptations. As such, this approach has provided invaluable insights into the evolutionary dynamics of bacteria or eukaryotes adapting to their environment2 or to co-evolving antagonists3. However, experimental evolution has rarely been used to study host-beneficial symbioses, despite its potential to answer fundamental questions on the establishment, maintenance and consequences of mutualistic interactions with microorganisms4. A study by King et al. provided one of the notable exceptions, demonstrating that a mildly deleterious bacterium can rapidly evolve to protect its nematode host against a virulent pathogen5. Still, this study used an established symbiosis, preventing insights into the early steps of microbial adaptation to a host.
Travel Maven

Maryland is Home to an Incredible Dinosaur Forest

The Maryland Zoo has recently expanded its selection of outdoor attractions. Opened earlier this summer, the Dinosaur Prehistoric Forest is a limited-time experience designed for families and kids that has recently won the 2022 Best of Baltimore award for best exhibit in the state. Keep reading to learn more about this must-see attraction.
MedicalXpress

Study shows vaping cannabinoid acetate leads to formation of deadly gas

A new study by Portland State University's Robert Strongin doctoral student Kaelas Munger provides insight into the potential risks of vaping cannabinoid acetates. They found that the toxic gas known as ketene is released when cannabinoid acetates are heated under vaping conditions. Ketene was found previously by researchers studying vitamin E acetate in 2019 in the emissions from a commercial e-cigarette. This led to ketene's identification as a possible source of the vaping-induced lung injury outbreak that led to nearly 3,000 hospitalizations and deaths in the U.S. as of February 2020. While ketene is known to be toxic to humans, Strongin said it's too dangerous to study in order to fully understand its impact on the human body.
technologynetworks.com

Manipulating Chromosomes in Living Cells Reveals That They Are Fluid

For the first time, scientists from CNRS, Institut Curie and Sorbonne Université have been able to act physically on chromosomes in living cells. By subjecting the chromosomes to different forces using magnets, they discovered that chromosomes are in fact very fluid – almost liquid – outside cell division phases. This study is published in Science on July 29, 2022.
Phys.org

Researchers design the cheapest and most efficient squid aquaculture system to date

A squid is a type of cephalopod that has an elongated body, eight arms and two tentacles. Globally, there are at least 300 species of squid distributed across the world's oceans. They're also a healthy food source as they're packed with protein, thus contributing to high-quality meals. But all the species of squid in Japan's waters have been declining since the 1980s and their estimated population sizes are just 10% of what they previously were. The situation is so dire that Japan, which has one of the highest rates of fish and seafood consumption in the world, now relies on imported, processed squid from South America.
Phys.org

Neural networks and 'ghost' electrons accurately reconstruct behavior of quantum systems

Physicists are (temporarily) augmenting reality to crack the code of quantum systems. Predicting the properties of a molecule or material requires calculating the collective behavior of its electrons. Such predictions could one day help researchers develop new pharmaceuticals or design materials with sought-after properties such as superconductivity. The problem is that electrons can become "quantum mechanically" entangled with one another, meaning they can no longer be treated individually. The entangled web of connections becomes absurdly tricky for even the most powerful computers to unravel directly for any system with more than a handful of particles.
Phys.org

Experiments show bottle-nosed dolphins likely have episodic memory recall

A team of researchers at the University of Cambridge, working with colleagues from the University of Turin and Zoomarine Italia, has found evidence of bottle-nosed dolphins having episodic memory recall. In their paper published in the journal Current Biology, the group outlines the experiments they conducted with the dolphins and what they learned from them.
Salon

Could silk take a bite out of humanity's microplastic problem?

The "micro" prefix in the word microplastics might lead one to think that these tiny plastic particles, by definition less than 5 millimeters in length, are harmless trifles. And though microplastics are sometimes intentionally manufactured, more often these tiny slivers are created by accidents or the ravages of time, ending their life as pollution in our environment. When that happens, they are far from harmless — rather, they pose a threat to most life on Earth.
scitechdaily.com

Mysterious Hidden Quantum Phase in a 2D Crystal Captured by Scientists for the First Time

Single-shot spectroscopy techniques provide scientists with a new understanding of a mysterious light-driven process. Harold “Doc” Edgerton, the late MIT professor, developed high-speed strobe-flash photography in the 1960s that allowed us to visualize events too fast for the eye — a droplet hitting a pool of milk or a bullet piercing an apple.
MedicalXpress

Exploring new dimensions in surgery

When you enter Operating Theatre 3 of the new central operating department at Pius Hospital Oldenburg, Germany, the first thing you notice is the large, three-part mural on the back wall: a dreamlike landscape of white dunes, a tranquil sea and blue sky. "We believe that an attractive environment significantly improves the workplace atmosphere," says Dirk Weyhe, Professor of Visceral Surgery at the University and director of the University Clinic for Visceral Surgery at Pius Hospital Oldenburg. And that, he stresses, is indispensable for the success of the operations that are performed here on a daily basis.
Phys.org

Using a supercomputer to find the best way to mix two fluids

A pair of researchers, one with the Max Planck Institute of Brain Research, the other with Imperial College, has found more efficient ways to mix two fluids using simulations run on a supercomputer. In their paper published in the journal Physical Review Fluids, Maximilian Eggl and Peter Schmid describe the factors they took into account in creating their simulations and the strategies they found that worked the best.
Phys.org

Complex coacervate droplets as a model material for studying the electrodynamic response of biological materials

Manipulating solid particles of a few micrometers in size using an electric field has been of great interest to physicists. These controllable particles can be assembled into dynamic chains that can effectively control the flow of liquids in thin tubes like capillaries. Replacing these solid particles with liquid droplets would allow for previously unachievable electrorheology applications in biotechnology, as liquid droplets can store and utilize various biomolecules such as enzymes. Until now, it was not possible to use liquid droplets for electrorheology, as they tend to coalesce or deform, rendering them ineffective as electrorheological fluids.
American Council on Science and Health

Wealth: The Solution to Our Global 'Plastic Problem'

Over the weekend, I took my family to the Monterey Bay Aquarium. My wife and I loved going as kids, and now that we have a young son, we were eager to watch him experience it for the first time. From leopard sharks to 40-foot-tall kelp forests, the facility showcases an impressive spectrum of marine life, and its affiliated research institute does all sorts of important and interesting oceanographic work. Plus the aquarium is situated on California's central coast, which is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful places on earth. You should go if you've never been.
The Baltimore Sun

Harford medical centers recognized for heart disease and stroke care by American Heart Association

Two Harford County hospitals are among 37 hospitals in Maryland recently recognized by the American Heart Association for their participation in association’s Get With The Guidelines program. Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air and Harford Memorial Hospital in Havre de Grace, both University of Maryland Medical System facilities, were recognized for their achievements. The program ...
