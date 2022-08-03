After three years, Cedar Haven operator takes first steps to exit bankruptcy

Read on lebtown.com
Related
beckersasc.com
$100M Pennsylvania project to include 3-story medical office building
A $100 million project in Lancaster, Pa., will include a three-story medical office building, Lancaster Online reported Aug. 4. Lancaster General Health, part of Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine, and developer Hankin Group will develop the medical office building through a partnership. The project also includes a four-story apartment building, a five-story...
lebtown.com
Texas Eastern to add 2 miles of pipeline, replace receiver & valve in Myerstown
Energy company Texas Eastern, a subsidiary of Enbridge, is currently seeking regulatory approval for an enhancement to an existing pipeline that runs through Lebanon County. Texas Eastern plans to install approximately two miles of new 36-inch diameter looping pipeline, as well as removing an existing receiver and valve site and building a new receiver and valve site at the end of the two miles of pipeline.
abc27.com
Lancaster senior complex close to completion
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A senior living complex in Lancaster is one step closer to completion. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. Landis Place on King is a seven-story, 114,000-square-foot building on King Street. The 79-unit...
lebtown.com
Inflation forces Lebanon School District to review expansion plans
Rising prices could delay the Lebanon School District’s plan to address overcrowding, which is centered around the construction of a new middle school next to the existing Lebanon High School. The district had hoped to open bids on Aug. 15 and break ground later this year, but on Aug....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theburgnews.com
Own an Island: Susquehanna River islands, rich in history, hit the sales market in Harrisburg
George Clooney has one. Beyoncé has one. And, now, you can have one, too. Actually, you can have two — private islands, that is. An island pair is currently for sale, smack-dab in the middle of the Susquehanna River in Harrisburg. Last week, Independence Island and Bailey’s Island...
Is the Bon-Ton making a comeback?
The retailer, which had corporate offices in York County and Wisconsin, closed its 267 stores in 2018 after filing for bankruptcy.
300-year-old home for sale in Lebanon County
The "Tobias Bickel House" was built in 1720. It was moved to its current location in Myerstown, Lebanon County, and refurbished in 1981. And now, more than 300 years from when it was built, it's up for sale.
WFMZ-TV Online
Upland Square shopping center off Route 100 in Montgomery County sold for $85.7M
Upland Square, a 400,716-square-foot retail shopping center in Montgomery County, has been sold for $85.7 million, according to a statement from Institutional Property Advisors. The sale of the West Pottsgrove Township property does not include an AMC Theatre and some free-standing properties, Brad Nathanson of Institutional Property Advisors said in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
susquehannastyle.com
A Look at Landis Place on King
Landis Place on King is an innovative project in the heart of Lancaster City. One- or two-bedroom apartments are available with beautiful views of the cityscape. All apartments have balconies or patios, and the green-friendly building offers a rooftop terrace and abundant community space. Many styles offering warm and spacious living options are available.
NBC Philadelphia
Pennsylvanians, You Might Be Owed a Chunk of Nearly $4 Billion
A Philadelphia councilwoman is pushing to get millions back into the pockets of the city owed to them by the Pennsylvania, and the commonwealth may owe you too. Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson announced in a news release Tuesday that the first annual report outlining unclaimed property owed to the City of Philadelphia by the State of Pennsylvania was given to the Chief Clerk of Philadelphia City Council.
Fat Daddy's closes permanently, auctions off everything
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The proprietors of Fat Daddy's, a York County nightclub known for its shark head on the wall and cornhole tournaments, announced on Friday that the establishment has permanently closed. PCI Auction Group, located in Manheim, is auctioning off everything inside the building, according to the...
Two Years Later, Sunoco Pipeline Still Failing to Meet Commitments
EXTON, PA — Nearly two years since Sunoco Pipeline L.P. spilled drilling mud into Marsh Creek Lake and its tributaries, and more than one month past the company’s agreed-upon remediation and restoration deadline, state Senator Katie Muth, D-Chester, Berks, Montgomery, and state Representative Danielle Friel Otten, D-Chester, commented on the operator’s failure to meets its commitments, as cleanup efforts continue near Marsh Creek State Park.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CVS Pharmacy to close 2 stores in Cumberland County
CVS Pharmacy has closed a store in Carlisle, and plans to close another one in Camp Hill. CVS Pharmacy closed the store at 841 E. High St. in Carlisle on July 11. All prescriptions at that store were transferred to the location at 765 S. West Street in Carlisle. CVS...
qhubonews.com
ANNVILLE BUSINESS OWNER ANTHONY HOWELLS
ANNVILLE, PA (July 29, 2022) – Anthony Howells, CEO of Paulhus & Associates, has been named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. ANNVILLE, PA (July 29, 2022) – Anthony Howells, CEO of Paulhus & Associates, has been named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council.
Pa. doctor who prescribed drugs with ‘reckless abandon’ given 15-year sentence
WILLIAMSPORT – A Northumberland County doctor who proclaimed “I am absolutely innocent” has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for prescribing drugs not for a legitimate medical reason. Dr. Raymond J. Kraynak, 65, was sentenced Wednesday evening by U.S. Middle District Judge Matthew W. Brann after...
York County horse rescue struggles to stay on the saddle through inflation
YORK, Pa. — Omega Horse Rescue in Peach Bottom Township is in dire straits. “COVID and the economy have hit us really hard here at the rescue with funding," Director Kelly Smith said. "And we are now into our savings.”. Since the onset of the pandemic donations and the...
FOX43.com
Multipurpose housing and medical building coming to Lancaster
The project will feature three buildings in total. One will be a medical facility and the other two will feature apartments, as well as retail and restaurant space.
Petition to move York State Fair back to September gains traction
YORK, Pa. — Some people in York County are signing a petition to move the York Fair back to its original September date. The petition was created just a few days after the attendance numbers for the 2022 York State Fair were released. This year's fair saw a 34% decrease compared to last year's attendance, when the fair was held over its traditional dates in September.
abc27.com
Midstate Markers: Lemoyne Susquehannock Village
LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) — At Memorial Park in Lemoyne, one of the state’s newest historical markers marks an old native American settlement-one which might never have been uncovered if a railroad hadn’t wanted to lay some new track. In the early 2000s, Norfolk Southern Railway wanted to...
abc27.com
Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Harrisburg, according to Tripadvisor
(Stacker) – With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
Comments / 0