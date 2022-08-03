Read on www.ameliamonitor.com
School board to consider sheriff’s MOU, meal prices
The Amelia County School Board is scheduled to consider recommended meal price changes and a MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) with the Amelia County Sheriff’s Office at its Monday (Aug. 8) meeting. Other items for consideration are the approval of home school and non-resident students, a Marine Toys for Tots...
Food distribution is Tuesday
The Amelia Food Pantry announces this month’s USDA Food Distribution will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 9). Due to the pandemic, there are some additional precautions at the pickup site to keep in mind. Upon arrival, clients are asked to follow signs outlining the new traffic pattern, remain in their vehicles, and wear a mask. Food distribution staffers will assist clients at their vehicles to ensure a safe and efficient pickup.
School personnel ‘engage’ at opening convocation
Amelia County Public Schools teachers and other staff gathered Monday (Aug. 1) morning to begin the 2022-23 school year by hearing from administrators and guest speakers at the schools’ annual opening convocation before students return to classes on Wednesday (Aug. 10). Before introducing school board Chair Bonnie Vega (Dist....
New school year provides opportunities
Welcome to the 2022-2023 school year! Members of Team Amelia have been hard at work preparing for the new school year. We are excited to welcome our new and returning students on August 10th. Over the past two years, Amelia students and staff met the unprecedented challenges and requirements associated...
Juvenile charged with murder of youth in Mannboro
A 17-year-old male was arrested Tuesday (July 26) and charged in connection with the July 2 shooting death of Lucas Hanna, a 16-year-old male, in the 4000 block of Richmond Road (Rt. 612). He was initially charged with voluntary manslaughter on July 26 but later the charge was upgraded to murder/homicide.
Peggy Jones Stone
Peggy Jones Stone, 84, of Mechanicsville and formerly of Amelia County passed from this life Sunday, July 31, 2022. She was born in Amelia County on May 16, 1938, to James L. and Frances C. Childress Jones. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband,...
Jimmy Dorsey Southall
Jimmy Dorsey Southall of Jetersville, passed away peacefully Friday, June 24, 2022. He is preceded in death by his wife, Jane Lois Southall and is survived by his children, David Southall (Madelyn), Darrell Southall (Martha), Steve Babcock (Debbie), Kathy Baldwin, Jeri Moon, Cynthia Denham (Charles); 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren. He is also preceded in death by his grandchildren, Taylor Smith, Nicholas Moon, and Caleb Moon, and is also survived by Tipper “baby girl” Southall.
