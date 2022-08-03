The Amelia Food Pantry announces this month’s USDA Food Distribution will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 9). Due to the pandemic, there are some additional precautions at the pickup site to keep in mind. Upon arrival, clients are asked to follow signs outlining the new traffic pattern, remain in their vehicles, and wear a mask. Food distribution staffers will assist clients at their vehicles to ensure a safe and efficient pickup.

