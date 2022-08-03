ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amelia Court House, VA

ameliamonitor.com

School personnel ‘engage’ at opening convocation

Amelia County Public Schools teachers and other staff gathered Monday (Aug. 1) morning to begin the 2022-23 school year by hearing from administrators and guest speakers at the schools’ annual opening convocation before students return to classes on Wednesday (Aug. 10). Before introducing school board Chair Bonnie Vega (Dist....
AMELIA COUNTY, VA
ameliamonitor.com

New school year provides opportunities

Welcome to the 2022-2023 school year! Members of Team Amelia have been hard at work preparing for the new school year. We are excited to welcome our new and returning students on August 10th. Over the past two years, Amelia students and staff met the unprecedented challenges and requirements associated...
AMELIA COUNTY, VA
ameliamonitor.com

School board to consider sheriff’s MOU, meal prices

The Amelia County School Board is scheduled to consider recommended meal price changes and a MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) with the Amelia County Sheriff’s Office at its Monday (Aug. 8) meeting. Other items for consideration are the approval of home school and non-resident students, a Marine Toys for Tots...
AMELIA COUNTY, VA
ameliamonitor.com

Planning commission okays second dwelling request, discusses solar farm rules

After voting to recommend the supervisors approve a request for a Special Exception permit to construct a second dwelling on the same parcel, the Amelia County Planning Commission discussed proposed amendments to the county’s ordinance pertaining to utility scale solar energy facilities at its Monday (July 25) meeting. Billy...
JETERSVILLE, VA
ameliamonitor.com

Juvenile charged with murder of youth in Mannboro

A 17-year-old male was arrested Tuesday (July 26) and charged in connection with the July 2 shooting death of Lucas Hanna, a 16-year-old male, in the 4000 block of Richmond Road (Rt. 612). He was initially charged with voluntary manslaughter on July 26 but later the charge was upgraded to murder/homicide.
MANNBORO, VA
ameliamonitor.com

Peggy Jones Stone

Peggy Jones Stone, 84, of Mechanicsville and formerly of Amelia County passed from this life Sunday, July 31, 2022. She was born in Amelia County on May 16, 1938, to James L. and Frances C. Childress Jones. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband,...
MECHANICSVILLE, VA
ameliamonitor.com

Driver and passenger injured in Sunday crash

Both the driver and passenger of a 1998 Dodge pickup truck were taken to an area hospital by the Amelia Emergency Squad Sunday (July 31) with non-life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash on Dennisville Road (Rt. 614) about .1 of a mile north of the Poor House Road (Rt. 603) intersection. Virginia State Police Senior Trooper Todd Smith said the accident occurred about 10:55 a.m. when the truck, driven by Tyler Parrott, of Amelia, came around a curve and he lost control on the rain-slick pavement and the truck ran off the right side of the roadway, struck a mailbox and then some trees. Mr. Parrott was charged with failing to drive right of the road’s center and failing to wear his seat belt. The truck was a total loss.
AMELIA COUNTY, VA
ameliamonitor.com

Jimmy Dorsey Southall

Jimmy Dorsey Southall of Jetersville, passed away peacefully Friday, June 24, 2022. He is preceded in death by his wife, Jane Lois Southall and is survived by his children, David Southall (Madelyn), Darrell Southall (Martha), Steve Babcock (Debbie), Kathy Baldwin, Jeri Moon, Cynthia Denham (Charles); 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren. He is also preceded in death by his grandchildren, Taylor Smith, Nicholas Moon, and Caleb Moon, and is also survived by Tipper “baby girl” Southall.
JETERSVILLE, VA

