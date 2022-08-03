Both the driver and passenger of a 1998 Dodge pickup truck were taken to an area hospital by the Amelia Emergency Squad Sunday (July 31) with non-life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash on Dennisville Road (Rt. 614) about .1 of a mile north of the Poor House Road (Rt. 603) intersection. Virginia State Police Senior Trooper Todd Smith said the accident occurred about 10:55 a.m. when the truck, driven by Tyler Parrott, of Amelia, came around a curve and he lost control on the rain-slick pavement and the truck ran off the right side of the roadway, struck a mailbox and then some trees. Mr. Parrott was charged with failing to drive right of the road’s center and failing to wear his seat belt. The truck was a total loss.

AMELIA COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO