Del Mar, CA

New library construction begins in Pacific Highlands Ranch

By Karen Billing
Del Mar Times
 2 days ago

Construction began this week on the new Pacific Highlands Ranch Library.

The 18,000-square-foot library will include reading nooks for all ages, a maker space, a community meeting room, an outdoor civic space and public art. The library’s parking lot will include 65 parking stalls, including four ADA spaces and four spaces for future EV charging stations.

Construction hours are scheduled from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The new library is anticipated to open in fall 2024.

With the first day of school approaching for neighboring Canyon Crest Academy and Pacific Trails Middle School on Aug. 16, there were some concerns expressed to the Carmel Valley Community Planning Board about construction activity causing impacts on Village Center Loop Road.

According to Jacob Randles, from the city’s engineering and capital projects department, they are trying to accomplish construction activities with heavy traffic now. The city is aware that there are schools in the area and while there will be impacts, they are doing their best to minimize them in any way possible.

The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch’s promenade will be partially closed for the construction but the sidewalk near the tower will remain open for students to walk or ride bikes to school. The grass fire access lane will also remain open.

For construction inquiries, email engineering@sandiego.gov or call (619) 533-4207.

