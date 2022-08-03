ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants' Dexter Lawrence: Playoffs are 'a realistic goal'

By John Fennelly
 2 days ago
Dexter Lawrence has only missed one game since the New York Giants made him the 17th overall selection in the 2019 NFL draft. He has been a stalwart at defensive tackle for Big Blue and will continue on being one as he enteritis fourth season.

One thing Lawrence has missed in his Giants career is the postseason after being spoiled as two-time national champion in college at Clemson. With the Giants, he’s only been involved in 14 wins over 48 games played.

Lawrence’s goal is to lead the Giants to the playoffs. If things break right, he could get there as early as this season.

“Yet — it hasn’t happened yet,” Lawrence told reporters on Tuesday at training camp.

“That’s the yearly goal. Everybody’s goal in the NFL is to win the Super Bowl. You’ve got to work towards that now to be able to accomplish that in the postseason and get to the postseason. No matter what coaching staff it is or which players, if everybody has the same goal, you’re going to fight for that.”

With a new regime in house in general manager Joe Schoen, head coach Brian Daboll and slew of new assistants and players, optimism is abound once again at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center.

Lawrence is putting the recent past behind him. Daboll has told the players that everyone has a ‘clean slate’ and that this is a new beginning.

“You can’t sit on what happened years prior. You’ve got to go for what you’re shooting for now. Everybody’s goal is to make it to the postseason. If everybody has the same goal, we’re all going to have the same work ethic to try to get there,” Lawrence said. “It is a realistic goal. It’s everybody’s goal.”

