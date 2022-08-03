Read on www.ameliamonitor.com
Related
Morning Sun
Mt. Pleasant schools encourage student athletics through reducing participation fees
To support families and encourage more participation, Mt. Pleasant Public Schools (MPPS) is reducing or eliminating some of the fees it charges students to participate in athletics. MPPS will not charge a fee for middle school students to participate in district-funded sports for the 2022-2023 school year, and the district...
State's Teachers Alarmed Over Non-Certified Educators Entering Classroom
"They don't know what's going to hit them in the face when they enter the classroom in the next week to two weeks," retired teacher Nancy Yaffe told KFOR News.
Washington Examiner
Every high school, middle school, and elementary school should ban smartphones this school year
Every K-12 school, public or private, should ban smartphones, and probably dumb phones, too, in the school building and on school grounds — during school hours at least. This is the necessary first step in fighting the mental health crisis facing children. Children don’t need smartphones or social media...
Washington Examiner
Teachers unions say Biden plan to recruit 250,000 tutors supports public schools
A Biden administration plan to recruit 250,000 tutors was unveiled with the blessing of the nation's two largest teachers unions , which believe the effort will drive a "groundswell of support" for public schools. The administration announced the "National Partnership for Student Success" earlier this week, claiming it was a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Examiner
Biden's Title IX guidance would force schools to choose between indoctrinating or feeding students
The Biden administration’s new Title IX guidance, released last month, is a radical and almost certainly unconstitutional distortion of the original statute — one that threatens free speech, due process, women’s rights, and even parental rights. It even threatens schools’ ability to provide for and feed students in need.
The U.S. Department of Education Cancels Student Loan Debt For Beauty School Students in California
If you're a past student at a California-based beauty school that defrauded you, you're in luck. The U.S. Department of Education (ED) cancels loan debt for 28,000 students of Marinello Schools of Beauty, a defunct for-profit college, says an April 28 press release. According to the ED, it will cancel the debt via its borrower defense program.
Washington Examiner
'Wokeness' overtakes 'three R's' in college teacher training
A national effort to elevate racial, sexual, and financial diversity in how colleges educate future teachers has taken root, leading to concerns that teachers are taking their “indoctrination” into classrooms of children as young as 5, according a search of university websites and a groundbreaking new study. A...
How to college: 4 essential reads for incoming first-year students and their parents on mental health, libraries and more
By the time they get through high school, most students are pretty used to transitioning from summer to school time. But starting college brings a whole new set of challenges. First-year college students have to handle additional responsibilities like how much time they’ll spend in class, how to manage the time they devote to their coursework and how to take advantage of campus resources like the library.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Data: Despite Progress, a Third of Students Finished Year Below Grade Level
Despite progress during the 2021-22 school year, over a third of students still fell below grade level by the time it ended, according to the latest federal data tracking schools’ response to the pandemic. Almost 90% of respondents to the latest School Pulse Panel survey from the National Center for Education Statistics blame pandemic-related disruptions, […]
Nevada official laments teacher, staff shortages ahead of back-to-school season
NEW YORK — As students plan a return to the classroom, gearing up with new notebooks and cool backpacks, some schools could still be trying to find their teachers. The labor shortage hit schools especially hard last year and now some states are warning that hundreds of teaching positions for this fall remain unfilled.
How Inflation Is Impacting College Students Heading Into the New School Year
Jo Ann Oravec, a professor at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater College of Business and Economics, asked her students to write about how rising prices were affecting their daily lives. The...
Comments / 0