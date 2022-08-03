ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Washington Examiner

Teachers unions say Biden plan to recruit 250,000 tutors supports public schools

A Biden administration plan to recruit 250,000 tutors was unveiled with the blessing of the nation's two largest teachers unions , which believe the effort will drive a "groundswell of support" for public schools. The administration announced the "National Partnership for Student Success" earlier this week, claiming it was a...
EDUCATION
#Amelia Academy
Washington Examiner

'Wokeness' overtakes 'three R's' in college teacher training

A national effort to elevate racial, sexual, and financial diversity in how colleges educate future teachers has taken root, leading to concerns that teachers are taking their “indoctrination” into classrooms of children as young as 5, according a search of university websites and a groundbreaking new study. A...
COLLEGES
The Conversation U.S.

How to college: 4 essential reads for incoming first-year students and their parents on mental health, libraries and more

By the time they get through high school, most students are pretty used to transitioning from summer to school time. But starting college brings a whole new set of challenges. First-year college students have to handle additional responsibilities like how much time they’ll spend in class, how to manage the time they devote to their coursework and how to take advantage of campus resources like the library.
COLLEGES
NewsBreak
Education
The 74

New Data: Despite Progress, a Third of Students Finished Year Below Grade Level

Despite progress during the 2021-22 school year, over a third of students still fell below grade level by the time it ended, according to the latest federal data tracking schools’ response to the pandemic. Almost 90% of respondents to the latest School Pulse Panel survey from the National Center for Education Statistics blame pandemic-related disruptions, […]
EDUCATION

