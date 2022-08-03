ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Cucamonga, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
recordgazette.net

Beaumont concerned about warehouses, county response

Beaumont Deputy City Manager Christina Taylor told city council during its Aug. 2 meeting that there are applications in the pipeline of investors hoping to add 30 million square feet of warehousing and logistics space within the city’s manufacturing zone, south of State Route 60, as well as in the surrounding “sphere of influence.”
BEAUMONT, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

San Bernardino park to get overhaul

San Bernardino will spend nearly $1 million upgrading one of its parks. Sal Saavedra Field, a 2.2-acre facility at 780 Roberds Ave. N, will get new fences, bleachers, parking amenities and a new scoreboard, according to a statement on the city’s website. The westside park’s building and baseball field...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Orange County Business Journal

H Mart to Open Second Irvine Location

H Mart said it will open its second Irvine location on August 12 at Westpark Plaza, near the corner of Alton Pkwy and Culver Dr. The nearly 60,000-square-foot store marks the specialty grocer’s 15th location in California. Its food court will feature Korean-style Chinese noodle restaurant Lee Mangu Noodle, Japanese ramen joint Menya Sandaime, Korean-style hotdog chain Myungrang Hotdog, among others.
IRVINE, CA
thedesertreview.com

Riverside County hires firm for North Shore revitalization project

RIVERSIDE – Riverside County hired an engineering company to prepare the engineering and final design of a Salton Sea revitalization project in the community of North Shore, the first major project for the Riverside County northern portion of the Salton Sea, according to a recent press release. The Riverside...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Real Estate
State
New York State
Local
California Government
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Business
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Government
City
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
City
San Mateo, CA
crescentavalleyweekly.com

Residents Prepare for Organic Waste Collection

California residents are beginning to get notices from their waste management companies of how to comply with the state’s mandatory organic waste collection SB 1383. This law went into effect this year and requires every jurisdiction in California to provide organic waste collection services to all residents and businesses.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Take a guess which big city has the highest rents

Rents have been surging nationwide as high property values have pushed more would-be home buyers into the rental market. In the first half of this year, average rents nationwide approached $2,500, up 13.4% from a year before, according to a new report from brokerage HouseCanary. And where are rents highest? If you live in Southern […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Popular donut chain will come to IE

Randy’s Donuts, a Los Angeles institution since the 1950s, is coming to the Inland Empire. The chain is scheduled to open a location Friday at Magnolia Crossings, a recently opened shopping center on Van Buren Boulevard next to the 91 Freeway, according to multiple reports. The store, at 3519...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Riverside City Council bans homeless encampments in fire-prone areas

Following the lead of the City of Los Angeles, the city council of Riverside is banning homeless encampments in certain areas, including the Santa Ana Riverbed. There have been more than 60 fires in the Santa Ana Riverbed area in 2022, according to officials. Neighbors in the area are on board with the ban, saying they are afraid of losing their homes in a fire. "The ground is all scorched in this area," said Don Morris, who lives in Riverside. He added that three of the fires have burned dangerously close to his home just in the last six weeks. "It's been just an...
RIVERSIDE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Housing#Seniors#Urban Village#Business Industry#Linus Business#Cbre#Acacia Capital Corp#Greystar Real Estate Co
foxla.com

Minimum wage in Long Beach will soon increase to $25 for healthcare workers

LONG BEACH, Calif. - The Long Beach City Council announced Wednesday it voted 9-0 in favor of a $25 minimum wage for healthcare workers in the Southern California city. With the vote, Long Beach becomes the fourth city in Los Angeles County to pass a fair wage ordinance for healthcare workers. The other cities to pass a similar measure are Los Angeles, Downey and Monterey Park.
capitalandmain.com

California Quietly Stored 500,000 Pounds of Contaminated Soil in Jurupa Valley. Then Residents Found Out.

For four years, thousands of soil samples and paint chips taken from homes, schools, parks and parkways near the former Exide battery facility have been stored inside shipping containers at a Superfund site. Without consulting local officials or residents, California’s Department of Toxic Substances Control transported the samples to the Stringfellow facility, an Inland Empire quarry that once served as an industrial dumping ground — one that leaked toxic chemicals into groundwater and soil over several decades.
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
nypressnews.com

Salvador Avila, bracero turned Mexican restaurant baron, dies at 99

One day during the 1970s, Maria Elena Avila served her family some artichokes. She, her siblings and parents had found success with their family restaurant, Avila’s El Ranchito in Huntington Park, and were beginning to expand into Long Beach and Orange County. But the years of struggle and sacrifice...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
PLANetizen

Massive, Vacant L.A. Hospital To Become Affordable Housing

The vast Los Angeles General Hospital building that looms over the east side of the L.A. River will see new life as affordable housing, reports Summer Lin for the Los Angeles Times. “The motion directs county departments to report back within four months on a potential timeline and allocate up to $194.7 million in funding for the project, according to a news release from Supervisor Hilda Solis.”
SFGate

Who's to blame for a factory shutdown: A company, or California?

VERNON, Calif. — Teresa Robles begins her shift around dawn most days at a pork processing plant in an industrial corridor 4 miles south of downtown Los Angeles. She spends eight hours on her feet cutting tripe, a repetitive motion that has given her constant joint pain, but also a $17.85-an-hour income that supports her family.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 8/4/22

Over the last week in San Bernardino County, 3,379 new reported cases were reported. Since July 26, hospitalizations decreased by 4%, with 207 and 23 COVID-19 ICU cases. Since last Tuesday, San Bernardino County has reported ten new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 3,844 new reported cases on...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy