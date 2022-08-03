Read on whatsupnewp.com
Six Picks Events: What to do in RI this weekend (August 5-7)
With another heat wave expected, here’s our weekly preview of some cool events happening around RI this weekend. There’s something for everyone this weekend – check out “Six Picks Events” for August 5-7, 2022. All weekend: The Charlestown Seaford Festival returns to Ninigret Park for...
rimonthly.com
Say Cheers to These 11 Rhode Island Beer Gardens
Originating in Bavaria, Germany, in the early nineteenth century, a beer garden (biergarten in German) is an open outdoor space with communal seating where chilled beer and tasty traditional food is served. In Rhode Island, it represents warm summer afternoons filled with good company and great drinks. Take a seat at these local beer gardens and patios, in the sun or under some shady trees, and sip on a refreshing brew while the summer days are still here.
whatsupnewp.com
Miantonomi Park Memorial Tower will open for free tours on remaining Mondays in August
The Newport Open Space Partnership today announced the opening hours for the historic Miantonomi Park Memorial Tower. The tower will be open and free to the public each Monday in August from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 pm, beginning August 8th. The opening hours coincide with the Miantonomi Community Farmers Market, a project co-organized by Aquidneck Community Table and the Newport Health Equity Zone and designed to make affordable fresh foods available in a community-oriented setting in one of Newport’s most historic and beautiful parks.
Taste of Rhode Island returns after 2-year hiatus
The event will feature more than 50 local restauranteurs and vendors, including Whalers, Iggy's Boardwalk, Wormtown Brewery, Safari Room at Ocean Cliff, Chapel Grille, and Legal Seafoods.
whatsupnewp.com
State, municipal beach lifeguards square off in “Guard Games” competition through August 6
PROVIDENCE, RI – Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) state beach lifeguards are competing against their counterparts who protect municipal beaches in the annual, weeklong Guard Games competition that began Monday. The tournament encourages competition, camaraderie, and professionalism among Rhode Island lifeguards. For over 50 summers, lifeguards from...
ABC6.com
Department of Health closes four beaches for swimming
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed four beaches for swimming Thursday. The Department of Health said bacteria levels at Camp Hoffman Beach and Kingston’s Camp Beach in Kingston, Camp Canonicus Beach in Exeter, and Kent County YMCA Beach in Warwick returned to safe levels.
rimonthly.com
Providence is Undergoing Its Biggest Makeover Since the 1990s
Long before we met on the wild steppes of the Internet, we gathered on the cobblestones of the agora or the grassy village green to conduct our business, our political debates and our friendships. Eventually, the supermarket replaced the farmers market, commercial real estate gobbled up the urban acreage and the town square fell out of fashion.
whatsupnewp.com
23 Open Houses in Newport County this weekend
Here are open houses happening over the holiday weekend in Newport County. In the market for a home or have questions about the home buying process? Contact Tyler Bernadyn or visit his Digital Buyer Consult website for more information. For more information on any of these open houses, scroll down...
whatsupnewp.com
Liquor store, Food Magazine, and other businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island
The latest listings on BizBuySell, LoopNet, and Kirby Properties show all kinds of businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island. Reasons for selling, when provided, typically do not mention economic hardship, but more often involve the owner retiring or not having time to actively run the business. The names and...
GoLocalProv
Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - August 5, 2022
Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes a CVB best, Green in the top ten, and Brady sinks to the bottom. Now, we are expanding the list, the political...
whatsupnewp.com
More than 200 swimmers will participate in Save The Bay’s 46th Annual Swim on Saturday
More than 200 swimmers participating in Save The Bay’s 46th annual Swim will embark across Narragansett Bay on Saturday, August 6 in the nonprofit organization’s biggest fundraising event of the year. Following opening remarks from Olympian Elizabeth Beisel, two waves of swimmers will overcome cold water temperatures, currents,...
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Dorothy Joan Lopes
Dorothy Joan Lopes, age 88, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away on August 3, 2022 at Newport Hospital surrounded by family. She was the wife of the late Michael E. Lopes. Dorothy was born on January 2, 1934 in Norwich, CT to the late Russell and Victoria (Metivier) Carter. During her childhood, she learned many skills from her parents, including how to hunt, fish, garden, and landscape. Dorothy moved to RI in 1957 and spent the rest of her life in the Ocean State. In her younger years, she worked as a nursing assistant at Newport Hospital and volunteered as a Brownie Scout leader. Family came first, and Dorothy dedicated much of her life to helping her family and friends. She was known for providing childcare to children (and grandchildren!) of her loved ones, inspiring generations to care for others and learn practical skills. She was also a talented crafter and seamstress, who especially enjoyed crocheting and knitting. Dorothy’s favorite holiday was Christmas. She hosted a Christmas Eve party for many years that will bring back many memories to family and friends. No project was too small or large for Dorothy, who worked side by side with her husband doing everything from cutting down trees to building a garage. She enjoyed life to the fullest and encouraged anyone she met to do the same.
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Barbara Ann Ruscetta
Barbara Ann Ruscetta, 91, wife, mother, Nana, sister, friend, has provided us with yet another opportunity to learn from change. She left us on Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022, in the early afternoon. She would tell you that how you react to change is what determines who you are, and to everyone who knew her, she was our model, our champion of just what true courage is. Though she lost her independence at ten years old, when an accident took the use of her legs away, mom never let her paraplegia stop her from living a long, courageous and productive life.
ABC6.com
Hottest day of the week Tomorrow, Providence opens cooling centers
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence’s water parks, pools, and cooling centers will be operating with extended hours to combat the dangerous temperatures Thursday and Friday. City water parks and pools hours will be from noon to 7 p.m. both days. Locations and hours for cooling centers are below:
rimonthly.com
38 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this August
— from Rhode Island-based acts with craft beer and cocktails, food from local restaurants, creative goods from several artisans and more. Choose from a variety of eateries and beverage retailers such as Basil and Bunny, Hunky Dory, Chomp Kitchen and Drinks, Dips Dips and Granny Squibb’s iced tea, then check out the vendors stocked with intriguing wares. Stop by the kids’ craft table so your younger ones can explore their inner artists, too. 1–7 p.m. Free; donations encouraged. Where: 30 Cutler St., Warren. more info: 903-0969, thecollaborative02885.org.
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: John “Jackie” Ripa
John J. Ripa, Sr, age 76, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on August 3, 2022. Jack was born in Newport, RI to Sebastian and Florence (Weaver) Ripa. Jack married his high school sweetheart Barbara (Gibson) of Middletown on May 14, 1964, and together raised 4 children.
johnstonsunrise.net
How old will Rhode Island's Central Landfill grow?
The Ocean State’s garbage cans empty into Johnston. But how long will Johnston remain Rhode Island’s dump?. Estimates for the landfill’s lifespan are shifting. The Rhode Island Resource Recovery Corporation (RIRRC), a quasi-public agency, operates the state’s Materials Recycling Facility, Leaf and Yard Compost, Eco-Depot and Central Landfill in Johnston.
WPRI
How to try the ‘glamping’ trend in RI
The summer season means camping for many New Englanders. Around the country, camping has evolved into “glamping” – a more luxurious way to spend some time in the great outdoors. Here in Rhode Island, there is a glamping spot you may want to check out. On Friday...
whatsupnewp.com
Mark Aramli shares why he is running as a candidate for Newport City Council At-Large
Mark Aramli is among seven candidates running for one of the four At-Large seats on Newport City Council. The group includes two incumbents and five “newcomers”, which includes Incumbent Lynn Ceglie, Incumbent Jeanne Marie Napolitano, Eames Yates, Stephanie Smyth, Mark D. Aramli, Katherine Jessup, and Xaykham Rexford Khamsyvoravng.
newportthisweek.com
Celebration of Life for Nancy Sullivan
We will be gathering to share our favorite memories, our stories, to laugh, to cry and remember a wonderful lady who is greatly missed. Thursday, Aug. 11 from 3-6 p.m. at Wanumetonomy Golf & Country Club, 152 Browns Ln., Middletown.
