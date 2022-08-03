ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Inside the New Orleans church preparing for the pope

By Wild Bill Wood, with photojournalist Justin Abshire
WGNO
WGNO
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ctMDJ_0h30Bcl600

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – A New Orleans church just became a member of an exclusive Catholic club.

It’s a big, beautiful church.

And it’s a big, beautiful deal says WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood .

It’s St. Stephen Catholic Church on Napoleon Avenue.

And here, Monsignor Christopher Nalty is the pastor of the Uptown church that is now a basilica.

Bill Wood says, “I just love saying the word basilica, what does it mean to be a basilica?”

Monsignor Christopher Nalty says, “It originally was a term designating a certain type of architecture, over history, an honorary title that the Holy See gives to churches based upon certain criteria.”

In Louisiana, St. Stephen is only the third basilica in the state.

And one of just 90 in America.

People have been praying on these New Orleans pews since the 1800s.

But only now, as a basilica, the church has a new mission.

When the Pope visits New Orleans, chances are, he’ll stop by St. Stephen.

Bill Wood wonders, “Will you do a little extra dusting in case the Pope pops in?”

Monsignor Christopher Nalty says, “With a building like this, we’re always dusting.”

He says, “The honor of becoming a basilica usually goes to a cathedral or a shrine, rarely a regular parish church.”

This sacred space is rare.

It’s a Louisiana sanctuary that stands out.

And stands up.

It’s a one-of-a-kind, kind of place.

A basilica.

The Basilica of St. Stephen.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 3

midnite's mom
6d ago

I hope he's wearing a bulletproof vest , this is new Orleans. they will probably carjack the ride he comes in .would not be a surprise

Reply
5
 

CBS 42

‘Youngest Fire Chief in Louisiana’ honored after death from cancer

FRENCH SETTLEMENT, La. (BRPROUD) — Fabian Payne Brignac, former fire chief in the Village of French Settlement, died last week “after a short battle with pancreatic cancer,” according to his obituary. Starting as a firefighter when he was 15 years old, Brignac’s became the “youngest Fire Chief in Louisiana for the French Settlement Volunteer Fire […]
FRENCH SETTLEMENT, LA
