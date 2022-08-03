Read on iebusinessdaily.com
3 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
New airline coming soon to Palm Springs International Airport with flights starting at $29Josue TorresPalm Springs, CA
Menifee, California real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorMenifee, CA
Beaumont, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorBeaumont, CA
Rally for Rob Adams, man killed in controversial shooting by San Bernardino police after brandishing gunLashaun TurnerSan Bernardino, CA
iebusinessdaily.com
San Bernardino park to get overhaul
San Bernardino will spend nearly $1 million upgrading one of its parks. Sal Saavedra Field, a 2.2-acre facility at 780 Roberds Ave. N, will get new fences, bleachers, parking amenities and a new scoreboard, according to a statement on the city’s website. The westside park’s building and baseball field...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Virtual Job Fair Wednesday To Fill Riverside County Caregiver Positions
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A virtual job fair to fill hundreds of caregiver. positions throughout Riverside County will be held Wednesday. The Department of Public Social Services continues to seek candidates. for In-Home Supportive Services slots as demand for IHSS resources accelerates. Recruitment drives have been going for more than...
luxury-houses.net
Italian Inspired Masterpiece Commandingly Positioned Atop 20.39 Acres with Uninterrupted Panoramic Mountain Views in Murrieta for Sale at $12,750,000
The Home in Murrieta – Villa Dolce Vista, an Italian inspired masterpiece offers luxury amenities and uninterrupted panoramic views of mountains and the valley is now available for sale. This home located at 36852 Calle De Lobo, Murrieta, California offers 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with nearly 16,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Scott Partridge (Phone: 951-216-2000) at Realty ONE Group Southwest for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Murrieta.
z1077fm.com
FIRES AT SKY VILLAGE SWAP MEET HAS TOWN’S ATTENTION
Several small fires at the Sky Village Swap Meet have prompted a response from the Town of Yucca Valley and the San Bernardino Fire Protection District. The popular outdoor swap meet has been located at 7028 Theater Road for over 30 years, but Town Manager Curtis Yakimow says that these recent fires have prompted a need to conduct evaluations of the site to ensure compliance with Fire and State Building Codes.
At the intersection of Cook Street and Highway 111, a possible supermarket could be coming to Indian Wells
The owners of the Indian Wells Village shopping center at the intersection of Highway 111 and Cook street recently put in a request for a conditional use permit with the city of Indian Wells. They want to see if a potential supermarket in their village would be able to use the parking lot for events; The post At the intersection of Cook Street and Highway 111, a possible supermarket could be coming to Indian Wells appeared first on KESQ.
New owner plans ‘middle-class’ housing in Cathedral City development stalled by bankruptcy
The new owners of an undeveloped section of the Verano Master Planned Community in Cathedral City tell News Channel 3 their goal "is to create a product and new supply that will fit the needs of the growing middle-class community in the Desert (without breaking the bank)" The neighborhood is located at Verano and Rio The post New owner plans ‘middle-class’ housing in Cathedral City development stalled by bankruptcy appeared first on KESQ.
townandtourist.com
10 Best Hiking Trails in Temecula (Striking Views & Cardio Rich)
Many people equate Temecula, California with golf courses and wineries. However, there are quite a few hiking opportunities in the area as well. For those looking to escape the daily work-from-home routine and get some fresh air, the city is bursting with outdoor adventures. The trails range from easy to...
New start times for some Coachella Valley schools
A new California law has pushed back the start times for some schools this year. One local school district already implemented the change last year, and another school district is exempt. Senate Bill Number 328 was signed by Governor Gavin Newsom in 2019 and went into effect on July 1, 2022. The bill requires middle The post New start times for some Coachella Valley schools appeared first on KESQ.
travelnowsmart.com
Finest Brunch in Palm Springs, CA– 20 Top Places!
Do you wish to take place a food journey in the nick of time for breakfast?. If you do not recognize where to go right now, I recommend you take a look at Palm Springs in California. Sonoran Desert’s city is greater than a vacationer destination with its sensational mid-century...
Randy's Donuts opens new location in Riverside
Randy's Donuts expanded Friday when it opened a new location in Riverside.The donut shop, located at 3519 Van Buren Boulevard, opened its doors with a bang.Randy's offered up free Glazed Raised donuts from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. and a DJ performed from 9 a.m. until noon.Randy's Donuts has other locations throughout SoCal including its flagship location in Inglewood.
Fontana Herald News
Cardenas Markets will give students free backpacks filled with school supplies on Aug. 6
Cardenas Markets, one of the largest Hispanic grocery chains in the country, will help local students prepare for the new school year by providing them with free backpacks filled with school supplies. On Saturday, Aug. 6, beginning at 8 a.m., all Cardenas Markets and Los Altos Ranch Markets store locations...
thedesertreview.com
Riverside County hires firm for North Shore revitalization project
RIVERSIDE – Riverside County hired an engineering company to prepare the engineering and final design of a Salton Sea revitalization project in the community of North Shore, the first major project for the Riverside County northern portion of the Salton Sea, according to a recent press release. The Riverside...
The Friday Flyer
Pickleball scholarship recipient awarded
The winner of the 2022 Canyon Lake Pickleball Club Scholarship is Adam Pincard for his winning essay on “How to demonstrate how you have given back to the community during the last years of high school.”. Adam’s winning essay included content on teaching self defense to help prevent human...
Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 8/4/22
Over the last week in San Bernardino County, 3,379 new reported cases were reported. Since July 26, hospitalizations decreased by 4%, with 207 and 23 COVID-19 ICU cases. Since last Tuesday, San Bernardino County has reported ten new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 3,844 new reported cases on...
theeagle1069.com
Time To Clear The Shelters; Plenty Of Pets Up For Adoption
Throughout the month of August, Riverside County Animal Shelters are offering free adoptions, as part of the nationwide Clear The Shelters campaign. Currently, the county animal campus in Thousand Palms has 140 dogs and 115 cats up for adoption. The shelter in Jurupa Valley has to find homes for 479...
sbcity.org
Pepper Avenue Improvement Project
The San Bernardino City Council, in partnership with the City of Rialto, has approved a contract for street improvements on Pepper Avenue between Mill Street and Base Line Street. The contract, awarded on August 3rd to Hillcrest Construction, Inc. of Corona, CA in the amount of $5,553,697, will encompass a two-mile section of roadway that spans both cities and two San Bernardino City Council wards (3 and 6).
knewsradio.com
Sheriffs Dept Hiring Correctional Deputies On August 6th 2022
Sheriffs Dept Hiring Event. Flyer from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department will be hosting a Correctional Deputy Expedited Hiring Event on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at the Ben Clark Training Center located at 16791 Davis Avenue, Riverside, CA. The event will take place from 7:00 AM – 12:00 PM and is open to all members of the public interested in beginning a career as a Correctional Deputy.
A first look at the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house in Palm Desert
KESQ is partnering with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to raffle off another beautiful home for the 4th annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. This time, the house is in Palm Desert inside the new Montage community. Construction is well underway on the newest St. Jude house, set to be raffled off early next year. The post A first look at the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
Pedestrian killed on the I-10 near Bob Hope exit , traffic heavily impacted
A pedestrian is dead after being struck by several cars traveling on the eastbound side of Interstate 10 near the Bob Hope overpass. Traffic is being heavily impacted going eastbound on the I-10 at Ramon Road with all eastbound lanes currently closed. RIVCO: EB I-10 @ Ramona Road (Thousand Palms), all lanes blocked due to The post Pedestrian killed on the I-10 near Bob Hope exit , traffic heavily impacted appeared first on KESQ.
knewsradio.com
21 Criminals Rounded Up In The Desert; 12 From Coachella, 7 From Indio
A close-up of a gun, police badge, and handcuffs on a police officer's hip. Photo by Alpha Media USA Portland OR. On Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022, at 7:00 A.M. The Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force conducted a probation and parole compliance operation consisting of checks at various locations in the Coachella Valley.
