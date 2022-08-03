The owners of the Indian Wells Village shopping center at the intersection of Highway 111 and Cook street recently put in a request for a conditional use permit with the city of Indian Wells. They want to see if a potential supermarket in their village would be able to use the parking lot for events; The post At the intersection of Cook Street and Highway 111, a possible supermarket could be coming to Indian Wells appeared first on KESQ.

INDIAN WELLS, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO