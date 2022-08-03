Range of options to power a house in times of emergency

Sometimes location and home come together in a property to make magic. This is one of those properties. Main floor living, distinct styling, modern/quality upgrades, and views of the mountains that will delight. 1.15 Acres of gardens, waterfalls, boulders, decks and abundant wildlife make this property a private paradise. Starting with the gated drive, the property has a sports court, secluded walkways, and multiple view spots. Minutes from skiing, Bells Canyon, Dimple Dell Park, freeways, and shopping. Attached is a list of features for review. Arrange a private tour on your schedule.

SANDY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO