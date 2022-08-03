ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine Public CEO Rick Schneider discusses priorities and plans for the organization's future

 2 days ago
mainepublic.org

For Maine Democrats and beyond, hope is in a place like Kansas

With fewer than 100 days left before the 2022 midterm elections, Democrats locally and nationally are beginning to express a sentiment rare in recent months: hope. Since late last year, the conventional wisdom has been that Democrats are facing a brutal election landscape. President Joe Biden’s approval ratings have been on the decline, inflation and high energy prices siphoned voters’ wallets and Republicans were highly motivated to avenge losses they took in 2020.
MAINE STATE
Down East

Where in Maine? Our Favorite Answer

My partner, Rob, slid the June issue across the table to me one morning, saying, “I bet you can’t identify where this photo was taken,” with a twinkle in his eye. I smiled and said, “It’s my Uncle Jamie’s house on Monhegan Island!” My uncle, Jamie Wyeth, fell in love with Monhegan Island as a young man and eventually purchased Rockwell Kent’s house on Lobster Cove. It brings me such joy to report that as I write this at 7 A.M., my uncle is sipping his morning coffee in his kitchen at the Kent House and smiling as he looks out the window at the D.T. Sheridan wreck.
BRUNSWICK, ME
mainepublic.org

New Maine law allowing seniors to freeze property taxes takes effect

A new state law takes effect Monday that allows Maine seniors to put a freeze on their property taxes, but it's drawn concern from municipal officials about the program's potential cost and scope. The original law's sponsor, Sen. Trey Stewart, R-Aroostook, said he can't take full credit for the original...
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

Federal report shows Maine has third largest decline in uninsured rate

A newly released federal report shows Maine’s uninsured rate dropped nearly 5 percentage points among those eligible for Medicaid expansion from 2018 to 2020, the third largest decline in the nation. According to the report from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Maine’s uninsured rate dropped 4.9...
MAINE STATE
92 Moose

Can You Legally Bury a Dead Person in Your Backyard in Maine?

A weird story happened in Maine a few years ago that got us thinking about dead people, and where we put them. 72-year-old Carolyn Farnell died in her home in East Baldwin. She was, according to authorities, buried in her backyard by her 43-year-old son, Shawn Farnell. No foul play is suspected. It seemed Carolyn was in poor health and her son was simply carrying out her final wishes.
MAINE STATE
92 Moose

These Are The 10 Tallest Buildings in Maine

Maine is not exactly known for its tall buildings. Skyscrapers aren't a thing here, but we like it that way. Too many tall buildings would take away our state's charm. That said, I was curious what buildings were the 10 tallest in Maine, so I did some digging and was surprised by a few of these on the list.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Mainers can now order additional free COVID-19 tests

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The Mills Administration announced Wednesday that Mainers may now reorder free COVID-19 test kits throughProject Access COVID Tests(ACT), a partnership between the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and The Rockefeller Foundation that mails at-home tests directly to households throughout the state. As of Monday,...
MAINE STATE
townline.org

Property tax stabilization program guides provided to Maine municipalities

Property Tax Stabilization for Senior Citizens, also known as the Property Tax Stabilization Program (the “Program”), is a State program that allows certain senior-citizen residents to stabilize, or freeze, the property taxes on their homestead. An applicant must be at least 65 years old, a permanent resident of the State, and must have owned a Maine homestead for at least ten years. As long as the individual files an application and qualifies each year, the tax billed to them for their homestead will continue to be fixed at the amount they were billed in the prior tax year. Eligible residents who move may transfer the fixed tax amount to a new homestead, even if that new homestead is in a different Maine municipality.
WGME

Signs your well may be running dry during Maine's drought

(BDN) -- Private wells in Maine are at risk of going dry thanks to ongoing drought conditions this summer. This comes at a time when farmers, homesteaders and gardeners need all the water they can get for their crops and livestock. Thirty-four private well owners have already reported running out...
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

One Out-of-Stater Thinks Maine is Full of Drunk Chainsmokers

Maine has its good and bad qualities, like everywhere. If you spend enough time on Reddit, you'll see a few trends about the way out-of-staters talk about us. Aside from asking questions about vacation spots and things like that, they have a deep tendency to tell us what they think of us. I suppose it's fair because a lot of Mainers are only too eager to share how they feel about people from away.
92 Moose

Central Maine Restaurant Named Best Cocktail Bar In State

Over the last few decades, the State of Maine has really become known for its eating and dining establishments. In nearly every city and town, from Portland to Bangor (and beyond), you'll find amazing restaurants and pubs. Not only do these places serve up fresh seafood, great burgers, and unbelievable desserts, they often have mixologists putting out creative (and beautiful) cocktails.
AUGUSTA, ME
spectrumlocalnews.com

Amidst Maine housing crunch, Auburn and Lewiston markets on the verge of a boom

Auburn Mayor Jason Levesque says a new downtown development is just the start of a cycle of rapid development that includes more market-rate housing. "This is just a warm-up," Levesque said, referencing the recently-announced development that includes apartments and a brewery. "August is going to sizzle in Auburn,” he said.
AUBURN, ME

