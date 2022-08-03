Maine Public CEO Rick Schneider discusses priorities and plans for the organization's future

Read on www.mainepublic.org
Related
mainepublic.org
For Maine Democrats and beyond, hope is in a place like Kansas
With fewer than 100 days left before the 2022 midterm elections, Democrats locally and nationally are beginning to express a sentiment rare in recent months: hope. Since late last year, the conventional wisdom has been that Democrats are facing a brutal election landscape. President Joe Biden’s approval ratings have been on the decline, inflation and high energy prices siphoned voters’ wallets and Republicans were highly motivated to avenge losses they took in 2020.
In Maine visit, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says 'we simply don't know' if U.S. is headed for recession
SACO, Maine — Met with cheers from dozens of employees, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said he looks forward to his company expanding into Maine despite economic uncertainty. Dimon, one of the most influential financial executives in the country, was on a tour across New England to meet with...
Down East
Where in Maine? Our Favorite Answer
My partner, Rob, slid the June issue across the table to me one morning, saying, “I bet you can’t identify where this photo was taken,” with a twinkle in his eye. I smiled and said, “It’s my Uncle Jamie’s house on Monhegan Island!” My uncle, Jamie Wyeth, fell in love with Monhegan Island as a young man and eventually purchased Rockwell Kent’s house on Lobster Cove. It brings me such joy to report that as I write this at 7 A.M., my uncle is sipping his morning coffee in his kitchen at the Kent House and smiling as he looks out the window at the D.T. Sheridan wreck.
mainepublic.org
New Maine law allowing seniors to freeze property taxes takes effect
A new state law takes effect Monday that allows Maine seniors to put a freeze on their property taxes, but it's drawn concern from municipal officials about the program's potential cost and scope. The original law's sponsor, Sen. Trey Stewart, R-Aroostook, said he can't take full credit for the original...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
penbaypilot.com
Federal report shows Maine has third largest decline in uninsured rate
A newly released federal report shows Maine’s uninsured rate dropped nearly 5 percentage points among those eligible for Medicaid expansion from 2018 to 2020, the third largest decline in the nation. According to the report from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Maine’s uninsured rate dropped 4.9...
mainebiz.biz
Far from Falmouth roots, Lucas Tree Experts expands with North Carolina acquisition
Falmouth-based Lucas Tree Experts has grown another limb with the acquisition of a Mount Airy, N.C., company, Carter Utility Tree Services. The purchase was completed last week, spokeswoman Lauren Healy said, but would not disclose terms. The deal adds 55 former Carter employees to the Lucas workforce, bringing the total to over 550.
WMTW
"Overwhelmed" superintendent of Maine's largest school district announces earlier departure
PORTLAND, Maine — The Superintendent of Portland Public Schools, Xavier Botana, announced Tuesday evening that he will be stepping down at the end of the 2022-2023 school year, a year earlier than previously planned. During his opening remarks to the Portland Board of Education meeting, Botana said the last...
WMTW
Thousands of Maine military veterans could be eligible for care due to burn pits exposure
SACO, Maine — In early 2001, at 18 years old, Marshall Archer enlisted in the Marines, and in 2003, when the U.S. invaded Iraq, he deployed there for two years. "My focus was on the mission, not garbage," Archer said in an interview at his home in Saco on Wednesday. "We didn't have our local garbage trucks coming. It was dump it and burn it."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Can You Legally Bury a Dead Person in Your Backyard in Maine?
A weird story happened in Maine a few years ago that got us thinking about dead people, and where we put them. 72-year-old Carolyn Farnell died in her home in East Baldwin. She was, according to authorities, buried in her backyard by her 43-year-old son, Shawn Farnell. No foul play is suspected. It seemed Carolyn was in poor health and her son was simply carrying out her final wishes.
This New England State is Now the Hottest Real Estate Market in the Country
Oh, you're going to love this. Well, maybe. Realtor continually releases a list of the top 20 hottest housing markets in the United States.. Realtor defines a "market" as a metropolitan area as a city with suburbs, outlying towns, and neighborhoods. Now are you ready for this? According to House...
These Are The 10 Tallest Buildings in Maine
Maine is not exactly known for its tall buildings. Skyscrapers aren't a thing here, but we like it that way. Too many tall buildings would take away our state's charm. That said, I was curious what buildings were the 10 tallest in Maine, so I did some digging and was surprised by a few of these on the list.
WGME
Mainers can now order additional free COVID-19 tests
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The Mills Administration announced Wednesday that Mainers may now reorder free COVID-19 test kits throughProject Access COVID Tests(ACT), a partnership between the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) and The Rockefeller Foundation that mails at-home tests directly to households throughout the state. As of Monday,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
townline.org
Property tax stabilization program guides provided to Maine municipalities
Property Tax Stabilization for Senior Citizens, also known as the Property Tax Stabilization Program (the “Program”), is a State program that allows certain senior-citizen residents to stabilize, or freeze, the property taxes on their homestead. An applicant must be at least 65 years old, a permanent resident of the State, and must have owned a Maine homestead for at least ten years. As long as the individual files an application and qualifies each year, the tax billed to them for their homestead will continue to be fixed at the amount they were billed in the prior tax year. Eligible residents who move may transfer the fixed tax amount to a new homestead, even if that new homestead is in a different Maine municipality.
Apprenticeship program to target worker shortages in Maine trades industry
GARDINER, Maine — Staffing shortages aren't just hampering restaurants and retail stores, they are also negatively affecting Maine's trades industry. That's why Associated Builders and Contractors Maine Chapter is now offering training programs to its members. "Unfortunately there seems to be a negative perception out there about a career...
WGME
Signs your well may be running dry during Maine's drought
(BDN) -- Private wells in Maine are at risk of going dry thanks to ongoing drought conditions this summer. This comes at a time when farmers, homesteaders and gardeners need all the water they can get for their crops and livestock. Thirty-four private well owners have already reported running out...
One Out-of-Stater Thinks Maine is Full of Drunk Chainsmokers
Maine has its good and bad qualities, like everywhere. If you spend enough time on Reddit, you'll see a few trends about the way out-of-staters talk about us. Aside from asking questions about vacation spots and things like that, they have a deep tendency to tell us what they think of us. I suppose it's fair because a lot of Mainers are only too eager to share how they feel about people from away.
mainepublic.org
Rural Mainers with opioid use disorder face barriers to treatment as demand increases
As the number of Mainers grappling with opioid use disorder has increased during the pandemic, access to treatment has not, especially in rural areas. That's according to a new report from the University of Southern Maine, in partnership with the University of Vermont. The report surveyed health providers and people...
South Portland grants licenses to hotels-turned-shelters with new conditions
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Following hours of debate, the South Portland City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to grant licenses to four hotels serving as shelters to hundreds in the city with new conditions to improve public safety. The vote came after South Portland's police and fire chiefs said...
Central Maine Restaurant Named Best Cocktail Bar In State
Over the last few decades, the State of Maine has really become known for its eating and dining establishments. In nearly every city and town, from Portland to Bangor (and beyond), you'll find amazing restaurants and pubs. Not only do these places serve up fresh seafood, great burgers, and unbelievable desserts, they often have mixologists putting out creative (and beautiful) cocktails.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Amidst Maine housing crunch, Auburn and Lewiston markets on the verge of a boom
Auburn Mayor Jason Levesque says a new downtown development is just the start of a cycle of rapid development that includes more market-rate housing. "This is just a warm-up," Levesque said, referencing the recently-announced development that includes apartments and a brewery. "August is going to sizzle in Auburn,” he said.
Comments / 1