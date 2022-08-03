ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Here's when the next OPPO Watch might debut with a Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 SoC

By Jay Bonggolto
 2 days ago

What you need to know

  • A new rumor claims that the OPPO Watch 3 series will make its debut on August 10.
  • The smartwatch will be powered by a Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset.
  • OPPO's next wearable device appears to have the same square design as its predecessor, but with a higher screen-to-body ratio.

OPPO's next smartwatch has been rumored to make its debut on August 10, powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset, according to a new rumor.

Chinese blog site Digital Chat Station has spilled the beans on the launch date of the OPPO Watch 3 and Watch 3 Pro (via GSMArena ). The purported date sounds plausible, seeing as Qualcomm recently confirmed that the OPPO Watch 3 will come out in August. The announcement was made during the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 unveiling in July .

If the rumor is correct, OPPO's upcoming smartwatch series will be the first to include Qualcomm's latest platform for wearables. It comes in two versions: the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 and Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1.

The platform promises 50% longer battery life and double the performance, while being 30% smaller than the Snapdragon Wear 4100 platform. This means that OPPO's upcoming wearables will be on par with many of the best Android smartwatches , such as the TicWatch E3 .

But more importantly, the rumored launch date suggests that OPPO intends to steal the spotlight from Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event, where the Galaxy Watch 5 series will also debut alongside the company's next foldable phones and earbuds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZDShd_0h30BMpa00

(Image credit: Digital Chat Station)

Digital Chat Station also showed off unofficial renders that give us our best look yet at the upcoming smartwatch series in all its glory. The renders reveal a square design that doesn't seem too different from the OPPO Watch 2 . That said, it's noticeable that the OPPO Watch 3 has a higher screen-to-body ratio than its predecessor.

In terms of specs, rumors had it that the OPPO Watch 3 will include ECG monitoring and an LTPO screen. The smartwatch is supposed to ship in black, silver, dark gray, and light gold color variants.

