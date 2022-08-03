Read on www.republic-online.com
Related
republic-online.com
Yesterday’s primary election yielded a few surprises
Voters across the state rejected the Value Them Both amendment to the Kansas Constitution, with 59 percent, or 534,128 voting against. In Clay County, 1,690 or about 58 percent, voted yes and 1,238 voted against. In the 64th House District, Suzi Carlson, Clay Center, lost her seat in the Kansas...
republic-online.com
Local voters react to result of abortion question
Some Labette County voters rejoiced while others were disappointed following the rejection of a constitutional amendment that would have allowed the Kansas Legislature to restrict or possibly outlaw abortion. In Labette County, 2,611 people voted yes (51.55%) on the constitutional amendment while 2,454 voted no (48.45%), a difference of 157...
republic-online.com
Kelly’s Kansas GOP emissaries laud her bipartisanship, question Schmidt’s loyalty to Trump
Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's Republican supporters include former Kansas Senate President Steve Morris, former Kansas Insurance Commissioner Sandy Praeger and former state Rep. Jan Kessinger. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)
republic-online.com
Voters reject abortion amendment, alter county commission
Kansas voters on Tuesday, Aug. 2, rejected a constitutional amendment that would have enabled state lawmakers to pass legislation placing tighter restrictions on abortions. Kansas has been in the national spotlight this primary season as the first state to vote on an abortion measure since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
republic-online.com
Kansas GOP sends text message asking voters to withdraw support for Dennis Pyle
State Sen. Dennis Pyle on Aug. 1, 2022, turns in nearly 9,000 signatures from Kansas voters who support his independent campaign for governor. (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)
republic-online.com
Kansas abortion vote gives hope to Oklahoma reproductive rights supporters
OKLAHOMA CITY — A vote by Kansas residents that effectively allows abortion in that state left Oklahoma reproductive rights supporters hopeful. Kansas voters voted 59% to 41% on Tuesday to defeat an amendment that said there was no constitutional right to an abortion in that state.
republic-online.com
State Rep. Jackie Walorski
Aug. 3 - Indiana, U.S. legislators remember Rep. Jackie Walorski, killed with others in crash. INDIANAPOLIS — On the afternoon of Aug. 3, State Rep. Jackie Walorski, Communications Director Emma Thomson and St. Joseph County Republican Party Chair Zachery Potts were killed in a car crash. The driver of a vehicle that collided with theirs also died.
Comments / 0