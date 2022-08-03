Voters across the state rejected the Value Them Both amendment to the Kansas Constitution, with 59 percent, or 534,128 voting against. In Clay County, 1,690 or about 58 percent, voted yes and 1,238 voted against. In the 64th House District, Suzi Carlson, Clay Center, lost her seat in the Kansas...

CLAY COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO