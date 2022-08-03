ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

republic-online.com

Yesterday’s primary election yielded a few surprises

Voters across the state rejected the Value Them Both amendment to the Kansas Constitution, with 59 percent, or 534,128 voting against. In Clay County, 1,690 or about 58 percent, voted yes and 1,238 voted against. In the 64th House District, Suzi Carlson, Clay Center, lost her seat in the Kansas...
CLAY COUNTY, KS
Local voters react to result of abortion question

Some Labette County voters rejoiced while others were disappointed following the rejection of a constitutional amendment that would have allowed the Kansas Legislature to restrict or possibly outlaw abortion. In Labette County, 2,611 people voted yes (51.55%) on the constitutional amendment while 2,454 voted no (48.45%), a difference of 157...
LABETTE COUNTY, KS
Voters reject abortion amendment, alter county commission

Kansas voters on Tuesday, Aug. 2, rejected a constitutional amendment that would have enabled state lawmakers to pass legislation placing tighter restrictions on abortions. Kansas has been in the national spotlight this primary season as the first state to vote on an abortion measure since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.
MIAMI COUNTY, KS
