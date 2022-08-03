ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL's best players ever at every defensive position: Is Lawrence Taylor the GOAT edge rusher? Ronnie Lott or Ed Reed at safety?

By ESPN staff
 2 days ago
FanSided

Urban Meyer returning to old stomping grounds for 2022 season

After a disastrous tenure in the NFL, Urban Meyer returns to the college scene, back to Fox Sports as a college football analyst. It looks like Urban Meyer needs the Capital One Rewards Credit Card. He’s racked up many miles through traveling. Now he’s back home with Fox Sports. The former coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars is returning to the network as a college football analyst, the same role he had before he departed for Jacksonville.
NFL
Yardbarker

Seahawks’ CB Is Salivating After Second Chance With Seattle

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Artie Burns since leaving college at the University of Miami has either been injured or has underperformed. However, he still possesses the talent the Pittsburgh Steelers saw when they took him with the 25th pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. Last season for the Chicago Bears, Burns...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deion Sanders
Person
Bruce Smith
Person
Ray Lewis
FanSided

Terrell Owens live-streamed racist harassment by his bigoted neighbor

Former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens live-streamed a disturbing video in which a white woman called the police because Owens approached her. “You’re a Black man approaching a white woman!”. Although there’s a great deal of context missing from what led to this short video clip, that sentence gave...
NFL
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Names NFL's Best Non-QB Player Ever

Like most NFL conversations, the all-time great discussion inevitably revolves around quarterbacks. Tom Brady may be running away with the G.O.A.T. label, but who's the best NFL player ever when removing the most important position?. Shannon Sharpe struggled between two choices before picking a legendary wide receiver during Wednesday's Undisputed.
NFL
#Nfl Matchup#American Football#Espn Stats Information#New York Giants
College Football HQ

Former Alabama football star Rolando McClain arrested again

Former Alabama football star Rolando McClain was arrested over the weekend, the Moulton (Ala.) Police Department said. McClain was cited with drugs and weapons charges, having marijuana and a gun in the car. At first, police stopped McClain for speeding, but after officers smelled marijuana coming ...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys sign 4-time Pro Bowl defender

The Dallas Cowboys have found a player to help compensate for the loss of Randy Gregory in free agency. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Wednesday that the Cowboys have agreed to a one-year deal with veteran linebacker Anthony Barr. The deal is for a reported $3 million. The...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

NFL makes decision on Deshaun Watson appeal

The NFL has made a decision regarding an appeal of the Deshaun Watson discipline. The NFL announced on Wednesday that they will appeal the ruling of Judge Sue L. Robinson. Robinson was appointed as the disciplinary officer for the case. She sorted through the league’s investigation and decided to suspend Watson for six games for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy.
CLEVELAND, OH
AthlonSports.com

Bengals Veteran Carted Off Practice Field During Training Camp

Another Cincinnati Bengals practice is in the books. Unfortunately, Thursday's session didn't end on a positive note when a veteran offensive player was carted off the practice field. Bengals fourth-year tight end Drew Sample was having his left leg looked at following Thursday's practice. It didn't look serious until Sample...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

QB Competitions: Seahawks' Geno Smith favored in NFL's tightest battle

The majority of the 32 starting quarterback jobs have been settled early in training camps across the NFL, with only four legitimate competitions still being waged. Of those, who replaces Russell Wilson under center in Seattle remains the tightest race among oddsmakers. Geno Smith, who is entering his fourth season...
SEATTLE, WA
AthlonSports.com

Saints Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Linebacker

The New Orleans Saints are bringing back a familiar face. The NFC South franchise is signing free-agent veteran linebacker Kiko Alonso, according to a report. Alonso, 31, spent the 2019 season with the Saints. He totaled 31 tackles in 13 games that year. He's also spent time with the Bills, Eagles and Dolphins.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Larry Brown Sports

FOX Sports hires ex-ESPN reporter

Former ESPN reporter Allison Williams has landed at FOX Sports. Williams will work as a sideline reporter for select college football broadcasts. She suggested she will be working alongside Jason Benetti and Brock Huard. “I am beyond thrilled and so grateful to be joining FOX Sports’ coverage of College Football...
COLLEGE SPORTS

