Man Utd players including Cristiano Ronaldo criticised by Erik ten Hag for leaving friendly early

'No Club In Europe Wants Cristiano Ronaldo' Manchester United Forward Warned
Jamie Carragher has ripped into Cristiano Ronaldo, telling the striker that no team in Europe wants him, and not even his Manchester United teammates do. Ronaldo's potential move away from Old Trafford, less than a year after his supposedly heroic return, has been raging on for weeks now. The 37-year-old...
SkySports
Corinthians offer Cristiano Ronaldo Man Utd escape and Chelsea willing to pay £85m for Wesley Fofana - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's national newspapers... Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered an unlikely escape route from his Manchester United nightmare - after Corinthians president Duilio Monteiro Alves confessed he wants to do a deal. Four senior Chelsea players have been told their futures lie away...
Cristiano Ronaldo checks in for training with his Man United team-mates as Erik ten Hag ponders whether to start his unfit, wantaway star in Premier League opener after Anthony Martial was ruled out
Cristiano Ronaldo and his Manchester United team-mates have arrived at the club's Carrington training ground with Erik ten Hag still to decide on his starting XI for Sunday's Premier League opener against Brighton. Ronaldo looked in a serious mood as he pulled up in his Cadillac Escalade SUV, United fans...
BBC
Napoli president rules out signing Africans committed to Nations Cup
Napoli owner and president Aurelio de Laurentiis says the Italian club will avoid signing any more African players unless they agree not to play in the Africa Cup of Nations. Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly - now at Premier League side Chelsea - and Cameroon midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa missed six Napoli games while on international duty at this year's tournament, which took place in January and February.
"In My Eyes" - Premier League Star Claims Recently Departed Liverpool Man Was Klopp's Best Player
Sadio Mané’s Liverpool departure has left a hole in the Reds’ front line, and West Ham’s Michail Antonio think he’ll be missed more than some anticipate. Mané scored 16 Premier League goals for Klopp's side last term across 32 starts. He operated both as...
Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag Breaks The Silence On Striker Cristiano Ronaldo Leaving The Game Early Against Rayo Vallecano
Erik Ten Hag has spoken about Cristiano Ronaldo and other Manchester United players leaving early in their match against Rayo Vallecano.
Erik ten Hag's Manchester United pre-match press conference vs Brighton: What to look out for & what time it is
Erik ten Hag will speak to the media ahead of Manchester United's Premier League opener on Sunday, where there will be several topics which could be brought up. Following an overly positive pre-season camp, Ten Hag's men will now step on the big stage against Brighton, where they'll host the side that beat Ralf Rangnick's side 4-0 just three months ago.
Erik Ten Hag Wants To Sign Hakim Ziyech But Man Utd Are Currently Blocking The Move
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly keen on reuniting with Hakim Ziyech, but club chiefs are reluctant to sanction a move for the Chelsea forward. Ziyech played under ten Hag at Ajax between 2017 and 2020 and the duo won Eredivise together while reaching the 2019 Champions League semi-finals too.
Man Utd could be forced into playing wantaway Cristiano Ronaldo against Brighton with Anthony Martial ruled out injured
MANCHESTER UNITED may be forced to play an unhappy Cristiano Ronaldo in their Premier League opener this weekend after Anthony Martial was ruled out through injury. The Red Devils kick off their campaign at home to Brighton on Sunday. And it appeared unlikely that Ronaldo would feature as his future...
SB Nation
REPORT: Tottenham reject Brighton approach for Sergio Reguilon
Interesting. Sergio Reguilon is quite clearly “surplus to requirement” (as the phrase goes) at Tottenham Hotspur, but it looks like at least one approach for him as been beaten back this summer. The Guardian is reporting that Spurs rejected interest in Reguilon from Brighton & Hove Albion and it doesn’t sound like they’re going to make another attempt.
BBC
Transfer news: United monitoring Vardy situation
Manchester United and Chelsea are monitoring Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, 35, who has a year left on his current deal. (90min), external. A club from Saudi Arabia's Pro League has indicated their offer of a move for Manchester United and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, would remain on the table after the World Cup if his future remains unresolved. (CBS Sports), external.
Manchester United manager slams Cristiano Ronaldo for leaving friendly early: ‘It’s unacceptable’
Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo decided to leave a friendly against Rayo Vallecano early but it seems the move was
BBC
Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp compares fixture congestion response to climate change
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has compared fixture congestion to climate change, saying it is an issue football's leaders have not acted upon. This Premier League season will include a winter break to accommodate the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Klopp said: "When we start talking about it I really get...
UEFA・
Report: Todd Boehly Is 'Reluctant' To Sanction Cesar Azpilicueta's Exit
Captain Cesar Azpilicueta has been very up-front with his desire to depart, though recent reports cast a bit of doubt on a transfer that at one point seemed to be inevitable.
BBC
Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo could be involved, despite featuring for just 45 minutes in pre-season. Anthony Martial is out with a hamstring strain, but Jadon Sancho and Luke Shaw have both recovered from illness. Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister will be available after shaking off a recent groin issue.
Gary Neville Delivers His Verdict On Cristiano Ronaldo’s Situation At Manchester United
Gary Neville has delivered his verdict on Cristiano Ronaldo’s current situation at Manchester United whilst speaking on Sky Sports during the opening Premier League game of the season at Selhurst Park.
Liverpool players not involved in the World Cup will jet off to Dubai for their winter break... as Jurgen Klopp aims to keep stars including Mohammed Salah and Luis Diaz match fit ahead of the second half of the season
Liverpool players not involved in the upcoming Qatar World Cup will still be heading to the middle-east this winter as part of the club's winter training camp taking place in Dubai. Jurgen Klopp will lose roughly eight to ten of his first-team stars for the World Cup beginning in November,...
Gary Neville slams Cristiano Ronaldo and urges him to be a leader and encourage young Man Utd players amid transfer saga
GARY NEVILLE believes Cristiano Ronaldo should be a leader to Manchester United's young players as he continues to seek a move away. The 37-year-old remains keen to depart Old Trafford in his quest to play Champions League football. After missing the Red Devils' pre-season tour of Asia and Australia due...
BBC
Ten Hag keen to focus on more than just Ronaldo ahead of opening match
As expected Erik ten Hag was peppered with questions about Cristiano Ronaldo in his first Premier League press conference as Manchester United manager. He evidently did not want to spend much time discussing the 37-year-old and seized on a question that mentioned Ronaldo's early exit from the stadium during last week's friendly with Rayo Vallecano after playing 45 minutes.
BBC
Ten Hag on team news for Brighton, Ronaldo and finding the right player
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been speaking to the media before his first Premier League game in charge against Brighton at Old Trafford on Sunday. Striker Anthony Martial is out with a hamstring injury but new signings Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez are both fit enough to start.
