Man Utd players including Cristiano Ronaldo criticised by Erik ten Hag for leaving friendly early

Interesting. Sergio Reguilon is quite clearly “surplus to requirement” (as the phrase goes) at Tottenham Hotspur, but it looks like at least one approach for him as been beaten back this summer. The Guardian is reporting that Spurs rejected interest in Reguilon from Brighton & Hove Albion and it doesn’t sound like they’re going to make another attempt.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO