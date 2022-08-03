ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Utd players including Cristiano Ronaldo criticised by Erik ten Hag for leaving friendly early

BBC
 2 days ago
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo checks in for training with his Man United team-mates as Erik ten Hag ponders whether to start his unfit, wantaway star in Premier League opener after Anthony Martial was ruled out

Cristiano Ronaldo and his Manchester United team-mates have arrived at the club's Carrington training ground with Erik ten Hag still to decide on his starting XI for Sunday's Premier League opener against Brighton. Ronaldo looked in a serious mood as he pulled up in his Cadillac Escalade SUV, United fans...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Napoli president rules out signing Africans committed to Nations Cup

Napoli owner and president Aurelio de Laurentiis says the Italian club will avoid signing any more African players unless they agree not to play in the Africa Cup of Nations. Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly - now at Premier League side Chelsea - and Cameroon midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa missed six Napoli games while on international duty at this year's tournament, which took place in January and February.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

REPORT: Tottenham reject Brighton approach for Sergio Reguilon

Interesting. Sergio Reguilon is quite clearly “surplus to requirement” (as the phrase goes) at Tottenham Hotspur, but it looks like at least one approach for him as been beaten back this summer. The Guardian is reporting that Spurs rejected interest in Reguilon from Brighton & Hove Albion and it doesn’t sound like they’re going to make another attempt.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer news: United monitoring Vardy situation

Manchester United and Chelsea are monitoring Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, 35, who has a year left on his current deal. (90min), external. A club from Saudi Arabia's Pro League has indicated their offer of a move for Manchester United and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, would remain on the table after the World Cup if his future remains unresolved. (CBS Sports), external.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp compares fixture congestion response to climate change

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has compared fixture congestion to climate change, saying it is an issue football's leaders have not acted upon. This Premier League season will include a winter break to accommodate the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Klopp said: "When we start talking about it I really get...
UEFA
BBC

Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo could be involved, despite featuring for just 45 minutes in pre-season. Anthony Martial is out with a hamstring strain, but Jadon Sancho and Luke Shaw have both recovered from illness. Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister will be available after shaking off a recent groin issue.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Liverpool players not involved in the World Cup will jet off to Dubai for their winter break... as Jurgen Klopp aims to keep stars including Mohammed Salah and Luis Diaz match fit ahead of the second half of the season

Liverpool players not involved in the upcoming Qatar World Cup will still be heading to the middle-east this winter as part of the club's winter training camp taking place in Dubai. Jurgen Klopp will lose roughly eight to ten of his first-team stars for the World Cup beginning in November,...
BBC

Ten Hag keen to focus on more than just Ronaldo ahead of opening match

As expected Erik ten Hag was peppered with questions about Cristiano Ronaldo in his first Premier League press conference as Manchester United manager. He evidently did not want to spend much time discussing the 37-year-old and seized on a question that mentioned Ronaldo's early exit from the stadium during last week's friendly with Rayo Vallecano after playing 45 minutes.
PREMIER LEAGUE

