ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

College football recruiting notebook: Top prospects taking visits, how Louisville has climbed and more

By Blake Baumgartner
ESPN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.espn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Card Chronicle

Wednesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—”Greatest of all-time” gets tossed around awfully liberally these days, but there’s never been a play-by-play voice behind a mic better than Vin Scully. RIP. —During U of L’s media day on Tuesday, Scott Satterfield and others talked about how the Cards plan to flip the script from last year and avoid the narrow losses and second half collapses that torpedoed their 2021 campaign.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Football
Louisville, KY
Sports
Louisville, KY
College Sports
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Alabama State
Local
Kentucky College Sports
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Kentucky Football
bellarmine.edu

Stroman comes aboard women's basketball coaching staff

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Morgan Stroman has been hired as a new assistant coach on the Bellarmine University women's basketball team, Head Coach Chancellor Dugan announced Wednesday. Stroman arrives at Bellarmine after working on the staff at the University of Miami, her alma mater, since 2019. She served as an...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Former Louisville golfers working together as they navigate the professional game

FRENCH LICK, Ind. (WDRB) -- Trevor Sluman took advantage of an off-week in his schedule to caddy for his fiancee Laura Restrepo this week. She is competing in the French Lick Charity Classic at the Pete Dye Course, just up the road from where their journey together first began, on the men's and women's golf teams at the University of Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Satterfield
Person
Lincoln Riley
Person
Brent Venables
drugstorenews.com

Kroger debuts new spoke facility in Louisville, Ky.

Kroger is offering delivery of fresh products to more customers by opening a new spoke location in Louisville, Ky. The 50,000-sq.-ft. facility will collaborate with the customer fulfillment center in Monroe, Ohio and serve as a last-mile cross-dock location that expands Kroger Delivery’s ability to serve more customers in the Greater Louisville area.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (8/5)

A night of local legends, featuring some of the city’s celebrated punk and electronica acts. Through vibrant indie-pop, MUNA deals in expansive and sharp soundscapes and powerful vocals and lyrics. Jensen McRae opens. Sunday, Aug. 7. The Whirling Tiger. $20 | 8 p.m. A benefit to help those affected...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Recruiting#American Football#Usc#Espn
southerntrippers.com

Kentucky Bourbon Trail: Best Distilleries + How to Plan

Are you searching for how to go on the Kentucky bourbon trail? You have come to the right place because here you are going to find all the information you need to have an incredible time. If you did not already know Kentucky is home to some of the best bourbon on the plant. People say that going on one of the Kentucky bourbon distillery tours is like going to Disney World for adults.
KENTUCKY STATE
salemleader.com

Upside down action at Sportsdrome

Husbands and wife’s have different views on many thing. One of these instances happened Saturday at the Jeffersonville Sportsdrome. Dean Riley, a regular FWD racer and figure 8 driver, was turning the wheel on one of his figure 8 minivans. While running through the intersection, the rear of his red #56 van gets clipped. That impact sent him into a driver side roll over partially on the roof, but with enough momentum to lay back on all four wheels.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
WLKY.com

Bloody Monday: A dark day in Louisville history

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Irish Society of Kentuckiana observed the 167th anniversary of "Bloody Monday" Aug. 1. It's remembered as a dark day in the history of the Irish in Louisville. On the first Monday in August of 1855, Protestant mobs attacked German and Irish Catholic neighborhoods in Louisville on an election day.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wdrb.com

Kroger expands its online delivery service in Louisville area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Kroger is expanding its online grocery delivery service for its customers in the Louisville area. The retail chain just opened a new facility in Louisville on Robards Lane, near Gardiner Lane. The company plans to partner with a fulfillment center in Ohio to get orders...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy