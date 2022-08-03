College football recruiting notebook: Top prospects taking visits, how Louisville has climbed and more

Read on www.espn.com
Card Chronicle
Wednesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes
—”Greatest of all-time” gets tossed around awfully liberally these days, but there’s never been a play-by-play voice behind a mic better than Vin Scully. RIP. —During U of L’s media day on Tuesday, Scott Satterfield and others talked about how the Cards plan to flip the script from last year and avoid the narrow losses and second half collapses that torpedoed their 2021 campaign.
LB MoMo Sanogo Providing 'Big Difference' on Louisville Defense in Offseason
The transfer from Ole Miss has been an impact guy since joining the Cardinals earlier this offseason.
wdrb.com
'We're brothers in that room' | U of L running backs confident in each other as fall camp begins
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville football began their fall camp early Wednesday morning. "Well it started out great. It started out with a lot of energy," linebacker MoMo Sanogo said. "(There was) a lot of communication on the defensive side, a lot of execution on the offensive side. Just a great day all around."
Louisville Hires Justin Perez as Director of Men’s Basketball Administration
Perez was previously an intern with the New York Knicks and consultant for Roc Nation
bellarmine.edu
Stroman comes aboard women's basketball coaching staff
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Morgan Stroman has been hired as a new assistant coach on the Bellarmine University women's basketball team, Head Coach Chancellor Dugan announced Wednesday. Stroman arrives at Bellarmine after working on the staff at the University of Miami, her alma mater, since 2019. She served as an...
wdrb.com
The wait goes on: NCAA announces no action on reclassification for Bellarmine, others
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The NCAA’s board of directors announced no action on proposed changes to its reclassification process after a meeting on Wednesday, meaning that the wait continues for Bellarmine University and other schools hoping for a possible rule change that could make them immediately eligible for NCAA championship competition.
wdrb.com
Former Louisville golfers working together as they navigate the professional game
FRENCH LICK, Ind. (WDRB) -- Trevor Sluman took advantage of an off-week in his schedule to caddy for his fiancee Laura Restrepo this week. She is competing in the French Lick Charity Classic at the Pete Dye Course, just up the road from where their journey together first began, on the men's and women's golf teams at the University of Louisville.
lastwordonsports.com
Katie Lund’s record-setting night helps Louisville hold on for a draw
Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky, was the sight for Tuesday’s primetime midweek matchup in the NWSL. Both Racing Louisville FC and OL Reign were coming off their first matches back after an international break just last weekend. For the Reign it was a 3-2 win over Angel City...
Someone in Louisville just won $25k a year for life; Here's the winning numbers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Someone in Louisville just won $25,000 a year for the rest of their life!. According to Kentucky Lottery officials, a ticket sold for last night's Lucky for Life drawing matched the five white ball numbers drawn, but not the Lucky Ball. The ticket holder won the...
drugstorenews.com
Kroger debuts new spoke facility in Louisville, Ky.
Kroger is offering delivery of fresh products to more customers by opening a new spoke location in Louisville, Ky. The 50,000-sq.-ft. facility will collaborate with the customer fulfillment center in Monroe, Ohio and serve as a last-mile cross-dock location that expands Kroger Delivery’s ability to serve more customers in the Greater Louisville area.
leoweekly.com
3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (8/5)
A night of local legends, featuring some of the city’s celebrated punk and electronica acts. Through vibrant indie-pop, MUNA deals in expansive and sharp soundscapes and powerful vocals and lyrics. Jensen McRae opens. Sunday, Aug. 7. The Whirling Tiger. $20 | 8 p.m. A benefit to help those affected...
Wave 3
Lottery ticket sold in Louisville has prize of $25,000 a year for life
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky lottery officials said a lottery ticket sold in Louisville for Thursday night’s Lucky For Life drawing won big. The ticket matched the five white ball numbers, but not the Lucky Ball, winning the game’s second prize of $25,000 a year for life, the release said.
southerntrippers.com
Kentucky Bourbon Trail: Best Distilleries + How to Plan
Are you searching for how to go on the Kentucky bourbon trail? You have come to the right place because here you are going to find all the information you need to have an incredible time. If you did not already know Kentucky is home to some of the best bourbon on the plant. People say that going on one of the Kentucky bourbon distillery tours is like going to Disney World for adults.
Wave 3
Troubleshooters: Auto insurance disparities on where you live vs. what you pay
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The law says a person in Kentucky is not allowed to drive unless they have auto insurance. How much does a driver pay and what factors are involved? For most, it’s the driver’s age, driving record, insurance score and even credit score. But what...
salemleader.com
Upside down action at Sportsdrome
Husbands and wife’s have different views on many thing. One of these instances happened Saturday at the Jeffersonville Sportsdrome. Dean Riley, a regular FWD racer and figure 8 driver, was turning the wheel on one of his figure 8 minivans. While running through the intersection, the rear of his red #56 van gets clipped. That impact sent him into a driver side roll over partially on the roof, but with enough momentum to lay back on all four wheels.
WLKY.com
Bloody Monday: A dark day in Louisville history
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Irish Society of Kentuckiana observed the 167th anniversary of "Bloody Monday" Aug. 1. It's remembered as a dark day in the history of the Irish in Louisville. On the first Monday in August of 1855, Protestant mobs attacked German and Irish Catholic neighborhoods in Louisville on an election day.
wdrb.com
Kroger expands its online delivery service in Louisville area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Kroger is expanding its online grocery delivery service for its customers in the Louisville area. The retail chain just opened a new facility in Louisville on Robards Lane, near Gardiner Lane. The company plans to partner with a fulfillment center in Ohio to get orders...
TARC adds three bus routes aimed at serving commuting workers
The goal of the additions is to improve job access, with all of the new routes traveling through business parks and other areas of employment.
wdrb.com
JCPS bus drivers prepare for thousands of students, smooth rides when school begins
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of Jefferson County Public School students head back to school next week, and the district's transportation department is working to make sure everyone has a smooth ride to and from school. Kevin Martin, a veteran bus driver with JCPS took a peak at his equipment...
