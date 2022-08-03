ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iran Leader Plans NYC Trip After Regime Threat To Turn City 'Into Ruins'

By Brendan Cole
 2 days ago

Iran has said its hardline president Ebrahim Raisi will attend the U.N. General Assembly in the city next month, in an announcement that came only days after state media in the Islamic republic made a nuclear threat against the region.

A long-standing opposition group, the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), told Newsweek that the U.S. State Department should not grant a visa for Raisi, who still faces U.S. sanctions over human rights violations.

On Monday, Iranian government spokesman Ali Bahadori-Jahromi said "preliminary planning" had been undertaken for Raisi to go to the U.N. General Assembly, which opens on September 13.

But it comes on the heels of a video on Iranian state media which said that Tehran could use its nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), "to turn New York into ruins and hell in case of a hostile act by the U.S."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OnUjV_0h30Acit00

The video from Bisimchimedia, linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which is on the U.S. list of foreign terrorist organizations, boasts about Iran's nuclear program , which has been a thorn in the side of relations between Tehran and the west.

On Monday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken backed an EU proposal to salvage the Iran nuclear deal struck in 2015 known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which the ex-President Donald Trump withdrew from.

The video that was translated and tweeted by Iranian journalist M. Hanif Jazayeri said that an underground facility in Fordow housed a "nuclear deterrent" program called the Emad project.

It said Iran's "peaceful" nuclear program can be transformed into a "nuclear weapons program in an instant and turn the West and Israel's nightmare into a reality."

"His regime just threatened to strike NYC with missiles. @StateDept should NOT grant him a visa," Jazayeri wrote on Monday in a tweet, which referenced accusations Raisi ordered the executions of detained leftists in 1988 while chief prospector of the Tehran revolutionary court.

Raisi, an ultra-conservative former judiciary chief who in August 2021 took over the presidency from the more moderate Hassan Rouhani , has denied he played a role in the executions, which rights groups have said number around 30,000.

But he has been under U.S. sanctions since November 2019 for "complicity in serious human rights violations" and missed last year's General Assembly because of the COVID-19 pandemic, although a pre-recorded video of his address was played.

Shahin Gobadi, of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the NCRI, which calls for the overthrow of Tehran's regime, said Raisi's human rights record should preclude him from coming to address the UN.

He said Raisi was "directly involved" in the 1988 massacre of 30,000 political prisoners, most of whom were activists of the dissident group Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK). Gobadi said that as head of the judiciary, Raisi "oversaw the murder" of at least 1,500 protesters during the November 2019 uprisings against the Iranian government.

"Instead of hosting Raisi, the United Nations must hold him accountable for crimes against humanity and genocide," Gobadi told Newsweek , and "anything less would be an affront to the very principles and values that constitute the foundation and the charter of the UN."

"Like his predecessors, he is certain to use the U.N. podium to spew hatred and vengeance and justify the regime's egregious human rights abuses at home and malign activities abroad."

"He was appointed by the supreme leader, Ali Khamenei , to suppress the Iranian people's uprisings and protests and as such, he does not represent the Iranian people at all," he added.

A State Department spokesperson told Newsweek that visa records are confidential under U.S. law.

"As host nation of the U.N., the United States is generally obligated under the U.N. Headquarters Agreement to facilitate travel to the U.N. headquarters district by representatives of U.N. member states," the spokesperson said in a statement.

"We take our obligations under the U.N. Headquarters Agreement seriously."

Newsweek has contacted the Iranian foreign ministry for comment.

Update 08/04/22, 3 a.m. ET: This article has been updated with a State Department response.

Comments / 132

jb2022
1d ago

every patriotic person should protest outside the assembly make sure that this terrorist knows that the USA does not want him here or anywhere for that matter..

Reply(3)
19
Al Mikhalev
2d ago

Biden will welcome him with open arms, if he can remember whonhe is. But it doesn't matter because next morning he will sign executive order to establish his memory 😉

Reply(2)
26
Victor Fortes
2d ago

he's suppose to be a President of country and he's political wing Republican Guards of Iran they been terrorizing Saudi Arabia and Israel USA l for years whit proxy war in Yemen and SYRIA when they don't launched missiles direct from Iran Saudi's and American Military base in IRAK it's about time to this people get rude awakening to STP THREATENING USA I THINK THAT'S THE ONLY THIS SOMBER OF ATTACKING USA GOING TO DISAPPEAR BCZ WHEN U GIVE THEM SOMETHING TO ENTERTAIN AND SHOW THAT USA ARE TAKING THIS THREAT VERY SERIOUS I THINK THEY RETHINK THEIR WAY OF DOING BUSINESS WHIT USA 🤔

Reply
7
 


NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Newsweek

Strike Kills Nearly Every Deputy Commander in Russian Division: Ukraine

A strike by Ukrainian forces left all but one of the deputy commanders from Russia's 106th Airborne Division dead, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. A post on the Telegram page of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' communications office said that the deputy commanders were wiped out by HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System) fire attacks near Shakhtarsk, a city in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region. The one deputy commander who did not die is "in serious condition," the post said.
MILITARY
MSNBC

Mary Trump: Even Donald Trump “can’t help but notice” all the evidence piling up against him

It’s well documented that Donald Trump doesn’t know how to take responsibility for his actions. Even as the evidence and testimony piles up against him in regards to the January 6th insurrection, his niece Mary Trump says, “He’s deflecting and blaming other people in his usual fashion in the hopes that that will be enough to, once again in his life, evade accountability.” She tells Ali Velshi that she thinks Donald is “directly responsible” for the Insurrection even though he might still feel impervious to consequences. “He can’t help but notice that the evidence against him is piling up and it’s being confirmed,” she adds.July 10, 2022.
POTUS
UPI News

Life sentence for Iranian executioner a blow to the mullahs

July 15 (UPI) -- The life sentence imposed by a Swedish court on the Iranian executioner Hamid Noury on Thursday will be a severe blow to the mullahs' theocratic regime. It is the first time an official of the Islamic Republic has been sentenced for his involvement in the massacre of thousands of political prisoners in 1988.
WORLD
