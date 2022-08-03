Read on www.investorsobserver.com
Related
5 Strong Dividend Stocks Around $10 to Buy Right Now
Despite posting record gains last month, the benchmark indexes plummeted on the first day of this month as worries about a potential recession dominated investor sentiment. As the market volatility...
InvestorPlace
7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy and Hold Until 2023
As the market continues to absorb macro concerns, consider adding to your portfolio these seven long-term to buy and hold. Atkore Inc. (ATKR): The market is overly discounting future results for this electric infrastructure provider. Dillard's (DDS): Continued strong earnings and share repurchases could fuel a rebound for the department...
InvestorPlace
7 Nasdaq Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
These seven Nasdaq stocks can be centerpieces of a great buy-and-hold portfolio. Alphabet (GOOGL): Google is the best-positioned of the tech titans for long-term outperformance. Texas Instruments (TXN): Texas Instrument’s analog semiconductor business has a solid competitive moat. Starbucks (SBUX): Starbucks’ brand and consumer appeal will help it overcome...
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Mixed After Bleak Bank Earnings, Inflation Data
Stocks' volatility continued Thursday, sparked by a weak start to second-quarter earnings season and another sizzling inflation update. On the earnings front, JPMorgan Chase (JPM, -3.5%) this morning said profit in the second quarter was down 28% from the year-ago period, while revenue rose a modest 1%. The financial firm also said it is suspending stock buybacks in order to boost its capital reserves. Fellow big bank Morgan Stanley (MS, -0.4%) also saw its profit sink – down 29% year-over-year – while revenue plunged 11%.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Bursting with Long-Term Potential
These reliable businesses are posting impressive results.
Got $5,000? Buy the Dip on This FAANG Stock Amid the Nasdaq Sell-Off
Fresh macroeconomic conditions have not been friendly to technology stocks, but the ongoing sell-off has gifted investors with several compelling buying opportunities.
tipranks.com
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday
From earnings results to takeover whispers, let’s see what made ATCO, NET, DOCS, BYD, and DASH stocks the major market movers in Friday’s pre-market trading session. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Friday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:
InvestorPlace
Why Are EV Stocks FSR, NKLA, RIDE Up Today?
Today’s traders are evidently feeling optimistic about electric vehicle (EV) companies Fisker (NYSE:FSR), Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE). Indeed, EV stocks are generally pumping higher as all three of these automakers had recent positive news to report, mostly related to earnings. It’s a welcome surprise for EV industry...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stocks stall on Wall Street amid latest corporate earnings
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks shifted between small gains and losses in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday as investors reviewed the latest corporate earnings for clues on inflation’s continuing impact. The S&P 500 index fell 0.2% as of 11:18 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell...
5 Stocks to Buy Every Investor Knows That Trade Below $10 and Have Huge Upside Potential
These are five stocks for aggressive investors looking to get share count leverage on companies that have sizable upside potential. While not suited for all investors, they are not penny stocks with absolutely no track record or liquidity, and Wall Street firms do have research coverage.
Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Unico American UNAM shares moved upwards by 18.18% to $2.08 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 274.6K, which is 10508.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 million.
Dow rallies 400 points as investors cheer strong U.S. economic data, earnings
U.S. stocks rallied Wednesday, as traders cheered better-than-expected economic data that slowed down the idea that a recession is inevitable. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 406 points, or 1.25%. The S&P 500 gained 1.46%, and the Nasdaq Composite increased 2.32%, boosted by rising tech stocks. Earnings season continued, giving...
via.news
Horizon Technology Finance Corporation, And Eaton Vance Tax, And Another 5 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN), Eaton Vance Tax (EXG), StoneCastle Financial Corp (BANX) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN) 12.98 1.88% 9.95% 2022-07-29 16:43:16. 2 Eaton Vance Tax...
AMC Stock: Sell on the Pounce?
The multiplex operator posted financial results that were roughly in line with expectations. A special dividend could also be Kryptonite for potential synthetic short-sellers.
CNET
Tesla's 3-for-1 Stock Split Approved by Shareholders
On Thursday, Tesla shareholders completed the vote to authorize a 3-for-1 stock split at the company's annual shareholders meeting in Austin, Texas. Those who could not attend the meeting in person were able to cast their votes by proxy -- or online -- in the weeks leading up to the event.
via.news
Arbor Realty Trust And 5 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Arbor Realty Trust (ABR), STAAR Surgical Company (STAA), Suncor Energy (SU) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Benzinga
Earnings Outlook For Delcath Systems
Delcath Systems DCTH is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Delcath Systems will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.95. Delcath Systems bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Investing In This ETF Right Now Could Make You a Millionaire Retiree
It's easier than you might think to reach millionaire status.
Earnings Outlook For HCI Group
HCI Group HCI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that HCI Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24. HCI Group bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Comments / 0