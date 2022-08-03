ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

InvestorPlace

7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy and Hold Until 2023

As the market continues to absorb macro concerns, consider adding to your portfolio these seven long-term to buy and hold. Atkore Inc. (ATKR): The market is overly discounting future results for this electric infrastructure provider. Dillard's (DDS): Continued strong earnings and share repurchases could fuel a rebound for the department...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

7 Nasdaq Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

These seven Nasdaq stocks can be centerpieces of a great buy-and-hold portfolio. Alphabet (GOOGL): Google is the best-positioned of the tech titans for long-term outperformance. Texas Instruments (TXN): Texas Instrument’s analog semiconductor business has a solid competitive moat. Starbucks (SBUX): Starbucks’ brand and consumer appeal will help it overcome...
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks End Mixed After Bleak Bank Earnings, Inflation Data

Stocks' volatility continued Thursday, sparked by a weak start to second-quarter earnings season and another sizzling inflation update. On the earnings front, JPMorgan Chase (JPM, -3.5%) this morning said profit in the second quarter was down 28% from the year-ago period, while revenue rose a modest 1%. The financial firm also said it is suspending stock buybacks in order to boost its capital reserves. Fellow big bank Morgan Stanley (MS, -0.4%) also saw its profit sink – down 29% year-over-year – while revenue plunged 11%.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Stock#Bkh#Diversified#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Black Hills Corp
tipranks.com

These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday

From earnings results to takeover whispers, let’s see what made ATCO, NET, DOCS, BYD, and DASH stocks the major market movers in Friday’s pre-market trading session. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Friday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

Why Are EV Stocks FSR, NKLA, RIDE Up Today?

Today’s traders are evidently feeling optimistic about electric vehicle (EV) companies Fisker (NYSE:FSR), Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE). Indeed, EV stocks are generally pumping higher as all three of these automakers had recent positive news to report, mostly related to earnings. It’s a welcome surprise for EV industry...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Unico American UNAM shares moved upwards by 18.18% to $2.08 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 274.6K, which is 10508.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 million.
STOCKS
via.news

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation, And Eaton Vance Tax, And Another 5 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN), Eaton Vance Tax (EXG), StoneCastle Financial Corp (BANX) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN) 12.98 1.88% 9.95% 2022-07-29 16:43:16. 2 Eaton Vance Tax...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

AMC Stock: Sell on the Pounce?

The multiplex operator posted financial results that were roughly in line with expectations. A special dividend could also be Kryptonite for potential synthetic short-sellers.
STOCKS
CNET

Tesla's 3-for-1 Stock Split Approved by Shareholders

On Thursday, Tesla shareholders completed the vote to authorize a 3-for-1 stock split at the company's annual shareholders meeting in Austin, Texas. Those who could not attend the meeting in person were able to cast their votes by proxy -- or online -- in the weeks leading up to the event.
AUSTIN, TX
Benzinga

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems DCTH is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Delcath Systems will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.95. Delcath Systems bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For HCI Group

HCI Group HCI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that HCI Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24. HCI Group bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

