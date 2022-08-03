ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Doula: Take time, build the birth team you deserve

By Sara Davison, Founder of Kinly
WRAL News
WRAL News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wral.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
power98fm.com

New Medicine Legalized in North Carolina

Doctors and scientists are always looking for new medicines and ways to help cure people of the simple diseases, (even though we haven’t officially had a cure for cancer or aids) BUT a huge pain reliever was legalized for use in North Carolina. Apetropics one chew is a new pain reliever that contains large doses (425mg) of Panoramic Broad Spectrum CBD or Cannabidiol, Organic Lion’s Mane, and Organic Cordyceps. This comes with new delivery technology that’s proven to absorb up to 450% more relief molecules into the cells which makes this powerful organic chew effective on the most agonizing joint pain, inflammation, muscle aches, fatigue, anxiety, brain fog, and dozens of ailments.
HEALTH
chapelboro.com

This Just In: They’re So Young

This Just In – time waits for no one. The students will be back soon, and I swear, this time they’re going to be in diapers. They get younger every year. I arrived in Chapel Hill at the end of September of 1978. It was after the arrival of that year’s students, but I fit right in with them as I was 20 years and one month old. When I met people and told them I had just come to town, they asked again and again if I had come here to go to school. No, no, I said. I was here because my husband’s job at Blue Cross had brought us here. Perhaps I should have said “Not yet.”
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Health
City
Raleigh, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor And Delivery#Health And Fitness#Doula#Kinly#Shaw University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health & Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
WRAL News

Foodie news: Downtown Raleigh's Parkside opening 2nd location at Wendell Falls

Raleigh, N.C. — The Triangle Business Journal shared the great news that downtown Raleigh’s Parkside Restaurant is opening a second location in eastern Wake County at the Wendell Falls development. The new restaurant will have the same name as the original with a similar menu featuring classic American dishes. Look for them to open this winter. Congrats to owners Jenessa Mitchell and Todd Henderson, as well as executive chef Matthew Scofield.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
61K+
Followers
66K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy