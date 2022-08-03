Doula: Take time, build the birth team you deserve

Read on www.wral.com
Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this monthKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
3 great pizza places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasKill Devil Hills, NC
Give Goat Yoga a try at Avery Family FarmThe Planking TravelerDurham, NC
Pilot who allegedly jumps from plane before emergency landing identifiedCheryl E PrestonRaleigh, NC
Wife fights for statewide change after husband, prominent NC doctor dies during dental anesthesia overdose
Wilmington, N.C. — Dr. Henry Patel was a healthy man before getting a dental implant in July of 2020, his wife said. He was a prominent doctor in Wilmington, and went to his dentist for a routine procedure. Oral surgeon Mark Austin gave him anesthesia and sedated him for...
This Just In: They’re So Young
This Just In – time waits for no one. The students will be back soon, and I swear, this time they’re going to be in diapers. They get younger every year. I arrived in Chapel Hill at the end of September of 1978. It was after the arrival of that year’s students, but I fit right in with them as I was 20 years and one month old. When I met people and told them I had just come to town, they asked again and again if I had come here to go to school. No, no, I said. I was here because my husband’s job at Blue Cross had brought us here. Perhaps I should have said “Not yet.”
Raleigh to host clinic in hopes of improving health outcomes for residents of southeast Raleigh
More than 100 people are expected to participate at a public health fair Saturday morning at Roberts Park Community Center in Raleigh. A handful of community health partners will be at the center to screen for diabetes, test people's blood pressure, screen for depression abuse and STDs and help with physical therapy.
Wake County toddler rings bell signaling end of chemo at UNC
Emmy Hiller and her family celebrated a big milestone ringing the bell signaling the end of Emmy's Cancer treatment at UNC hospital.
Free health clinic in Raleigh offers a chance for people to catch up on medical care
Patients do not need to be insured to get medical care at the event on Saturday, Aug. 6.
The most googled coupon in North Carolina
Folks in our state are looking to save money on pets. Other states see searches for car maintenance.
Owner apologizes after his snake ‘terrorized’ Raleigh community last summer
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The owner of a venomous zebra cobra that was on the loose in Raleigh last summer made his final appearance in court Friday morning. Chris Gifford’s snake was missing for several months before it was spotted on a porch in a northwest Raleigh neighborhood last June.
Billboard in Wake County offers up to $10k for teachers to work in Virginia
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Virginia may be trying to take some teachers out of North Carolina, and they’re offering some big incentives. A billboard on I-440 in Raleigh offers up to $10,000 for any teachers who go to work in Richmond Public Schools in Virginia. “The billboard is...
Sloths, kangaroos, alligators and more are coming the N.C. Pet Expo this weekend
RALEIGH, N.C. — Animal lovers rejoice! Kangaroos, parrots, sloths and alligators are coming to the North Carolina State Fairgrounds this weekend. Exotic animals are coming to the North Carolina State Fairgrounds this weekend for the state's first Pet Expo. The event will be held August 6-7 at the fairgrounds.
Appalled by state laws, NCSU grad saves hundreds of neglected stray dogs and cats
Raleigh, N.C. — Rusty's Rescue Ranch founder Kathalene Murphy is trying to find homes for 24 dogs and six cats. The 22-year-old North Carolina State University graduate said Rusty's Rescue Ranch, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, was forced to stop taking in dogs and cats in July when donations stalled. For...
8 Things to do with your kids this weekend in NC (Aug. 5-7)
Raleigh, N.C. — Lots of fun ideas for families this weekend!. Hello Kitty Cafe Pop Up Truck - Head to the Streets at Southpoint in Durham from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday to check out this truck, which as exclusive merchandise and baked goods. First Friday - Every...
More NC counties turn orange on CDC’s COVID-19 map — but Wake remains yellow
A total of 67 counties were colored orange with the highest level of COVID in those communities on the map updated Thursday night by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Fuquay-Varina police hope new IDs will increase inclusivity
Fuquay-Varina, N.C. — A local police department is now recognizing a new form of ID that is only recognized in seven states. Those behind it say it builds trust with law enforcement and creates safer, more inclusive communities. It's called the community action ID. The need for IDs is...
Coronavirus updates for Aug. 4: Here’s what to know in North Carolina this week
We’re tracking information about the coronavirus and vaccines in North Carolina. Check back every Thursday for updates. At least 31,848 new coronavirus cases were reported in North Carolina last week, down from 33,159 the week before, according to preliminary data from state health officials. The N.C. Department of Health...
Foodie news: Downtown Raleigh's Parkside opening 2nd location at Wendell Falls
Raleigh, N.C. — The Triangle Business Journal shared the great news that downtown Raleigh’s Parkside Restaurant is opening a second location in eastern Wake County at the Wendell Falls development. The new restaurant will have the same name as the original with a similar menu featuring classic American dishes. Look for them to open this winter. Congrats to owners Jenessa Mitchell and Todd Henderson, as well as executive chef Matthew Scofield.
Restaurant managers claim group of homeless people are threatening customers, exposing themselves
Durham, N.C. — Restaurant managers in downtown Durham are claiming that a group of homeless people are assault employees, threatening customers and exposing themselves. Local business owners say that the behavior in downtown goes beyond standard panhandling tactics. Several owners brought up their concerns to the Durham city council...
Think homeownership is out of reach? This Raleigh program may blow your mind
The City of Raleigh is trying to make housing more affordable for residents and holding an Open House this weekend to let people know about options on the table.
Woman gets into fight with teens, then rams car into a North Carolina house
Police said a woman got into an altercation with neighbors and then crashed her car into a house on Valley Edge Drive.
The votes are in, and here’s your favorite ice cream shop in the Triangle
It’s a family-owned, small-batch ice cream shop with two locations and a third possible soon.
