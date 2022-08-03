ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

St. Augustine shooting leaves one teen hospitalized, one in custody

By Rich Jones
 2 days ago
St. Augustine shooting leaves one injured, one in custody

Jacksonville, Fl — One person is in custody following an early morning shooting in St. Augustine.

St. Johns County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a home on St. Augustine Boulevard and Kings Estate Road around 4 am.

Deputies say one teenager was injured in the shooting with non-life threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office believes this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

