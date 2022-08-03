ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TN

NBC News

Georgia Senate Primary Election Results: Warnock, Walker win

Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and former NFL star Herschel Walker will face off in the high-stakes Senate contest, NBC News projects. Some states and some individual counties provide results broken down by type of ballot cast, which can include Election Day votes, or those cast early, either in person or by mail. Whenever that information is widely available in a state on election night, NBC News will display it.
GEORGIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Culp demands police investigation over apparent early primary results

(The Center Square) – Loren Culp, a Republican candidate in Washington’s Fourth Congressional District race, couldn’t believe it when he saw primary election results posted Sunday night on the Yakima Herald-Republic website. The numbers put out on July 31 ranked incumbent Rep. Dan Newhouse, a Republican as...
YAKIMA, WA
International Business Times

Midterms: Takeaways From Tuesday's U.S. Primary Elections

The fight over abortion rights and former President Donald Trump's influence loomed large as voters in several states went to the polls on Tuesday. Here are some takeaways from the latest 2022 midterm election primaries:. ABORTION BATTLE LINES DRAWN IN MICHIGAN. In the Michigan governor's race, there will be no...
MICHIGAN STATE
Washington Examiner

Poll flips script: Voters upset about Roe reversal less likely to vote

Those who disagree with the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade are now less likely to vote in November compared to earlier predictions that indicated the decision would mobilize voters , particularly those in the Democratic Party, in the midterm elections . Only 55% of voters who believe...
ELECTIONS
NBC News

The numbers that defined Tuesday's elections

Tuesday's primary elections (and pivotal constitutional amendment vote in Kansas) left us with some major takeaways — mainly that protecting abortion access can galvanize voters, and that while establishment Republicans put up a good fight, it's still the party of former President Donald Trump. Here's a look at some...
KANSAS STATE
NBC News

On Tuesday's primary ballot: election deniers, a disgraced politician — and more

WASHINGTON — If it’s Tuesday ... It’s Primary Day in Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington state. ... U.S. drone strike kills Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in Afghanistan. ... NBC’s Julia Ainsley reports Homeland Security watchdog agency withdrew request for Secret Service text messages related to Jan. 6. ... One Jan. 6 rioter gets seven-year jail sentence. ... NBC’s Benjy Sarlin breaks down the tax debate over the Manchin-Schumer deal. ... And Trump’s Missouri endorsement turns into a joke.
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox News

Fox News Election Brief: Trump triumphs in Maryland primary, but so do Democrats

NEVER MISS A MOMENT — Check out our midterm coverage here and follow live election results at the Fox News Election center. TRUMP TRIUMPHS, BUT SO DO DEMS — He was not on the ballot, but former President Trump was one of the winners in Maryland’s Republican primary for governor. The candidate Trump was backing in the Republican primary, state Delegate Dan Cox, captured the party’s nomination in the race to succeed term-limited GOP Gov. Larry Hogan in blue state Maryland. When asked about the impact of Trump’s endorsement and support, Cox told reporters on Tuesday night that "we clearly were blessed by it." Read more from Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser: Trump, Democrats all big winners in Maryland’s Republican gubernatorial primary.
MARYLAND STATE
Ballotpedia News

Wait, Thursday primaries?

Welcome to the Wednesday, August 3, Brew. Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:. Most of our team was up late last night covering statewide primaries. But what you might not know is that we’re also preparing for primaries tomorrow—in Tennessee. Most...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Week

Everything you need to know about Tuesday's primaries

On Aug. 2, Michigan, Arizona, Washington, Kansas, and Missouri voted in party primaries to choose candidates for the November general election. What were the most important races, who won, and what does it mean for each party's prospects in the midterm elections? Here's everything you need to know about Tuesday's primaries:
MISSOURI STATE

