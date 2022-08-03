ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Harris County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
cw39.com

Man arrested, charged in stabbing death in Dickinson

DICKINSON, Texas (CW39) — Police are investigating a stabbing death that happened in Dickinson on Thursday night and have arrested a man in connection with the incident. Around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a 911 call at the 400 block of Deats Road, where a man was found with stab wounds. The unidentified victim was taken to HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
DICKINSON, TX
mocomotive.com

Manslaughter suspect arrested in Porter 8/3/22

Montgomery County Precinct 4 Deputies conducted a warrant service in the 21000 block of Rio Valley Court in Porter. The warrant was for a male who was wanted for Manslaughter out of Montgomery County. When deputies knocked at the front door, the wanted male attempted to run out of the back. Unfortunately for him, multiple deputies were already in the backyard and quickly detained him. The male was placed in custody for his warrant and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.
PORTER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Fox 26#Democrat
Click2Houston.com

Woman killed during hit-and-run incident in north Harris County, deputies say

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a woman was fatally struck during a hit-and-run incident in north Harris County Friday, Harris County sheriff’s deputies said. It happened at 10121 Veterans Memorial Drive around 2:25 a.m. According to HCSO, it was reported that an unidentified woman was walking...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Reason.com

Prosecutors Who Want Credit for Investigating Police Corruption Are Happy To Steal Money From Innocent People

On October 27, 2016, the same day that Houston drug cops searched a house based on a marijuana sale that never happened, they searched the house next door based on a fictional crack cocaine purchase. The first search, at 2807 Nettleton Street, resulted in the arrest of Frederick Jeffery, who was later convicted of possessing methamphetamine based on false testimony by veteran narcotics officer Gerald Goines, the same cop who had invented drug transactions to justify the search warrants. The second search, at 2811 Nettleton Street, resulted in the seizure of about $3,000 from Andre Thomas, who was detained for several hours but never charged.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy