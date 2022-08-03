Read on wrno.iheart.com
Click2Houston.com
6 arrested, home condemned by fire marshal after drug bust in west Houston, HCSO says
HOUSTON – Six people were arrested during a search warrant of a home in west Houston, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. HCSO Captain D. Wine said the suspects were arrested after deputies found heroin and meth inside the home located on Loch Marie Lane in the Gencairn subdivision.
Click2Houston.com
Man accused of shooting at deputy constables during chase charged with attempted murder: Pct. 4
HOUSTON – A suspect has been charged with attempted capital murder after shooting at Precinct 4 deputy constables during a high-speed chase in north Harris County Friday, authorities said. It happened around 1:03 a.m. when authorities said a Precinct 4 sergeant attempted to make a traffic stop on a...
Click2Houston.com
2 arrested after deputies find 134 pounds of meth, marijuana and weapons in north Houston
HOUSTON – Two people have been arrested and charged after a large drug and gun bust in north Houston, according to Harris County Precinct 2. On Tuesday, deputies said they recovered a little more than 134 pounds of methamphetamine, a little under three pounds of marijuana, one semi-automatic shotgun, and three handguns.
Click2Houston.com
Road rage suspect arrested after pointing gun at driver on Sam Houston Toll, constable says
HOUSTON – A woman has been arrested and charged after a road rage incident, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman. Tayshee Jackson, 22, has since been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. On Aug. 4, deputies responded to a road rage incident in the...
Man smashes woman's windshield with a dumbbell during suspected case of road rage
HOUSTON — Houston police are still investigating an apparent case of road rage that happened near Tidwell and the Hardy Toll Road on Sunday. A driver, who asked us not to use her name or show her face, says she was stopped at the intersection of Irvington and Tidwell near Sam Houston High School when she was rear-ended by a fast-moving vehicle.
cw39.com
Man arrested, charged in stabbing death in Dickinson
DICKINSON, Texas (CW39) — Police are investigating a stabbing death that happened in Dickinson on Thursday night and have arrested a man in connection with the incident. Around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a 911 call at the 400 block of Deats Road, where a man was found with stab wounds. The unidentified victim was taken to HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
2 shot and killed blocks apart within minutes in Third Ward
There were at least four shootings overnight, and two of them were in the Third Ward. Those two deadly shootings happened within minutes of each other, about a half-mile apart.
mocomotive.com
Manslaughter suspect arrested in Porter 8/3/22
Montgomery County Precinct 4 Deputies conducted a warrant service in the 21000 block of Rio Valley Court in Porter. The warrant was for a male who was wanted for Manslaughter out of Montgomery County. When deputies knocked at the front door, the wanted male attempted to run out of the back. Unfortunately for him, multiple deputies were already in the backyard and quickly detained him. The male was placed in custody for his warrant and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.
fox26houston.com
Community outraged after judge sentences former Tomball teacher convicted of raping child 60 days in jail
HOUSTON - Community members are outraged after a Harris County Judge sentenced a convicted child rapist to 60 days in jail and 10 years of probation. Activists say the punishment was too soft. BACKGROUND: Ex-Tomball teacher arrested, accused of having up to 3-year sexual relationship with underage student. Community activists...
Black couple suing Houston-area police department for excessive force, illegal search and seizure
Attorneys for Regina Armstead and Michael Lewis allege that Rosenberg PD officers used excessive force while illegally detaining them in 2020.
Childhood best friends shot to death in retaliation of attack on suspect, court documents say
A week after two men who grew up together were shot to death in north Houston, a man accused of pulling the trigger is in custody.
Click2Houston.com
Woman killed during hit-and-run incident in north Harris County, deputies say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a woman was fatally struck during a hit-and-run incident in north Harris County Friday, Harris County sheriff’s deputies said. It happened at 10121 Veterans Memorial Drive around 2:25 a.m. According to HCSO, it was reported that an unidentified woman was walking...
Child dies when concrete truck goes off E. Beltway overpass and lands on vehicle, sheriff says
"It landed on a car!" Nearby security video captured the moment a heavy truck fell off the East Beltway overpass, crushing an SUV. A 22-month-old boy did not survive.
Prosecutors Who Want Credit for Investigating Police Corruption Are Happy To Steal Money From Innocent People
On October 27, 2016, the same day that Houston drug cops searched a house based on a marijuana sale that never happened, they searched the house next door based on a fictional crack cocaine purchase. The first search, at 2807 Nettleton Street, resulted in the arrest of Frederick Jeffery, who was later convicted of possessing methamphetamine based on false testimony by veteran narcotics officer Gerald Goines, the same cop who had invented drug transactions to justify the search warrants. The second search, at 2811 Nettleton Street, resulted in the seizure of about $3,000 from Andre Thomas, who was detained for several hours but never charged.
Man shot in the wrist and abdomen during fight with gunman in east Houston
The victim was taken to an urgent care by a private car, but first responders later transported him to an area hospital, where he was in stable condition.
fox26houston.com
Mother of southeast Houston murder victim, who was preparing food for the homeless, speaks to FOX 26
HOUSTON - Rachel Dorval is grieving over her son's death as police have yet to find a suspect in his murder. She says she had a weird feeling just hours before 20-year-old Terrance Lewis was shot. "That whole morning, he was just off," Dorval says. "He was so fidgety. That's...
Father charged in death of 1-month-old boy found unresponsive at motel off I-10
The 33-year-old father was charged following a preliminary investigation of the injuries found on the baby, police said.
fox26houston.com
Family of Houston man killed in crash involving 18-wheeler calling for tougher truck regulations
HOUSTON - Family members of Lee Simmons, Jr. are having a difficult time dealing with losing the loving husband and father of five. "It’s a very difficult time for the family," says Dr. Anjanette Wyatt, Simmons’ Aunt. "My heart aches for my niece because now she has to care for those small kids alone."
KSAT 12
1 killed after tires flew off 18-wheeler, ‘rolled uncontrollably’ on Texas highway, HCSO says
HOUSTON – A man was killed and his 11-year-old child was injured after their vehicle was hit by tires that flew off an 18-wheeler, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. HCSO Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the incident happened as the big rig was traveling southbound on Interstate...
2 men charged with capital murder after admitting to roles in deadly crime spree, police say
Investigators allege the two men, ages 18 and 19, committed a crime spree over two days that left three people dead in southeast Houston and Pearland.
