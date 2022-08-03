ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newtown, CT

SFGate

Man charged in 7 pellet gun attacks in Northern California

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A man in Northern California has been charged with using a pellet gun to shoot people at random, including a 15-year-old girl who suffered a collapsed lung and a fractured rib, authorities said. Nicholas Montoya, a resident of Campbell, was charged Wednesday with seven...
SFGate

California crews make fire gains; Washington town evacuated

KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — California firefighters made gains against the state's deadliest and largest wildfire of the year just as an eastern Washington town was evacuated Thursday because of a blaze that was burning homes. At about 1:30 p.m. the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that...
SFGate

Who's to blame for a factory shutdown: A company, or California?

VERNON, Calif. — Teresa Robles begins her shift around dawn most days at a pork processing plant in an industrial corridor 4 miles south of downtown Los Angeles. She spends eight hours on her feet cutting tripe, a repetitive motion that has given her constant joint pain, but also a $17.85-an-hour income that supports her family.
SFGate

Man held in death of 1-year-old left near train tracks

UKIAH, Calif. (AP) — A man who was babysitting two young children was arrested on suspicion of murder after the 1-year-old was found dead near railroad tracks in Northern California, authorities said Friday. Edward “Two Feathers" Steele, 32, of Ukiah was taken into custody Thursday, a day after the...
SFGate

Can scientists reverse one of Tahoe’s worst environmental disasters?

A nearly 600-acre wetland sits at the southernmost end of Lake Tahoe. It’s where Tahoe’s two largest tributaries — the Upper Truckee River and Trout Creek — meet and mingle amid tall grasses and willows before flowing into the lake. This wetland might not look like much, but it’s critical to the health of Lake Tahoe’s environment. The wetland naturally filters pollution and fine sediment, guarding Lake Tahoe’s clarity. It also stores carbon, fights climate change and serves as a resilient habitat in times of drought for dozens of fish and wildlife species. But for more than a century, the Upper Truckee Marsh was considered a wasteland, during a time when marshes across the country were being developed and paved over. Developers destroyed this forgotten wetland in Tahoe. Can scientists save what's left? Read more.  
SFGate

CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 3, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following. county, Madera. * WHEN...Until 800 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding...
SFGate

CA WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 4, 2022. ...FLOOD WATCH IS CANCELLED... The Flood Watch is cancelled for a portion of Southern California,. including the following areas, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella. Valley, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains,. San Diego County Deserts, San Diego...
