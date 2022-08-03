Read on www.sfgate.com
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Mother Searching For Her Daughter After Her Boyfriend Said A Stranger Picked The Toddler UpThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
Man charged in 7 pellet gun attacks in Northern California
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A man in Northern California has been charged with using a pellet gun to shoot people at random, including a 15-year-old girl who suffered a collapsed lung and a fractured rib, authorities said. Nicholas Montoya, a resident of Campbell, was charged Wednesday with seven...
California crews make fire gains; Washington town evacuated
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — California firefighters made gains against the state's deadliest and largest wildfire of the year just as an eastern Washington town was evacuated Thursday because of a blaze that was burning homes. At about 1:30 p.m. the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that...
Who's to blame for a factory shutdown: A company, or California?
VERNON, Calif. — Teresa Robles begins her shift around dawn most days at a pork processing plant in an industrial corridor 4 miles south of downtown Los Angeles. She spends eight hours on her feet cutting tripe, a repetitive motion that has given her constant joint pain, but also a $17.85-an-hour income that supports her family.
Man held in death of 1-year-old left near train tracks
UKIAH, Calif. (AP) — A man who was babysitting two young children was arrested on suspicion of murder after the 1-year-old was found dead near railroad tracks in Northern California, authorities said Friday. Edward “Two Feathers" Steele, 32, of Ukiah was taken into custody Thursday, a day after the...
Photos show McKinney Fire's destruction of Klamath River, a California town turned to ash
Deer walk among the ashes of a California town.
'Dangerous situation': Calif. county south of Tahoe gets 2.2 inches of rain in an hour
Thunderstorms pounded a section of the Sierra Nevada, delivering rain, flooding roadways and triggering mudslides.
Can scientists reverse one of Tahoe’s worst environmental disasters?
A nearly 600-acre wetland sits at the southernmost end of Lake Tahoe. It’s where Tahoe’s two largest tributaries — the Upper Truckee River and Trout Creek — meet and mingle amid tall grasses and willows before flowing into the lake. This wetland might not look like much, but it’s critical to the health of Lake Tahoe’s environment. The wetland naturally filters pollution and fine sediment, guarding Lake Tahoe’s clarity. It also stores carbon, fights climate change and serves as a resilient habitat in times of drought for dozens of fish and wildlife species. But for more than a century, the Upper Truckee Marsh was considered a wasteland, during a time when marshes across the country were being developed and paved over. Developers destroyed this forgotten wetland in Tahoe. Can scientists save what's left? Read more.
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 3, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following. county, Madera. * WHEN...Until 800 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding...
The 6 best Lake Tahoe Casinos to entertain you off the mountain
All of the Lake Tahoe casinos all have hotels with some great amenities, not to mention the Sierra mountains as their backdrop.
CA WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 4, 2022. ...FLOOD WATCH IS CANCELLED... The Flood Watch is cancelled for a portion of Southern California,. including the following areas, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella. Valley, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains,. San Diego County Deserts, San Diego...
6 Lake Tahoe boat rentals to try on your next trip
Note that there are certain boating rules and regulations, including boundaries and no wake zones, designed to help keep Lake Tahoe blue.
7 Lake Tahoe RV rentals and RV camping sites for your next road adventure
From RV rentals to RV campsites, here's all you need to plan an RV trip in Lake Tahoe.
