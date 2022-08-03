Franklin animation studio led by Disney vet finds success with investments on StartEngine

Read on www.williamsonhomepage.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Williamson Democrats Offering Rides to the PollsAdvocate AndyWilliamson County, TN
Related
williamsonhomepage.com
10 must-see attractions at the 2022 Williamson County Fair
The Williamson County Fair returns to the Williamson County AG Expo Park on Friday with new attractions and nine days of fun for the entire family. The fair will kick off with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 5 p.m. with the gates opening at 6 p.m. and will run from Friday, Aug. 5, through Saturday, Aug. 13.
williamsonhomepage.com
Newest Palmetto Moon store aligns ‘beautifully’ with Franklin’s charm, to open at CoolSprings Galleria
When officials with the Southern lifestyle retailer Palmetto Moon considered opening a store in Franklin, they looked beyond the numbers. Sure, the demographics lined up sufficiently, and the necessary data points were positive signs for doing business here. But according to Amber Dube, Palmetto Moon’s executive vice president and chief brand officer, Franklin held a certain vibe that couldn’t be measured through a spreadsheet.
williamsonhomepage.com
Artist Profile: Art world is wide and varied for Franklin watercolorist
In many of the watercolors, oil paintings or other pieces she has created, Franklin artist Barbara Bullard finds herself reliving a memory. It might be through an overturned glass bottle, marbles of various colors or a vase filled with flowers that had regenerated from her mother’s garden. Her works of art are deeply personal, with each one representing a special place or time.
williamsonhomepage.com
Manor at Steeplechase undergoes $2 million renovation project
The Manor at Steeplechase, a Holiday by Atria independent living community in Franklin, has kicked off a new $2 million renovation project for capital upgrades in design and amenities, per a release. The project is designed to "transform the community’s appearance and function, all geared toward fostering the social connections...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
williamsonhomepage.com
Headline Homes: May 2022
There have been some intriguing real estate developments as of late!. First, the Post’s sports authority Michael Gallagher reported former Nashville Predators head coach Barry Trotz purchased a home in 12South. More recently, real estate expert William Williams discovered the Crieve Hall property that was once home to the controversial pink paint-splattered statue of Confederate General Nathan Bedford Forrest has hit the market for $1.85 million.
williamsonhomepage.com
Wayne Smith buys CHS dip
Wayne Smith, former CEO and current executive board chairman at Community Health Systems, was not deterred when the Franklin-based hospital company’s shares plummeted last week. On Monday and Tuesday, Smith bought 1 million shares, mostly at a cost of $2.94 per share, near the bottom of the dip. During...
williamsonhomepage.com
Brentwood office building sells for $6.1M
A Brentwood office building located across the street from the Maryland Farms YMCA has sold for $6.1 million. The new owner of the property, located at 5106 Maryland Way and home to HCTec, is Memphis-based LLC affiliated with office equipment supplier Memphis Communications Corp. The seller was DJ LLC, which...
williamsonhomepage.com
Brentwood office building changes hands for $13.8M
A Brentwood office building accommodating a music publishing company with clients including CeCe Winans, TobyMac, Mandisa, Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith and Newsboys has sold for $13.8 million. According to a source who asked to go unnamed, the new owner of the property, located at 101 Winners Circle N. in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
williamsonhomepage.com
Keb' Mo' headlines Harpeth Conservancy's River Swing in September
The Harpeth Conservancy’s River Swing is set for Saturday, Sept. 17 and will feature five-time Grammy Award winner Keb’ Mo’, Joe Andrews (The Cameroons, Old Crow Medicine Show), Tom Landstreet and friends and Trevor Clark Trio as part of its musical acts. This is the 19th year...
williamsonhomepage.com
Brentwood Children’s Librarian Missy Dillingham dies, remembered for her 'dedication'
Longtime Brentwood Children’s Librarian Missy Dillingham has died, according to the City of Brentwood. "It this with great sadness that the John P. Holt Brentwood Library acknowledge the passing of our beloved Children’s Services Manager Missy Dillingham," the city said in a news release. Dillingham died suddenly Monday...
williamsonhomepage.com
Williamson County Rescue Squad, Animal Control, Tennessee Equine Hospital work together to rescue horse from pool
The Williamson County Rescue Squad responded to a unique call on Thursday after a horse became stuck in a residential swimming pool. The horse named Tonto was rescued from the pool by WCRS with assistance from Williamson County Animal Control and Dr. Rena Chang from the Tennessee Equine Hospital. According...
williamsonhomepage.com
Golden touches on a few topics as another year begins for Williamson County Schools
It’s the first day of school, and Williamson County Schools Superintendent Jason Golden could be seen where he typically is on this traditional kickoff to a new year — in front of one of the 50 schools within the WCS district. This year, he was at Thompson’s Station...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
williamsonhomepage.com
Davis Lewis Ryan
Davis Lewis Ryan, age 85 of Columbia, passed away Aug. 4. Lewis was a farmer and raised cattle. He was a lead electrician for Nashville Bridge Company for several years. He was an electrical inspector for the State of Tennessee for 32 years. He is preceded in death by wife,...
williamsonhomepage.com
"Granny" Hazel Adell Coleman Jones
“Granny” Hazel Adell Coleman Jones, age 82 of Spring Hill, passed away Aug. 3. “Granny," as she was known by everyone, loved her family and everyone she met. She was always there for everyone who needed her. She gave of herself and always put everyone’s needs, wishes, and wants...
williamsonhomepage.com
New public park on the horizon for Nolensville if approved by Board of Commissioners Thursday night
At Thursday night’s Town Commission Meeting, Nolensville may be granted approval for a new public park. On June 3, 2021, town officials approved a resolution to show an intent to purchase five acres of land, which was formerly an amenity center for the Greystone Estates neighborhood, from the Home Owners Association of Greystone Estates. The Williamson County Chancery Court also approved the Homeowners Association’s request to sell the land to Nolensville for $15,000.
williamsonhomepage.com
Williamson County sides with Johnson, Bulso, Ogles and more in Thursday's election results
Williamson County headed back to the polls Thursday for a general election, and Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson is breathing a sigh of relief. Johnson, vying for District 27 that covers some of the county, held off a challenge from Tennessee Stands founder Gary Humble 12,470-11,683 in the unofficial tally for the Republican nomination.
williamsonhomepage.com
From steady turnouts to sudden formation of long lines, Election Day gets underway
Eleven of the 25 voting centers in Williamson County had counts of more than 100 voters as Election Day moved along Thursday morning. As of around 9:30 a.m., the John P. Holt Library in Brentwood led with 267 voters casting ballots, followed by Grassland Middle with 199, Church of the City (182), Longview Recreation Center (159) and the Nolensville Recreation Center (132).
williamsonhomepage.com
Nashville says no to RNC
The Metro Council voted 22-10 against a draft agreement paving the way for the Republican National Convention to be hosted in Nashville in 2024. Metro Councilmembers, most of them liberal, have expressed concerns about possible violence at the event. A GOP site selection committee has already recommended Milwaukee, the only other candidate in the running.
williamsonhomepage.com
Fruechtemeyer named permanent BGA softball coach
Battle Ground Academy has removed the “interim” tag from Varsity Head Softball Coach Eric Fruechtemeyer’s title, per a release. After serving in the interim role in the 2022 spring season, he has been named full-time coach. “Eric did a great job of stepping in as our coach...
williamsonhomepage.com
Football Preview: Franklin shakes off rebuilding year in new season
The Franklin Admirals had a season they would like to forget last year, tallying only one win. They will look to bounce back and improve in tough 6A competition. “Last year was motivation for us seniors, because we have been through that losing season, and we do not want that to happen again,” said Franklin senior wide receiver and linebacker Regan McClosky. “We have been gaining confidence through scrimmages and practices leading up to week one.”
Comments / 0