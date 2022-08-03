ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Jane Fonda proves she’s still a fitness icon at 84 in major fashion campaign

By NewsChain Lifestyle
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EmffV_0h308KQ600

Long before Instagram was flooded with personal trainers and athleisure clothing dominated fashion, Jane Fonda sparked an at-home exercise revolution and became the original exercise icon.

Released in 1982, Jane Fonda’s Workout was a top-selling VHS video for years – with 17 million copies sold by the mid-nineties.

The series is credited with opening up the previously male-dominated world of fitness to women as a slew of copycat videos hit the market and aerobics classes boomed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W4RSP_0h308KQ600
Jane Fonda leading an exercise class at Jane Fonda’s Workout in Beverly Hills, 1980 (Alamy/PA)

Then aged 44 and with two best actress Oscars under her belt, the lycra-clad Hollywood star popularised the phrase ‘Feel the burn!’ and sent legwarmer sales through the roof.

Now 84, the actor and activist is once more encouraging people to don their workout gear, having teamed up with high street giant H&M on global campaign.

Much like Fonda brought aerobics to the masses in the 1980s, H&M Move aims to offer a more inclusive vision of exercise, focusing on movement rather than sport, with the retailer launching ‘movewear’ collections for men, women and children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GiYWi_0h308KQ600
JaQuel Knight and Jane Fonda in the H&M Move campaign video (H&M/PA)

“I’ve spent a lot of my own life getting people to move and was naturally drawn to the mission of H&M Move to get the whole world moving,” Fonda says.

“I also really like their philopsophy of ‘movewear’ over ‘sportswear’. To me, it’s not about sports or being the most athletic. It’s about giving your body the kind of movement it needs to stay healthy so it can take care of you.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ONnfF_0h308KQ600
JaQuel Knight and Jane Fonda in the H&M Move campaign video (H&M/PA)

The Grace and Frankie star features alongside American choreographer JaQuel Knight – the man behind Beyoncé’s Single Ladies dance routine – the pair appearing together in an exercise studio in a clip to launch the campaign.

Reprising the role of fitness instructor in a trendy black and grey mongrammed outfit, Fonda harks back to her home video heyday in the film, which highlights activities including swimming, rowing and basketball alongside everyday movement such as hoovering, carrying groceries and running up stairs.

[xdelx]

It’s refreshing to see a brand acknowledging that being fit isn’t all about high octane exercise and that movement can be incorporated into your lifestyle no matter what your age or ability.

You don’t have to run an ultra marathon, lift weights in the gym or join a team to benefit your health and happiness – everyday activities can raise your heart rate and work your muscles too.

Whether you’re eight or 80, it’s about going at your own pace and, most importantly, having fun.

H&M Move launches on August 4 in stores and online.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 1

Related
newschain

Ruling expected on whether Archie Battersbee can be moved to hospice to die

A ruling on whether 12-year-old Archie Battersbee can be moved from hospital to a hospice to die is expected at the High Court on Friday morning. Lawyers for the boy’s family took part in an hours-long legal hearing on Thursday, with the court in London sitting until late in the evening.
HEALTH
newschain

Ukraine nuclear plant ‘completely out of control’

The UN nuclear chief has warned that Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine “is completely out of control” and issued an urgent plea to Russia and Ukraine to quickly allow experts to visit the complex to stabilise the situation and avoid a nuclear accident. Rafael Grossi,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

Rapper Mystikal denied bail over rape allegations

A judge has refused to set any bond for rapper Mystikal, who is accused of raping and choking a woman at his home in Louisiana. State District Judge Steven Tureau ruled that evidence against the 51-year-old, real name Michael Tyler, his history and the victim’s fears met the standard for holding him without bail, The Advocate reported.
CADDO PARISH, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Fonda
Person
Jaquel Knight
Harper's Bazaar

Demi Moore Glows in a Plunging White Swimsuit: I Feel "More Alive" Than Ever

Demi Moore feels and looks incredible as ever ahead of her 60th birthday. This week, the Striptease star shared a series of stunning photos of her relaxing in her pool in a plunging white one-piece swimsuit from her Andie Swim collaboration. The nearly backless piece features a triangle cutout at the bust and thin straps that fasten at the back.
BEAUTY & FASHION
wonderwall.com

Jane Fonda, 84, confesses feelings on her plastic surgery experience, plus more news

Jane Fonda admits she's 'not proud' of her past plastic surgery. It's been 40 years since Jane Fonda released her first exercise tape and at 84, she's still inspiring people to get fit for all the right reasons — and Jane's quick to admit she's changed her own looks for some of the wrong ones Speaking to Vogue about her new H&M Move campaign and aging in a new interview, the "Barbarella" star admits she's "not proud" of having had plastic surgery in the past. "What matters isn't age, isn't that chronological number. What matters is your health," she explains. Though she admits she's been able to afford "the things that help make you continue to look young," she also points out that "we all know a lot of women who are wealthy who've had all kinds of facelifts and things like that and they look terrible." Reflecting on her own plastic surgery experience, Jane continues: "I had a facelift and I stopped because I don't want to look distorted. I'm not proud of the fact … Now, I don't know if I had it to do over if I would do it. But I did it. I admit it, and then I just say, OK, you can get addicted. Don't keep doing it." Rather than take that risk, Jane focuses on the basics when it comes to looking great. "I don't spend a lot of money on face creams or anything like that," she tells the outlet. "But I stay moisturized, I sleep, I move, I stay out of the sun, and I have good friends who make me laugh."
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Jane Fonda Swears She's Done With Facelifts Because She Doesn't Want to Look 'Distorted'

Click here to read the full article. Hollywood has been obsessed with age and looking young since the dawn of time, but the criticism often hits the women in the entertainment industry the hardest. It’s why actresses like Paulina Porizkova, Jane Seymour, and now, Jane Fonda are preferring to take on aging their own way instead of being dictated by any societal standards. Fonda has never been quiet about her facelift and other nips and tucks she’s had in the past, but at 84 years old, she’s now declaring herself done with any plastic surgeries in the future. “I had a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
extratv

Jane Fonda’s Big Plastic Surgery Regret

Jane Fonda is opening up to Vogue about getting older, anti-aging secrets, and her plastic surgery regrets. The workout queen, who recently joined the H&M Move campaign, wants young people to stop being afraid of getting older. “What matters isn’t age, isn’t that chronological number. What matters is your health....
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#H M#Home Exercise#H M Move
SheKnows

North West is Not Afraid to Speak Her Mind & We Are So Here For It

Whether she’s teaching her friends how to do bloody special effects makeup in the woods or flashing the middle finger when she doesn’t want to take family photos, North West is sassy, bold, and undeniably true to herself. She’s also unafraid to speak her mind, much like her parents Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. She recently confronted paparazzi while in Paris for Fashion Week, and it’s so funny.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Goldie Hawn, 76, Pairs Black Swimsuit With Sexy Sarong On Italian Getaway With Kurt Russell: Photos

Ciao bella! Goldie Hawn, 76, looked like she was having a great time while vacationing in Nerano, Italy with her fabulous family on Monday, Jul. 11, 2022. The First Wives Club actress was spotted enjoying a relaxing lunch at Lo Scoglio with famous daughter Kate Hudson, 43, her husband Danny Fujikawa, 36, and Goldie’s longtime love Kurt Russell, 71, before making a splash on a private yacht.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Catherine Zeta-Jones Looks Almost Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair

San Diego Comic-Con is proving to be as much fun for science-fiction and fantasy geeks as it is for beauty die-hards. Today, during a panel with Disney+ Catherine Zeta-Jones made an appearance (via video) alongside her co-stars promoting the streamer's new National Treasure show. Sadly, the show won't feature Nicholas Cage, but it does star Zeta-Jones, who transformed her signature dark hair and went blonde (most likely thanks to a hardworking wig) to play Billie, who we don't know much about just yet.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Publisher
newschain
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie Wears Silk Pajamas Walking Through London Airport With Son Pax, 18: Photo

Angelina Jolie has a gorgeous wardrobe including even her pajamas. The 47-year-old actress wore a set of brown silk pajamas to London’s Heathrow Airport on Thursday, July 28. Angelina also wore a pair of light brown Valentino sandals and aviator sunglasses. With her son Pax, 18, by her side, Angelina carried a black bag over her shoulder as the pair headed to their flight after a quick getaway to England.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Suri Cruise battles the New York heat in a white dress

Suri Cruise was photographed out in New York in a white summer dress. Cruise was photographed walking and talking on the phone as the city battles a dangerous heat wave. RELATED: Suri Cruise looks like a fashionista while out with a friend in New York ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy