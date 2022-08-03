Maury County Fire Department helps deliver baby girl in church parking lot

Read on www.mainstreetmaury.com
williamsonhomepage.com
Williamson County Rescue Squad, Animal Control, Tennessee Equine Hospital work together to rescue horse from pool
The Williamson County Rescue Squad responded to a unique call on Thursday after a horse became stuck in a residential swimming pool. The horse named Tonto was rescued from the pool by WCRS with assistance from Williamson County Animal Control and Dr. Rena Chang from the Tennessee Equine Hospital. According...
Rutherford County student killed in auto vs. pedestrian accident
A Rutherford County student has died after being hit by a vehicle on the first day of school in Murfreesboro.
fox17.com
Rutherford County Schools' student dies near bus stop after pedestrian, vehicle accident
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Rutherford County Schools' student died Friday morning around 10:30 a.m. after being involved in a pedestrian vs. vehicle accident near a bus stop. Rutherford County Schools' said the accident happened after the bus left the area. There was no school bus involved in...
Construction crew tries to save victim trapped in crashed car in Murfreesboro
When most drivers see a crash, they might look and just keep going. But not one team of workers heading home after a shift.
Firefighters battle fire outside Nashville recycling center
The fire was reported in the 700 block of 19th Avenue North and took several hours to get under control.
‘It’s a miracle’: Young men apply life-saving skills after couple hit by tractor trailer in Tennessee
"A miracle" — that’s what a group of young men are calling a turn of events Saturday night in downtown Nashville that led to them assisting in a life-or-death situation.
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County PAWS Pet of the Week: Meet Willie
Rutherford County PAWS introduces the Pet of the Week. Meet Willie (A239055). He's a one-year old male German Shepard that loves to play fetch. He is a bit shy and skittish if he's not familiar with you, but he is family friendly. Willie is potty trained, neutered, and up to date on ALL vaccinations! He's a very sweet and gentle puppy.
WSMV
Hendersonville PD looking for suspects accused of stealing from elderly woman
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Hendersonville Police Department needs help identifying two women accused of exploiting an elderly victim. Police said on July 8, two unknown women obtained a Sam’s Club card and debit card of an elderly Hendersonville woman. The suspects then went to Sam’s Club in Hendersonville and fraudulently purchased about $2,500 worth of gift cards, according to police, creating a financial hardship for the victim.
WSMV
Interstate shooting investigation underway in North Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting on an interstate in North Nashville on Friday morning. According to police, two people fired at each other’s cars while driving on I-65 North around 9:45 a.m. on Friday. The two men may know each other. Detectives closed Trinity Lane exit ramp for the investigation.
Man charged with attempted rape of juvenile at Nashville laundry center
A 30-year-old man was charged with attempted rape of a juvenile after an incident at an apartment complex laundry center.
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County Sheriff's Office on the Lookout for a Silver Tahoe
The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for a silver Chevrolet Tahoe. According to Detective Ryan Huggins the driver of the Tahoe is wanted for questioning about the theft of a cement mixer. The victim reported Monday (08/01/2022) that his cement mixer was stolen from a construction...
36-Year-Old Cora Lynn Hammond Killed In A Fatal Accident In Hendersonville (Hendersonville, TN)
According to the officials, a fatal crash occurred on Friday night which killed Cora Lynn Hammond, 36. The officials stated that two vehicles were travelling southwest on Airport road. One of the vehicles passed improperly and the vehicle behind it [..]
Murfreesboro man sentenced for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
A man from Middle Tennessee was sentenced Friday for taking part in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
‘I just want justice’: Family, friends remember man gunned down outside Antioch gas station
One of the latest victims was a 23-year-old man, who was shot and killed in what Metro Police are calling a targeted shooting.
williamsonherald.com
Dillingham, Brentwood Library children’s services manager, dies
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library on Wednesday announced the passing of beloved Children’s Services Manager Missy Dillingham, who died suddenly Monday morning at her home. Dillingham began her nearly 38-year career with the city of Brentwood in 1984 when she became the first and only manager of children’s services for the Brentwood Library. She won the Daniel A. Taylor Memorial Award in 2011 for her contribution to children’s services, served as the head of the Children’s and Young Adults Services roundtable and has been on several Tennessee Library Association committees, including serving on the advisory council as a co-chair of the Conference Planning Committee. She also won the Frances Neel Cheney Award in 2020 for “a significant contribution to the world of books and librarianship through the encouragement of the love of books and reading.”
whopam.com
Man caught in concrete mixer flown to Nashville hospital after
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital Wednesday after he became caught in a concrete mixer at a business on Vine Street. He had already been extricated by personnel at the business by the time crews arrived, according to Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers, who says the victim had severe lower extremity injuries and was taken by EMS to an Air Evac helicopter to be flown to Skyline Hospital in Nashville.
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County has Opened a New Veterans Service Office in Murfreesboro to Assist Veterans with Benefits
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) Military Veterans living in Rutherford County now have additional help navigating the sometimes overwhelming and complex services they earned, thanks to a brand-new Veteran Services Office that is operated by Rutherford County. Veterans Service Officer Dominick Grimaldi stated…. WGNS took a look at two of the larger...
fox17.com
Maury County may close damaged road permanently instead of paying to fix it
MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Crumbling asphalt and a steep drop off greet neighbors along Hay Hollow road in Maury County. A tree along the road fell back in January, bringing three to four feet of asphalt down with it. Orange cones surround the missing chunk of road, while...
Waverly students return to different school buildings nearly one year after deadly flood
Almost one year after the deadly Waverly flood killed 20 people and destroyed Waverly Elementary and Junior High Schools, the district has been forced to adapt after facing new challenges in the recovery process.
WSMV
Stabbing victims’ family heartbroken after Tuesday double homicide
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville man is heartbroken after his wife and mother were stabbed Tuesday within hours of each other. Metro Nashville Police Department said the man’s brother is the person who did it. Rashad Donaldson said he and his wife both grew up in Nashville. They...
