Library Board to discuss Lakewood Library, policies and other issues
Pierce County Library System announcement. PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – The Pierce County Library System’s Board of Trustees will discuss the Lakewood Pierce County Library, updates to policies, and other issues at its Board meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 3:30 p.m. Join the meeting in-person, by phone or online:
Lakewood RFQ for Park Sign Design Development
City of Lakewood announcement. The City of Lakewood is requesting statements of qualifications from firms qualified and interested in providing professional design and engineering services to assist the City in the development of 11 new park monument signs located throughout the City. The City proposes to solicit bids for construction of these signs in winter of 2022 with installation of all 11 sites completed 2023- 2024. To view the Request for Qualifications click here. Proposals must be received no later than 12:00 p.m. on August 19, 2022.
Lakewood City Manager August 5 Info Bulletin
Read the Lakewood City Manager’s (John Caulfield) August 5 Info Bulletin to the Mayor and City Council online by clicking here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
Clover Park School Board to Host Board Meeting on Aug. 8
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — The Clover Park School District (CPSD) Board of Directors will hold a regular meeting on Monday, Aug. 8, at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held in-person and live-streamed on Zoom and YouTube. Individuals can attend in-person at the district’s Student Services Center (10903 Gravelly Lake...
City of Tacoma Asks for Participation in Design Review Survey
City of Tacoma press release. The City of Tacoma’s Planning and Development Services Department is asking for community members to take a survey to learn about and inform the development of a new Design Review program. Responses to the 10-minute Design Review Survey will help inform how the program...
The Stranger
Racial Equity Advocates Like Seattle’s Newly Proposed Political Boundaries. Magnolia Residents Do Not.
On Tuesday night, a racial equity coalition called Redistricting Justice Seattle (RJS) got great news when the Seattle Redistricting Commission (SRC) revealed its first official proposal for redrawing the city's political boundaries. The commission's proposal heeded many of the coalition’s demands, including its top priority of keeping Asian and Black communities together in majority-minority District 2, which, under the new proposal, would cover the Chinatown-International District (CID), Beacon Hill, Rainier Valley, Mount Baker, and Seward Park.
Lakewood seeks to fill Parks and Recreation Advisory Board position
City of Lakewood announcement. The City of Lakewood is accepting applications to fill one (1) vacancy on the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board. The position is for a three-year term through September 19, 2025. DESCRIPTION: The role of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board is to:. The Parks and Recreation...
CP School District Board Review July 2022
Clover Park School District announcement. Prior to its regular meeting on July 11, the Clover Park School District (CPSD) Board of Directors held a public hearing on the proposed 2022-23 school year budget. Greg Hart, executive director for finance and business services, shared information on 2022-23 enrollment projections, beginning fund...
Peanut Butter Drive in Puyallup
City of Puyallup announcement. This August, we will be collecting jars of peanut butter to give to the Puyallup Food Bank. Donations can be dropped off anytime the Puyallup Library is open. The Puyallup Library is located at 324 S. Meridian, Puyallup, WA 98371. You can see hours of operation...
auburnexaminer.com
Santa House Returning to Auburn, Washington
The materials have been bought and we are starting the build on Aug 6th at 10 am. The Santa house will be build at the home of Kristi and Bill Newman’s, (Rail Hop’n Brewery owner) at 513 A ST NE Auburn, WA 98002 starting at 10 am on Saturday.
8 surprising perks of having a Seattle Library card
You already know you can check out books using your library card. But did you know about the other perks your Seattle Public Library can score you?. Here are eight under-the-radar resources cardholders can access:. Free museum passes. Once every 30 days, you can use your library card to reserve...
Why teach in a Christian Preschool?
Submitted by Candy Tingstad. If you apply to be an “assistant teacher” in a Christian Preschool, it won’t be to make a lot of money, or for health benefits, or full time employment. It will be to team-teach with remarkable lead teachers, nurture children 3, 4 and...
Lighthouse Activity Center on Standby to Open if Daily Forecasted Temperature is 90 degrees and Above
City of Tacoma press release. The City of Tacoma’s Cooling and Air Quality Relief Center at the Lighthouse Activity Center is prepared to open between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. daily to all Tacoma residents if temperatures are 90 degrees and above. “We are watching the National Weather Service...
November clashes beckon as primary results solidify in WA races
Voters gained a bit more certainty Thursday about the November matchups that will help decide who runs Washington, as another tranche of primary election results was released. But a handful of outcomes still hang in the balance, including the race for secretary of state and some pivotal South King County clashes.
South King County mayors blast county, state officials over recent crime surge
KING COUNTY, Wash. - The mayors of several South King County cities penned a letter decrying the recent surge in crime, urging county and state officials to do something about it. Auburn Mayor Nancy Backus, Black Diamond Mayor Carol Benson, Enumclaw Mayor Jan Molinaro, Federal Way Mayor Jim Ferrell, Kent...
The Salvation Army of Tacoma Brings Christmas Joy in August
Submitted by The Salvation Army of Tacoma. While most of us are basking in the sun and taking time to spend away with friends and family, The Salvation Army of Tacoma is already thinking ahead to Christmas. Last year’s shipping problems caused a shortage in available toys for the over 500 families they help each year, but Christmas staff are doing everything they can to be sure area kids in need have a wonderful Christmas morning.
A Look Back in Time: Bellevue Girl Dies From Exposure in Ill-Fated Youth Group Hiking Trip in the Goat Rocks
A Bellevue Presbyterian Church youth group was struck by tragedy on Aug. 4, 1962, while on a week-long hike in the Goat Rocks Wilderness when one of the hikers died. “A girl, one of the hikers of an apparently ill-prepared outing, died from cold and exposure near the Goat Rocks area,” The Chronicle wrote.
Washington Tenants Need to Work 72 Hours a Week at Minimum Wage to Afford Rent
Significant increases to Washington's minimum wage have not been enough to offset rising rent prices for scores of workers across the state. A minimum-wage worker in Washington would need to work 72 hours each week to afford a typical one-bedroom apartment. In King and Snohomish counties, that stretches past 90 hours a week.
Columbia City’s Polar Cleaners Laundromat Faces Closure
In South Seattle’s Columbia City neighborhood, Polar Cleaners has made its home at the southwest corner of Rainier Square Plaza for almost 50 years. As the only safe laundromat in the area, Polar Cleaners has become a community lifeline and place for neighbors to gather. Owner Bonniejean Crone worked...
Fircrest Police Chief Cheesman Announces 2023 Retirement
City of Fircrest announcement. Fircrest Police Chief John Cheesman has officially notified the City that he will retire in February 2023. When he leaves the Public Safety Building as Chief for the last time, he will have served in law enforcement for over 40 years – all with the Fircrest Police Department.
