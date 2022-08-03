Submitted by The Salvation Army of Tacoma. While most of us are basking in the sun and taking time to spend away with friends and family, The Salvation Army of Tacoma is already thinking ahead to Christmas. Last year’s shipping problems caused a shortage in available toys for the over 500 families they help each year, but Christmas staff are doing everything they can to be sure area kids in need have a wonderful Christmas morning.

TACOMA, WA ・ 10 HOURS AGO