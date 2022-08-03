ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paola, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
republic-online.com

Linn County Fair & Rodeo offers plenty to celebrate

MOUND CITY — The Linn County Fair & Rodeo will offer a wide range of activities and events Aug. 5-13 at the fairgrounds in Mound City. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the rodeo at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 12-13, at the arena. The audience will...
MOUND CITY, KS
republic-online.com

Meet the Linn County Fair Queen candidates

MOUND CITY — Three young women are vying for the title of 2022 Linn County Fair & Rodeo Queen. Each year, the Linn County Fair & Rodeo Queen is selected based on the number of event tickets sold throughout the summer before the fair and rodeo. The candidates also will participate in activities during fair week.
MOUND CITY, KS
republic-online.com

Parade is highlight of Miami County Fair

PAOLA — A vibrant group of community members, businesses and clubs were showcased during the 74th annual Miami County Fair Parade. The parade, which is sponsored by the Paola Rotary Club, took place Wednesday, July 27, in downtown Paola. This year’s theme was “Imagine.”. Float winners were:
PAOLA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Paola, KS
Education
Topeka, KS
Education
Topeka, KS
Entertainment
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Entertainment
Local
Kansas Education
City
Paola, KS
plattecountylandmark.com

New restaurant opens in Parkville Commons

Andrew Longres’ love of food started when, at 10 years old, he checked out a copy of Gourmet magazine during a trip to the school library. Twenty-five years later — after working at some of the country’s finest restaurants, including The French Laundry, Bluestem and The American Restaurant — Longres returns to his Northland roots to open Acre, a 3,500-square-foot, 80-seat restaurant in Parkville Commons Shopping Center, 6325 Lewis Street.
PARKVILLE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#Ballroom Dance#Musical Theater#Jazz#Competitive Dance#The Paola School Of Dance#National Championship#Grand Champion Placements
KSNT News

Brooke Lennington delivers baby

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Former 27 News anchor Brooke Lennington gave birth to a baby boy Monday. Brooke and her husband welcomed Jackson “Jack-Jack” Kenneth Marcotte into the world at 7:03 p.m. on Aug. 1, 2022. He weighed in at six pounds and 11 ounces. Brooke described her journey through childbirth as “intense” on Facebook. The […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Wyandotte, KS USA

I walk almost everyday at the Edwardwille park and today is the latest time I was there with my doggies, I have 3 and today is the youngest BDay, Bella turned 2 years old so I thought it was meant for her! Thanks it brightened my day 🥰💕
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS
CBS Sports

Kansas basketball roster: Starting lineup prediction, bench rotation, depth outlook for 2022-23 season

Since the NCAA Tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1985 — and eventually to 68 in 2011 — just two programs have won back-to-back national championships: Duke in 1991 and 1992 and Florida in 2006 and 2007. As the 2022-23 season approaches, Kansas has some significant holes to fill from last season's roster if it wants to join that elite fraternity of repeat champions.
LAWRENCE, KS
247Sports

Big 12 coaches give their unfiltered thoughts on Kansas football heading into 2022

Every year, Athlon Sports speaks with college football coaches on an anonymous basis to get a blunt look at different programs. This season is no different, as the publication spoke to coaches in the Big 12 about each opposing team. As a result, the publication got some unfiltered thoughts on Lance Leipold and KU football as the 2022 season approaches.
LAWRENCE, KS
thepitchkc.com

I ordered a cheeseburger at The Peanut and lived to tell the tale

The Peanut is a Kansas City culinary institution. When I have friends who used to live here come visit they want BBQ and Peanut wings. “3 wings and Fries” is the classic order. I like to add cheese to my fries because it’s the right thing to do. And I get bleu cheese and ranch dressing for my wings because I want the best of both worlds just like Miley Cyrus and Hannah Montana.
KANSAS CITY, MO
republic-online.com

History will come alive during Freedom Festival

The Freedom Festival is a living history event that will be held in Osawatomie’s John Brown Memorial Park on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 18, from noon to 4 p.m. The Freedom Festival will feature a reenactment of the Battle of Osawatomie...
OSAWATOMIE, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy