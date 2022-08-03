ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

Franklin, TN
Franklin, TN
Education
WJHL

Transgender child sues over Tennessee school bathroom law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A transgender child and her parents are suing the Tennessee Department of Education over a law that prohibits transgender students and staff from using school bathrooms or locker rooms that match their gender identities. The suit was filed Thursday in federal court in Nashville by a student identified only as D.H. […]
TENNESSEE STATE
#Wcs#Retirement#Elementary Schools#Wcs School Board#Williamson County Schools
WSMV

First married couple graduates together from Metro Police Academy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Thursday, 61 men and women graduated from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Academy. Two officers, Lisa and Angel Vidrios, who graduated Thursday, are married. Metro Police say they are the first married couple to graduate from Nashville’s academy. They have three kids and just moved to Nashville from San Diego.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonherald.com

Williamson Insider luncheons will connect new residents to county

Several local organizations have launched Williamson Insider, a recurring luncheon designed to connect and engage the county’s growing population to help new residents explore ways to give back and plug in to Williamson County. The organizations include Williamson, Inc., the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, Williamson County Association of...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
williamsonherald.com

High Hopes names board of directors additions, new president

High Hopes Development Center has introduced six additions and named its new president of the board of directors for the 2022-23 academic year. They join a distinguished group of community advocates and parents to assist the organization with providing high-level guidance for strategic planning, fundraising and other organizational support roles.
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Brentwood office building changes hands for $13.8M

A Brentwood office building accommodating a music publishing company with clients including CeCe Winans, TobyMac, Mandisa, Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith and Newsboys has sold for $13.8 million. According to a source who asked to go unnamed, the new owner of the property, located at 101 Winners Circle N. in...
BRENTWOOD, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Manor at Steeplechase undergoes $2 million renovation project

The Manor at Steeplechase, a Holiday by Atria independent living community in Franklin, has kicked off a new $2 million renovation project for capital upgrades in design and amenities, per a release. The project is designed to "transform the community’s appearance and function, all geared toward fostering the social connections...
FRANKLIN, TN
WKRN

Sumner County, TN Election Results: August 4, 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Find up-to-the-minute election results for the races in Sumner County. You can also check out full results from the August 4 Tennessee primary election and county general elections from across Middle Tennessee. 📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford County has Opened a New Veterans Service Office in Murfreesboro to Assist Veterans with Benefits

(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) Military Veterans living in Rutherford County now have additional help navigating the sometimes overwhelming and complex services they earned, thanks to a brand-new Veteran Services Office that is operated by Rutherford County. Veterans Service Officer Dominick Grimaldi stated…. WGNS took a look at two of the larger...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Williamson County sides with Johnson, Bulso, Ogles and more in Thursday's election results

Williamson County headed back to the polls Thursday for a general election, and Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson is breathing a sigh of relief. Johnson, vying for District 27 that covers some of the county, held off a challenge from Tennessee Stands founder Gary Humble 12,470-11,683 in the unofficial tally for the Republican nomination.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County. Sumner Fest Saturday, August 6, 4:00pm-9:00pm 158 Sanders Ferry Rd, Hendersonville, TN Sanders Ferry Park Sumner Fest at The City by the Lake is Sumner County’s premier hot air balloon festival. Nestled on the shoreline of Old Hickory Lake, […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.

