What to Watch Wednesday: CMA Fest will feature a Naomi Judd tribute

Here’s what’s on TV tonight.

CMA Fest 2022 (8 p.m., ABC)

Dierks Bentley and Elle King host this year’s CMA Fest, which features performances by Carrie Underwood, Kelsea Ballerini, Billy Ray Cyrus, Wynonna Judd, Brothers Osborne, Darius Rucker, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Carly Pearce, Dustin Lynch, MacKenzie Porter, Jason Aldean, Lady A and others.

The program is a compilation of the best performances from the four-day CMA Music Festival, which took place June 9-12 in Nashville.

Naomi Judd Tribute: The show will feature a Carly Pearce-Wynonna Judd duet of “Why Not Me” as an unexpected tribute to the late Naomi Judd. Naomi Judd died on April 30 at the age of 76.

The CMA Fest special will stream on Hulu starting tomorrow.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.