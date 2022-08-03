Read on easttexasradio.com
Tyler Lions coach says new district won’t change how they play
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Lions head coach Ricklan Holmes said his team is ready to go for the 2022-23 season. The team was one of multiple East Texas football teams represented at a High School Football Media Day sponsored by the CHRISTUS Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute last week.
Two East Texans named Region 7 Teachers of the Year
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — Two hard-working East Texas educators earned the coveted title of Region 7’s Regional Teacher of the Year. KETK’s Kaci Koviak had the honor of emceeing today’s ceremony hosted by the Region 7 Education Center in Kilgore. Catherine Jackson, of Carthage ISD, was named Secondary Teacher of the Year and Pydi Oliver, […]
Steven D. Young Named New Elementary Principal in Winona, Texas
Winona, Texas – Winona ISD is pleased to announce that Steven D. Young has been selected as the new Winona Elementary School Principal. Steven D. Young and his wife, Yolanda, are natives of Arkansas, and both are children of life-long educators in the public school system. After living in Mesquite, TX for a few years, they moved to East Texas to accept a pastorate in Tyler. They are the parents of two nurses (Nyia and Tyra), and one high school student (Steven II) who aspires to become an actor and producer. Mr. Young has worked in the Dallas Independent School District and Tyler Independent School District for the last 26 years, since 1996. In every phase of his career, the driving personal mission of his life has been to make people better. Furthermore, his philosophy in education is centered around the belief that all students can improve.
Rusk Co. team claims title at Dixie Youth Baseball World Series
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The West Rusk All-Stars are coming home to East Texas as champions. Wednesday, the Raiders from New London defeated a team from Florida, 10 to 6, in the title game of the Dixie Youth Baseball Division II “O” Zone World Series in Anderson, South Carolina.
LIST: When East Texas campuses are having their first day of school
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Students and teachers are preparing to return to the classroom for the new school year. Click below to see a full list of when East Texas schools are having their first day of school. Alba-Golden – Aug. 18 All Saints – Aug. 18 Alto ISD – Aug. 11 Apple Springs – […]
Popular Lufkin Bakeshop Opening Brand New Location In Nacogdoches, Texas
We have a sneak peek of the newest bakery in Nacogdoches. The Grandough Baking Company staff have been spending their summer vacation working to open a new location. Grandough Bakery's only location, as of right now, is at 1705 Feagin Drive in Lufkin. Currently they are closed until Monday, August 8th for Summer Vacation.
School districts struggle to hire bus drivers
ARP, Texas (KETK) – Arp ISD has struggled to fill seats these past few years. The type of training is expensive and to help out the coaches and the principal of Arp High School volunteered. “It’s kind of unique, get to interact with kids and see them in a different way and I can see […]
Storm in Longview damages apartment, traps man in vehicle
SFA, Sam Houston State University and the Texas Forest Service are out in 74 counties to research the status of bees from the Red River in the north all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico, and to learn why they're declining. More houses are available to purchase in...
Pride Festival At Louis Bronaugh Park Saturday In Lufkin, Texas
On Saturday, August 6th, 2022 Lufkin Pride has planned a festival at Louis Bronaugh Park from 5 pm to 8 pm. Lufkin's LGBTQ+ community is coming together to celebrate. The afternoon will be filled with music, games, face painting, and much more. The park is located next to Lufkin City Hall at 310 Charlton Street.
Everyone in Tyler, TX is Raving About This One Server at Ken’s Pizza
Ken's Pizza in Tyler, TX has been a part of our East Texas community for decades. They have been a family favorite since they first opened their doors in 1961. It was just recently, Ken's left their old building to move to a larger location over there in the French Quarter shopping center.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Section of Lufkin roads now open
UPDATE – First Street between Lufkin Avenue and Frank Avenue in Lufkin is now open. LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A section of First Street between Franklin Avenue and Lufkin Avenue in Downtown Lufkin is currently closed. The closed off section will remain blocked while an industrial air conditioning unit is being placed on a new […]
Tyler, Nacogdoches among 25 Texas cities suing Netflix, Hulu, Disney streaming services
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A group of 25 cities has filed a lawsuit accusing Disney DTC LLC, Hulu, LLC, and Netflix Inc. of failing to pay municipal franchise fees. They say the unpaid fees go as far back as 2007. Two of those cities are Tyler and Nacogdoches. The suit...
Industrial air conditioning unit placement closes part of First Street in Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Lufkin said a section of First Street is currently closed due to an industrial air conditioning unit being placed on a soon-to-open business. The section that is closed is between Frank Avenue and Lufkin Avenue in Downtown Lufkin. The city said Frank Avenue...
New Developments in Tyler, Texas, Are Transforming the Region
A new design plan is underway to shape the future of the Tyler region. For more than three decades, the community has worked to create an even better Tyler, and it’s not slowing down. In fact, residents, businesses, property owners, the city and the county are collaborating now more than ever on a cohesive design plan that’s meant to create public spaces and pedestrian/bicycle-friendly areas as well as enhance existing streets, green spaces and plazas.
WebXtra: Burger battle heats up among Nacogdoches restaurants
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Brick Street Burger Battle is challenging people to taste test burgers from restaurants in downtown Nacogdoches to find the very best one. KTRE’S Avery Gorman was one of the judges for the preview of the burger battle, which promotes the restaurants in downtown Nacogdoches.
Tyler PD Assistant Chief to retire Friday
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Tyler Police Department has announced that their Assistant Chief, Russell Jacks, will retire from service on Friday, Aug. 5. Assistant Chief Jacks has served with the department since the beginning of his career in August of 1993, nearly 29 years ago. According to the department, during his years of service, […]
DPS: 1 dead after truck crashes into metal gate near Chandler
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – DPS troopers were called to a fatal one-vehicle crash Wednesday evening after a truck struck a metal gate. The crash on FM 315 north of Chandler involved a 2002 Ford F 150 that for unknown reasons, according to DPS, “drove on the west side of the road” and hit and […]
Smith County Jail removed from state non-compliant list
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After having been on the list for a number of months, the state has removed the Smith County Jail is no longer considered non-compliant. The jail was first cited for overcrowding. After later inspections, the jail was cited for issues including hygiene, licensing and restraint chair timing.
New cancer center for Texas Oncology, CHRISTUS Health to help meet increased demand
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - “Yes, we’re growing. Yes, people are coming. And I think it’s going to be great for the community.” says Dr. Mark Saunders, the East Texas regional director for Texas Oncology. The new oncology center is almost complete. The current facility has stood...
Police Received Call of a Man Baby Running From a Tyler, Texas Backyard
There is some weirdness happening in Whitehouse and now in Tyler. When I first read this story, all I could think about was the C.S.I. episode about the guy who lived in the basement of his house who always wanted to dress, talk and act like a baby. Just about every C.S.I. episode was strange but this was always at the top of my list of strangest episodes. While this story isn't as strange, its still a weird one to tell you about.
