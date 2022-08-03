Read on newyorkyimby.com
Gov Abbott sends a busload of immigrants from Texas to New York—after NY's mayor declined an invitation to the borderT. WareTexas State
Mayor Says This is Despicable What We’re Witnessing in TexasTom HandyTexas State
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Taco Bell And Milk Bar Test Out New Dessert In CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Permits Filed for 285 Metropolitan Avenue in Williamsburg, Brooklyn
Permits have been filed for the conversion of a two-story commercial structure into a four-story mixed-use building at 285 Metropolitan Avenue in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Located between Roebling Street and Driggs Avenue, the lot is near the Bedford Avenue subway station, serviced by the L train. Mendel Fleischman of The Garden Bond is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 2437 Crotona Avenue in Belmont, The Bronx
Permits have been filed for a four-story residential building at 2437 Crotona Avenue in Belmont, The Bronx. Located between East 187th and East 189th Streets, the lot is closest to the Fordham Road subway station, serviced by the B and D trains. Joel Mittelman is listed as the owner behind the applications.
norwoodnews.org
Bridge, Street Closures & General Transportation Updates for The Bronx from Aug. 5 to August 31
The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) and the NYPD have advised of the following street and bridge closures in The Bronx and Manhattan from Aug. 5 to Aug. 31. East 139th Street between Alexander Avenue and Willis Avenue: This street will be closed Saturdays from 8 a.m. to...
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 1104 Bedford Avenue in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1104 Bedford Avenue, a six-story mixed-use building in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Designed by Studio Gallos, the structure yields ten residences and 519 square feet of ground-floor commercial space. Available on NYC Housing Connect are ten units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $50,160 to $156,130.
New York YIMBY
New Rochelle Breaks Ground On $4M Transformation Of Downtown Street Into Pedestrian-Friendly Plaza
Construction is now underway in Downtown New Rochelle, where city planners aim to create a vibrant pedestrian plaza and retail corridor. Located along Anderson Street between North Avenue and LeCount Place, the one-way thoroughfare will debut as Andreson Plaza and represents roughly $4 million in public-private funding. To complete the...
New York YIMBY
1104 Bedford Avenue
Six-Story, 10-Unit Mixed-Use Project Planned at 1104 Bedford Avenue, Bedford-Stuyvesant. An anonymous Brooklyn-based LLC has filed applications for a six-story, 10-unit mixed-use building at 1104 Bedford Avenue, in western Bedford-Stuyvesant. The project will measure 11,627 square feet. It will host 519 square feet of retail space on the ground floor, followed by residential units averaging 1,111 square feet apiece. Since the apartments will be relatively large for new residential construction in that part of Brooklyn, condominiums are probably in the works. Amenities include laundry facilities, a recreation room, and storage space. Genaro R. Urueta’s Maspeth-based Studio Gallos is the architect of record. The 59-foot-wide, 5,577-square-foot property is currently occupied by a dilapidating single-story structure. Demolition permits were filed in August. The Bedford-Nostrand Avenues stop on the G train is four blocks away.
Closure of Union Square benefits center leaves vulnerable NYers scrambling
New Yorkers who relied on a Union Square benefits center were turned away when it shut down. City officials said the closure wouldn't present a hardship [ more › ]
New York YIMBY
Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 43-46 51st Street in Sunnyside, Queens
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 43-46 51st Street, a nine-story mixed-use building in Sunnyside, Queens. Designed by Raymond Chan Architect, the structure yields 75 residences, 31 parking spaces, and 8,624 square feet of commercial space. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 23 units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $43,612 to $187,330.
New York YIMBY
New Renderings Released for ODA’s 126 East 57th Street Tower in Midtown East, Manhattan
New renderings have been released for 126 East 57th Street, a 28-story residential tower on Billionaires’ Row in Midtown East, Manhattan. Designed by ODA Architecture and developed by MRR Development under the MRR 1326 LLC, the 346-foot-tall tower will yield 147 condominiums spread across 170,000 square feet with interiors by Gabellini Sheppard, as well as 5,000 square feet of retail space. WSP USA is the engineer, Urban Atelier Group is the construction manager, and Plaza Buildings is the general contractor for the property, which is located at the corner of East 57th Street and Lexington Avenue.
Harlem residents organize cleanup, battle trash crisis
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Some local residents said that since the pandemic began, trash, neglect and unsightliness in this neighborhood have become so great, without an adequate response from the city, that they feel they need to take action themselves. They’ve formed an organization called the Harlem Cares Collective, or HCC, which will clean up […]
New York YIMBY
Leasing Launches for 20 Grand Avenue in Englewood, New Jersey
Leasing has launched for 20 Grand Avenue, a five-story rental building in downtown Englewood, New Jersey. Designed by CPA Architecture and developed by Premier Developers, the structure yields 96 residences and a slate of lifestyle and wellness amenities. Available units range from studios up to two-bedroom, two-bathroom units with space...
New York YIMBY
Foundation Work Underway for 262 Fifth Avenue Supertall in NoMad, Manhattan
Foundation work is continuing at 262 Fifth Avenue, the site of a 60-story residential supertall in NoMad, Manhattan. Designed by Meganom with SLCE Architects as the executive architect and developed by Boris Kuzinez of Five Points Development under the Five Points 262 Project LLC, the 1,043-foot-tall skyscraper will yield 41 residential units spread across 139,168 square feet, as well as 10,850 square feet of retail space on the first two floors. CM & Associates Construction Management is the general contractor for the property, which is located at the corner of Fifth Avenue and West 29th Street.
New York YIMBY
Excavation Begins for Affordable Housing Complex at 1510 Broadway in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn
Excavation is getting underway at 1510 Broadway, the site of an eight-story mixed-use complex in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Designed by Gluck+ and developed by MacQuesten Construction Management along with the East Brooklyn Housing Development Corporation, the structure will yield 108 affordable housing units and 9,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 2333 Beaumont Avenue in Belmont, The Bronx
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 2333 Beaumont Avenue, a four-story residential building in Belmont, The Bronx. Designed by Basic Groups Corp. and developed by Klosed Properties, the structure yields 12 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are four units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $59,143 to $138,840.
Eater
Discount Grocery Chain Lidl Is Opening Its First Brooklyn Outpost
Lidl has been on an expansion tear this past year, announcing plans to expand on its two dozen New York grocery stores with new locations in Manhattan and Queens. This week, Brooklyn gets its turn. The popular German grocery store, known for its discounted prices and generous employee benefits, announced plans to open a 25,000-square-foot supermarket in a Park Slope property formerly occupied by Key Foods, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reports. The store at 120 Fifth Avenue, at Baltic Street, is expected to open in 2024 in tandem with a residential development planned for the same address.
Thrillist
Here's a Preview of NYC's Soon-to-Be-Finished Grand Central Madison LIRR Station
By the end of this year, Long Island Railroad commuters will finally have a new option besides the famously dingy Penn Station thanks to the new Grand Central Madison LIRR Station. Located just beneath Grand Central Terminal and Madison Avenue from 43rd to 48th Street, the new LIRR station will...
Manhattan groping: Girl, 13, grabbed on Midtown street
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 13-year-old girl visiting New York was groped on a Midtown street, police said Thursday in releasing images of the suspect. The teenage tourist was walking with a parent along 8th Avenue near West 47th Street around 2:10 p.m. Tuesday when the assailant touched her groin as he passed by, according […]
Commercial Observer
More Than Just a Lidl Love for NYC, Grocery Chain Plans Brooklyn Outpost
Lidl has its sights set on more outer-borough locations after recently nabbing one in Queens, this time planning its first Brooklyn outpost in Park Slope. The discount grocery store signed a 25,000-square-foot lease to move in at William Macklowe Company and Senlac Ridge Partners’ residential project at 120 Fifth Avenue upon the development’s completion in 2024. The landlords declined to provide the terms of the deal.
Residents urged to kill invasive spotted lanternflies swarming North Bergen building
A call-to-action has been issued throughout a community in New Jersey to exterminate an invasive bug that has swarmed the neighborhood.
Officials unveil new benefits access center in Coney Island
The new facility will be fully up and running by Aug. 29.
