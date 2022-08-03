AV College Board OKs concrete work

As California continues to work through one of the worst droughts in state history, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power has released encouraging data to show that water conservation methods are working.The drought, now in its third year, is reportedly the worst drought in more than 1,200 years in California. The driest months of the ongoing drought thus far were from January to March this year, prompting a series of restrictions throughout the state.In the month of July, officials projected an 11% reduction in water use compared the same month in both 2021 and 2020. It was also...

