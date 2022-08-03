AV College Board OKs concrete work

Read on www.avpress.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Antelope Valley Press
A busy first day of school
ANTELOPE ACRES — Wednesday was the first day of school for nearly 9,000 students across Westside Union School District’s 13 school sites. Del Sur School bustled as parents dropped their children off for their first day back at school. The campus, at 90th Street West and Avenue H, was energized. Students reunited with old friends or made new ones as they walked to their homerooms.
Antelope Valley Press
Beard-Williams joins Healthcare Board race
PALMDALE — The field of prospective candidates eager to join the Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors added another name when Lancaster resident Diana Beard-Williams pulled candidate nomination papers, Thursday, for the short-term, two-year seat, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar of Voters. Beard-Williams is one of...
theavtimes.com
Op-ed: A message to unincoporated town councils from Supervisor Kathryn Barger
Dear Town Council Members and Community Representatives:. I would like to highlight an important cannabis taxation resolution that is on the Board of Supervisors’ meeting agenda on Tuesday, August 9. If approved by the Board, Item 20 (General Tax on Cannabis Businesses in the Unincorporated Areas of the County)...
pasadenanow.com
Meetings Scheduled in Devil’s Gate Entrance Improvement Project
The Los Angeles County Public Works Department will conduct two community meetings on the Devil’s Gate Southeast Entrance Improvement Project. During the meetings Public Works will be sharing the updated proposed project that was developed after receiving public input from previous community meetings. The first meeting will be held...
Antelope Valley Press
PWD to replace water main lines
PALMDALE — More than 1,100 linear feet of water main lines will be replaced under twin contracts approved, July 25, by the Palmdale Water District Board of Directors. The Board awarded the construction contracts to Oxnard-based J. Vega Engineering for two separate main line replacement projects.
Antelope Valley Press
School buses to go electric
LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Schools Transportation Agency and BYD will bring 20 battery-electric school buses to students in the Antelope Valley, according to a joint announcement. The yellow school buses will be built in Lancaster at the BYD Coach & Bus facility by members of the SMART (Sheet...
Antelope Valley Press
City of Palmdale celebrates birthday at Music in the Parks
PALMDALE — Everyone is welcome to celebrate the City of Palmdale’s 60th birthday with music, special treats, activities, photo opportunities, giveaways while supplies last and of course, birthday cake and the singing of “Happy Birthday” from 5 to 7:30 p.m., Aug. 25, at Domenic Massari Park, 37716 55th St. East.
scvnews.com
Newhall Aquarium, Learning Center Seeks Volunteers
Newhall Aquarium & Learning Center is seeking volunteers to work with Newhall Aquarium to educate visitors on marine life. Anyone interested in volunteering must be 16 years or older. The Newhall Aquarium and Learning Center is a non-profit organization dedicated to educating the public about marine life. The facility provides...
crescentavalleyweekly.com
Residents Prepare for Organic Waste Collection
California residents are beginning to get notices from their waste management companies of how to comply with the state’s mandatory organic waste collection SB 1383. This law went into effect this year and requires every jurisdiction in California to provide organic waste collection services to all residents and businesses.
Santa Monica Daily Press
New cap on rent controlled increases to go before voters
After months of discussion, debate, dissension, demonization and at least one debacle, Council has finally settled on a ballot measure to reduce rents for rent controlled units. Annual increases in rent controlled units are currently defined as a percentage of inflation limited to a maximum of 6% or $140. Voters...
LADWP reports encouraging water conservation numbers for July
As California continues to work through one of the worst droughts in state history, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power has released encouraging data to show that water conservation methods are working.The drought, now in its third year, is reportedly the worst drought in more than 1,200 years in California. The driest months of the ongoing drought thus far were from January to March this year, prompting a series of restrictions throughout the state.In the month of July, officials projected an 11% reduction in water use compared the same month in both 2021 and 2020. It was also...
calmatters.network
Health care wage hike could cause short-term monetary gains, long-term job losses, report says
City officials asked the nonprofit Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation Institute for Applied Economics to write the report as they consider whether to adopt a proposal that would raise the minimum wage for health care workers. The city’s Economic Development Commission discussed the idea Monday afternoon, and today, the...
spectrumnews1.com
LA city controller says cost of living is in crisis
Even before the pandemic, a surprising percentage of Los Angeles residents lived in poverty, according to the new “LA’s Cost of Living Crisis" report from LA Controller Ron Galperin. “Now, as high inflation impacts families and economic uncertainty lingers, the reality of soaring food, gas and housing prices...
theeastsiderla.com
What is a TOC and how it is changing neighborhoods
East Hollywood -- A five-story apartment building rising at the corner of Santa Monica Boulevard and Lyman Place is visible from blocks away. How was a building nearly 60 feet tall approved in a neighborhood where few structures are even three stories high?. Because it’s near a Metro subway station...
Antelope Valley Press
And they’re off!
PALMDALE — The Antelope Valley Summer Cross Country Series returned on Thursday after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic. There were a few glitches in the three-mile race for adults, the only race that will be held in this year’s abbreviated format that started later in the summer than usual.
beverlypress.com
Hospital receives high marks for stroke treatment
CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center has received the American Heart Association’s Gold Plus Get With The Guidelines-Stroke quality achievement award for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment based on nationally recognized, research-based guidelines. The medical center has also launched telestroke services to provide timely...
Antelope Valley Press
Additional candidates enter November race
Seven people have pulled or filed candidate nomination papers for two full-term seats on the Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors in the Nov. 8 consolidated general election. Dr. Jawad Bermani and Palmdale resident John Bryson are the latest potential candidates. They pulled nomination papers on Tuesday, according to...
Antelope Valley Press
Nine veterans get medals from Garcia
PALMDALE — Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, presented nine veterans or their surviving family members with their military medals covering service from World War I to the Global War on Terror that Garcia’s office was able to obtain during a brief ceremony conducted, Thursday morning, at the Larry Chimbole Cultural Center.
Take a guess which big city has the highest rents
Rents have been surging nationwide as high property values have pushed more would-be home buyers into the rental market. In the first half of this year, average rents nationwide approached $2,500, up 13.4% from a year before, according to a new report from brokerage HouseCanary. And where are rents highest? If you live in Southern […]
randomlengthsnews.com
Amendment To Authorize Supervisors to Remove a Sheriff for Unlawful Actions or Abuse of Power Heads to November Ballot
Aug. 3, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, approved an ordinance drafted by county counsel that will allow for a special election this November for an amendment to the county charter. If passed by voters, the charter amendment would grant the Board of Supervisors the authority to remove a Sheriff for unlawful actions or a violation of statutory duties by a four-fifths vote of the Board.
