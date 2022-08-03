Lake Como to pursue municipal building needs assessment

LAKE COMO — Councilman Christopher D’Antuono offered a resolution to request a proposal for a needs assessment for a new municipal building, during the mayor and council meeting on Tuesday.

Councilman D’Antuono said the plan is to build a new municipal building on borough-owned property at 703 18th Avenue.

Mayor Kevin Higgins said the proposal currently is still in the conceptual territory, but it’s been a goal of his to to develop Main Street since he became mayor four years ago. Currently, the municipal complex is located on Main Street.

“It was a goal of mine, when I became mayor, to continue the beautification and development of Main Street and this is something that fell in line with that.”

Mayor Higgins said that when COVID hit, it delayed the process, but the borough is now “picking up the ball again” on the project.

“What we are looking for right now is how much everything will cost. We are looking to sell the land on Main Street, the firehouse, police department and current municipal building, and use those funds to build the new municipal building, and hopefully have some money left over,” said Mayor Higgins.

“This step is not only a needs assessment but a financial assessment, how much it’s going to cost…how much the town will be expected to get in the purchase of the land that we are selling, etc… This resolution is just authorizing requests for proposals from architects for that needs assessment.”

