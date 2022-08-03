ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grafton, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thegraftonnews.com

Still plenty of summer fun with these local fairs and festivals

Aug. 5-7 YANKEE HOMECOMING DAYS: July 30-Aug. 7, Newburyport. Information: https://www.newburyport.com/events-in-newburyport/. ST. AGRIPPINA DI MINEO FEAST: Aug. 4-7, Hanover and Battery streets, Boston. Feast opens at 7 p.m. on Aug. 4, and will run from noon-11 p.m. Aug. 5-7. Procession on Aug. 7 at noon. Information: https://www.facebook.com/saintagrippinaboston/. Support local journalism:...
BOSTON, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Receives $200k Grant for Bridge Underpass Lighting

WORCESTER - The City of Worcester received a $200,000 Shared Streets & Spaces program grant to install LED lights for three bridge underpasses at Green Street, Franklin Street, and Madison Street in the city’s Canal District. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation award is one of 184 announced earlier this...
thisweekinworcester.com

Ziggy Bombs Opening Restaurant in Downtown Worcester this Fall

WORCESTER - The extremely popular Ziggy Bombs specialty steak and cheese subs food truck plans to open its first brick-and-mortar this fall on Franklin Street. In an interview early Thursday morning, Ziggy Bombs owner Mike Devish said he's hoping to open the restaurant by the end of September, but there's construction that needs to be done and city permits he's still waiting on.
WORCESTER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grafton, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Northbridge, MA
Grafton, MA
Society
Local
Massachusetts Society
CBS Boston

Man nearly crushed by trees in Hollis, NH

BOSTON -- Some severe thunderstorms moved across Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Friday afternoon. In Hollis, New Hampshire a storm sent trees and wires down. A man was nearly crushed by trees while sitting in his truck.  Zachary Leishman was about to pull out of his driveway when in a matter of seconds, the wind and rain uprooted not one, but two trees, crashing onto his truck with him inside. "I was scared. I didn't want to move," Leishman said. "Pretty much I was freaking out."Terrified that at any moment, the roof of his truck would give way.It was a tangled...
HOLLIS, NH
mybackyardnews.com

PLAINVILLE, MASSACHUSETTS – REX TRAILER – BOOMTOWN

Discussion on Cowboy Town by PHC member Kristine Moore. Sunday, August 14th, 2022, at 4:00pm in the Plainville Town Hall Meeting Room. The Plainville Historical Commission is thrilled to host Kristine Moore as she leads a discussion on the history of Cowboy Town, a western theme park that operated in Plainville from 1957-1960.
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Southborough resident claims $1 million prize

A Southborough resident won a $1 million prize off of a scratch-off ticket this week. Carla Baptiste Ojha claimed her prize on Monday in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Double Your Money” instant ticket game. She opted to receive her prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes, the lottery said. She was joined by her husband, Tuheen, when claiming her prize.
SOUTHBOROUGH, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art World#Photography#Meat Raffle#Landscape Architecture#Charity#Grafton Garden Club#The Grafton Food Bank#K 8#K 3#The Municipal Center
thegraftonnews.com

Spend a hot August night (or two) with these local summer concerts

Thursdays, 6-8 p.m., Riley-Pappas Performance Pavilion, Pappas Recreation Complex. Rain date the following Tuesday, 6-8 p.m. Support local journalism: Subscribe to telegram.com today for only $1 for 6 months. GRAFTON. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m., Common. Presented by Grafton Recreation. For updates, visit the Grafton Rec Facebook page. Aug. 3 -- Kelly...
GRAFTON, MA
thegraftonnews.com

Nipmuc Nation hosts first-ever Pow Wow at VFW in South Grafton

SOUTH GRAFTON -- Long before there was a VFW, or a school, or even a town, Native Americans lived here. On July 31, the Nipmuc Nation celebrated that longevity, and resilience, with its first-ever Pow Wow in the back of the VFW. Support local journalism: Subscribe to telegram.com today for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Charities
communityadvocate.com

Westborough receives three bids for former Regal Cinemas

WESTBOROUGH – Three bids for the Westborough-owned former Regal Cinemas have been submitted and opened. Confidential Administrative Assistant Cela Dorr said the bids were opened last Monday. “Now begins a period of review of the [request for proposals],” she said. The former movie theater, which is located at...
nbcboston.com

This Beloved Boston Deli Could Be Reopening

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. It looks like a longtime breakfast and lunch spot in downtown Boston could be returning after shutting down earlier this year. According to a tweet from @graham_morphis that was shared by WGBH state house reporter Katie Lannan, the High Spot Deli in...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy