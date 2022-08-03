A priest has been placed under investigation for “imprudently” using an inflatable mattress as an altar while conducting mass in the sea in southern Italy.Father Mattia Bernasconi, 36, a priest with the archdiocese of Milan, was caught on camera holding mass in the water while wearing only swimming trunks.Mr Bernasconi said that he had been helping with a week-long summer camp for high school students and had planned to hold Sunday’s ceremony among the trees by the beach in Crotone. The camp was reportedly organised for the students by Libera, an anti-mafia organisation.However, after failing to find shade amid...

