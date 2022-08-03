ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

‘Imprudent’ Italian priest being probed for using inflatable mattress as altar at sea

A priest has been placed under investigation for “imprudently” using an inflatable mattress as an altar while conducting mass in the sea in southern Italy.Father Mattia Bernasconi, 36, a priest with the archdiocese of Milan, was caught on camera holding mass in the water while wearing only swimming trunks.Mr Bernasconi said that he had been helping with a week-long summer camp for high school students and had planned to hold Sunday’s ceremony among the trees by the beach in Crotone. The camp was reportedly organised for the students by Libera, an anti-mafia organisation.However, after failing to find shade amid...
AFP

Colombian soprano breaking opera 'molds'

Betty Garces grew up in an impoverished port city on Colombia's Pacific coast to the rhythm of drums and marimbas, always with a background echo of violence.  Garces is from the city Buenaventura, which ironically translates as "good fortune" but is better known for rampant poverty, crime and drug violence.
SFGate

Joao Pedro Rodrigues and Joao Mata Drop Trailer for ‘Where is This Street?’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“Where is This Street? or With No Before and After,” co-directed by João Pedro Rodrigues and João Rui Guerra da Mata, is screening in competition at Locarno. The pic revisits locations and themes from Paulo Rocha’s 1963 film “Os Verdes Anos” (“The Green Years”), a best first film winner at Locarno in 1964 and considered to be a point of departure for Portugal’s Cinema Novo movement.
