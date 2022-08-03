Read on easttexasradio.com
KOCO
Man charged with stealing $10,000 from casino vault in Durant
DURANT, Okla. — Authorities charged a man accused of taking $10,000 from the vault at Choctaw Casino in Durant. Bryan County prosecutors said surveillance video shows Gregory Perry, who worked at the casino, stuffing a stack of $100 bills in his shirt. When questioned by authorities, Perry said he’d...
KXII.com
Attempted kidnapping reported in Marshall Co.
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Marshal County Sheriffs are investigating an attempted kidnapping. Sheriff Donald Yow said it happened Thursday afternoon, and the only description they have at this time is that the vehicle is dark colored SUV driven by a Hispanic male. Sheriff Yow said more information will be...
KXII.com
Van Alstyne man sentenced after standoff for reportedly assaulting parents
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - On Wednesday, a Van Alstyne man was sentenced after deputies said he assaulted his parents over the course of several hours, ending with a standoff. In 2020, Grayson County Deputies said they were called to a home on Eagle Point Road for a report of...
Second man arrested following deadly dispensary shooting
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a second man has been arrested in connection to a July attempted medical marijuana dispensary robbery in Thackerville resulted in the death of one of the robbery suspects.
KTEN.com
Arrest in Choctaw Casino embezzlement case
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — A vault clerk at the Choctaw Casino and Resort has been arrested, almost 10 months after admitting that he stole $10,000 in cash, according to court records. Investigators said 37-year-old Gregory Perry was caught on video placing a strap of $100 bills in his shirt...
KXII.com
Second man in custody after deadly dispensary robbery in Thackerville
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - On Thursday, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) announced they arrested a second man in connection with a deadly dispensary robbery in Thackerville. Special Agents from the OSBI said they located Austin Pate (12/19/2003) at his residence in Calera, and transported him to the...
News On 6
Tribal Police Arrest Man They Say Embezzled Thousands From Choctaw Casino
DURANT, Okla. - Court documents said Gregory Perry stole ten thousand dollars from a casino vault last year where he worked as a clerk. Investigators said Perry later admitted to spending much of that on alcohol and gambling.
KXII.com
Man arrested for murder after missing Sherman woman found dead
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Police arrested a man Friday for the murder of a missing Sherman woman whose body was found in a wooded area Thursday night. Sherman Police arrested Brandon Joseph Tom, 31, for murder, aggravated sexual assault, and abandoning and endangering a child. Police said they began investigating...
KTEN.com
Bryan County man behind bars after leading police on pursuit
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — A Bryan County man is behind bars after leading Durant police on a pursuit Wednesday. Detective Brandon Mitchell said police tried to pull over 49-year-old Jason Shoemake for a traffic violation. But he failed to pull, over leading police on a chase through Durant. "During...
fox4news.com
Man charged with murder of missing North Texas woman
SHERMAN, Texas - A 31-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a North Texas woman who had been reported missing earlier this week. Brandon Joseph Tom was arrested for the death of Clarice Harrison. He has been charged with murder, aggravated sexual assault, and abandoning/endangering a child.
KXII.com
Former Richardson mayor and developer husband sentenced to 6 years in prison each for bribery and tax fraud
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A string of favors, bribery, love affairs, and fraud all laid out in a public trial at the federal courthouse in Sherman. U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant gave former Richardson Mayor Laura Jordan, also known as Laura Maczka, and her husband Mark Jordan 6 years in federal prison each.
Oklahoma truck driver honored for saving motorcyclist
An Oklahoma truck driver is being honored for his actions that saved a motorcyclist following a crash.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report 08.05.22
Officers responded to a Burglary of a Building in the 2300 block of Bonham Street. The front glass door was shattered and the owner believes some DEF fluid may be missing. The incident will be investigated. Paris Police Department Detectives and Lamar County Sheriff’s Office Detectives joined to execute a...
easttexasradio.com
Paris PD Report 08.04.22
Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 1:53 pm: Officers responded to the Paris Police Department Lobby to a call of credit card or debit card abuse. The victim stated that an unknown subject had made an unauthorized charge on his Direct Express debit card in the amount of $511.10. The incident will be investigated.
He had only been on parole 3 months. Now he'll spend 40 years in prison for firing at officers during pursuit through 4 North Texas cities
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — A 31-year-old man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after firing at officers and leading law enforcement on a chase through four cities in August 2021, the Collin County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. Evan Kates, of Carrollton, was convicted and sentenced...
easttexasradio.com
Hunt County Booking
Daniel Mendoza was arrested in Hunt County on 3 counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Bond was reportedly set at $75,000. No other information about the incident has been disclosed.
foxsportstexarkana.com
Durant, Okla. police arrest Texas top-10 fugitive during traffic stop
The Texas Department of Public Safety (Texas DPS) says they have a top-10 most wanted fugitives back in custody thanks to help from Durant police. According to Texas DPS, the Durant (Okla.) Police Department arrested 52-year-old John Robert Havener during a traffic stop last month. Havener had been wanted since...
KTEN.com
Big rig, SUV collide on Marshall County highway; 2 hurt
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — Two motorists were injured Thursday morning when their sport utility vehicle was T-boned by an 18-wheeler on U.S. 377 in Marshall County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the SUV pulled out from a stop sign at Buncombe Creek Road about one mile north of the Willis Bridge when it was struck by the oncoming big rig at around 9:15 a.m.
Oklahoma man dies in motorcycle crash
An Oklahoma man died in a motorcycle crash in Murray County on Wednesday.
kswo.com
Poor prison conditions for employees
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A former correctional officer and an inmate advocate are speaking out after a prison guard was killed by an inmate earlier this week in Holdenville. Davis correctional facility officer Alan Jay Hershberg was attacked by inmate Gregory Thompson on Sunday morning. Officials said Thompson attacked Hershberg from behind using a homemade weapon and he is currently serving a life sentence for first-degree murder.
