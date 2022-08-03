MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — Two motorists were injured Thursday morning when their sport utility vehicle was T-boned by an 18-wheeler on U.S. 377 in Marshall County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the SUV pulled out from a stop sign at Buncombe Creek Road about one mile north of the Willis Bridge when it was struck by the oncoming big rig at around 9:15 a.m.

