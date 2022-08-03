If you're looking for a coffee cake recipe that's a little different from the norm, you should try this lemon blueberry coffee cake with a sweet crumble topping!. Who is a fan of cake for breakfast?? This Lemon Blueberry Coffee Cake is literally mouthwatering. You have the lemon and blueberry flavors, a crumble running through the center of the cake (as well as on top of the cake) more and a delicious lemony glaze. How can you even want to say no to that!? Plus it is easier to make than you might think and it's all totally from scratch! If you are a lemon blueberry lover like me, then you need to make this Lemon Blueberry Coffee Cake recipe!

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO