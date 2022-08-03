Read on www.thegraftonnews.com
Related
New state law gives veterans right to concealed carry without a permit
Beginning Monday, military veterans will have the right to carry a concealed weapon without obtaining a permit. The new law was authored in the legislature by Monroe area
creators.com
Your Gun Is None of the Government's Business
No sooner had the Supreme Court released its decision last month recognizing the personal right to carry a handgun outside the home than the big-government politicians began to resist the court's holding. None was more anti-Constitution than New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, who told the court that "New York is ready for you."
Washington Examiner
Twenty-two states sue Biden administration over transgender rule for school lunch program
Twenty-two states sued the Biden administration for requiring states participating in the federal school lunch program to include gender identity and sexual orientation as protected under the definition of "sex" in Title IX . The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee, alleges...
Florida Teachers Slam Bill Allowing Veterans to Teach With No Degree
"[T]he good idea was to put people that have no education on education," said a Florida teacher on TikTok.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thefreshtoast.com
Here’s Why Arkansas Gov. Opposes Legalizing Weed
“It’s going to take a lot of education in order to change that climate and to be able to show voters that this would be, in fact, harmful,” said Gov. Hutchinson. Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson is encouraging law enforcement to “stand firm” against marijuana legalization, after the proposed measure to legalize adult-use cannabis was blocked from appearing on the state’s ballot in November.
Oklahoma-based tribes say followed rules on Freedmen rights
Leaders and representatives of five Oklahoma-based tribes on Wednesday told a U.S. Senate committee that they have followed treaties and court rulings regarding the citizenship of Freedmen and that the federal government should respect their sovereignty. Freedmen were the freed Black people enslaved by the Cherokee, Seminole, Choctaw, Muscogee (Creek)...
The New Federal Gun Law Violates Our Civil Liberties
"I'm about to sign into law a bipartisan … gun safety legislation," President Joe Biden said at the signing of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act on June 25. "And time is of the essence. Lives will be saved….When it seems impossible to get anything done in Washington, we are doing something consequential. If we can reach compromise on guns, we ought to be able to reach compromise in other critical issues."
nativenewsonline.net
School Food Program Waivers Set to Expire in September
After providing free meals for children nationwide from the onset of the pandemic, many families — including Native ones — will return to paying some or all of the cost of their school lunches, once a significant set of waivers ends September 30. The federal government has provided...
RELATED PEOPLE
Survey: Parents will spend $661 per child for back-to-school, an 8 percent hike
Parents paying for back-to-school items will find no break from inflationary pressures on the U.S. economy. The 15th annual Deloitte Back-to-School Survey finds the average American household with school-age kids will pay $661 per child, an 8 percent increase from last year and a whopping 27 percent above 2019. But...
Parents on Randi Weingarten saying conservatives 'undermine' teachers: 'She blocked the schoolhouse door'
Parents and activists are fuming over remarks made by American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten at a teachers' conference Wednesday accusing conservatives of undermining the work of educators. "Conservatives are working consistently to undermine educators in this country," Weingarten said at the New York State United Teachers conference. "They're...
Anti-BDS Laws' Certification Requirements
Michael Dorf, Andrew Koppelman, and I have written elsewhere about why we think laws banning government contractors from refusing to deal with Israeli companies are generally constitutional. In this respect, we think such bans are like the government barring universities that get government funds from excluding military recruiters from recruitment fairs, or barring businesses that get government funds (and even ones that don't) from discriminating based on race, religion, etc. Refusals to deal are unprotected conduct, not protected speech. (The long version is here.)
The 2nd Amendment | The Last Defense Against Tyranny In America
In 2022, nationwide mass shootings have prompted many state and federal governments to enact some form of gun legislation, but could the total prohibition of weapons endanger American freedom?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Indiana becomes first state to approve abortion ban post-Roe
Indiana became the first state to approve abortion restrictions since Roe was overturned, as the Republican governor quickly signed a near-total ban.
Census lawsuit tossed based on definition of 'whereby'
A federal judge on Tuesday tossed out a public records lawsuit on the 2020 census based on a Webster’s dictionary definition of one obscure word: “whereby.” The lawsuit was over an even more obscure concept: how a statistical method was used to fill in details when information was lacking about people residing in dorms, nursing homes, prisons and other group living spaces. A Republican-leaning redistricting advocacy group had sued the Census Bureau and the Commerce Department, which oversees the statistical agency, in an effort to get records showing by state the number of times the statistical method was used for group quarters. Fair Lines America Foundation had said it had “significant implications for our nation’s redistricting and electoral process” and demanded transparency in how the method was implemented. In group quarters, the method known as imputation involves using already available information about the facility, such as its maximum capacity, to fill in missing details.
Brief: Court-ordered funding transfers in North Carolina school spending case are unconstitutional
(The Center Square) — The John Locke Foundation and North Carolina Institute for Constitutional Law are urging the North Carolina Supreme Court to reject an "unconstitutional" transfer from the state Treasury ahead of oral arguments in the decades-long Leandro school funding lawsuit later this month. NCICL President Jeanette Doran...
'Documented Dreamers' push for citizenship path
For hundreds of thousands of young legal immigrants, the clock is ticking toward self-deportation. Dip Patel was born in India, but after a stop in Canada, he came to the United States legally on his parents' work visa when he was just nine years old. Country caps on certain employment-based...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Iowans charged in Capitol riot argue self-defense and selective prosecution
Two Iowans criminally charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol are arguing in court that they acted in self-defense and are the victims of selective prosecution. Salvador Sandoval Jr. of Ankeny, and his mother, Deborah Sandoval of Des Moines, are facing charges that include with entering and remaining in a restricted […] The post Iowans charged in Capitol riot argue self-defense and selective prosecution appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
poz.com
“U=U” Officially Adopted by Entire U.S. Government
The Prevention Access Campaign (PAC) announced that their global effort to educate people that people living with HIV with an undetectable viral load are unable to transmit HIV sexually (known as “undetectable equals untransmittable,” or “U=U”) has now been adopted by the United States federal government as a national mantra to guide HIV treatment and prevention efforts.
Comments / 0