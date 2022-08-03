ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Still plenty of summer fun with these local fairs and festivals

Aug. 5-7 YANKEE HOMECOMING DAYS: July 30-Aug. 7, Newburyport. Information: https://www.newburyport.com/events-in-newburyport/. ST. AGRIPPINA DI MINEO FEAST: Aug. 4-7, Hanover and Battery streets, Boston. Feast opens at 7 p.m. on Aug. 4, and will run from noon-11 p.m. Aug. 5-7. Procession on Aug. 7 at noon. Information: https://www.facebook.com/saintagrippinaboston/. Support local journalism:...
BOSTON, MA
PLAINVILLE, MASSACHUSETTS – REX TRAILER – BOOMTOWN

Discussion on Cowboy Town by PHC member Kristine Moore. Sunday, August 14th, 2022, at 4:00pm in the Plainville Town Hall Meeting Room. The Plainville Historical Commission is thrilled to host Kristine Moore as she leads a discussion on the history of Cowboy Town, a western theme park that operated in Plainville from 1957-1960.
World War II tank demonstration comes to American Heritage Museum

HUDSON – The American Heritage Museum will be holding its World War II tank demonstration next weekend. Visitors will be able to see some of the museum’s tanks – including the M4 Sherman and the M24 Chaffee – along with other rare military vehicles. The museum will operate the very rare M261A1 Pershing, M18 Hellcat and German Jagdpanzer 28 Hetzer.
HUDSON, MA
What's Happening in Grafton, week of Aug. 4-10

Garden Club Grants -- The Grafton Garden Club Inc, a 501c3 nonprofit organization, is offering grants up to $500 to educators in the Grafton Public School District to be used for projects and creative efforts designed to motivate the student’s interest in agriculture, forestry, botany, horticulture, landscape architecture, plant and soil sciences, and environmental sciences.
GRAFTON, MA
Spend a hot August night (or two) with these local summer concerts

Thursdays, 6-8 p.m., Riley-Pappas Performance Pavilion, Pappas Recreation Complex. Rain date the following Tuesday, 6-8 p.m. Support local journalism: Subscribe to telegram.com today for only $1 for 6 months. GRAFTON. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m., Common. Presented by Grafton Recreation. For updates, visit the Grafton Rec Facebook page. Aug. 3 -- Kelly...
GRAFTON, MA
Department of Health closes four beaches for swimming

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed four beaches for swimming Thursday. The Department of Health said bacteria levels at Camp Hoffman Beach and Kingston’s Camp Beach in Kingston, Camp Canonicus Beach in Exeter, and Kent County YMCA Beach in Warwick returned to safe levels.
WARWICK, RI
Where to eat in Natick

Looking to branch out for breakfast, lunch, or dinner in Natick? We’ve rounded up all of the town’s eating establishments (though please let us know if anything’s missing or outdated, or if you’re interested in sponsoring our Natick restaurants page: natickreport@gmail.com). For Indian for I love...
NATICK, MA
Tell us: Who serves the best fried clams in Massachusetts?

Let us know where to get a batch. It was once said that “clams are to New England what barbecue is to the South.” If you live in Massachusetts, it’s hard to dispute that: stopping by a clam shack and picking up a box of crispy fried clams, with a side of tartar sauce, can be so satisfying. Crunchy and slightly briny, they are a specialty of the region, with the Ipswich and Essex fried clams being especially well known.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Grafton Police hosts first National Night Out in two years

GRAFTON -- It was a hot August night at the Municipal Center on Aug. 2, as hundreds of families attended the first National Night Out in two years. Sponsored by the Grafton Police Department, the event featured a chance to check out police and fire vehicles, take part in plenty of activities, enjoy free pizza, hot dogs, ice cream and more.
GRAFTON, MA
Worcester Receives $200k Grant for Bridge Underpass Lighting

WORCESTER - The City of Worcester received a $200,000 Shared Streets & Spaces program grant to install LED lights for three bridge underpasses at Green Street, Franklin Street, and Madison Street in the city’s Canal District. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation award is one of 184 announced earlier this...
Time to ZAP Blackstone Again

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. — The Woodstock of cleanups was held Sept. 9, 1972, along the Blackstone River. Ten thousand volunteers spent the day pulling appliances, cars, mattresses, shopping carts, tires, furniture, and even a small bus from the waters and banks of the distressed river. The cleanup effort from...
PAWTUCKET, RI
14 Awesome Things Invented in Massachusetts

Time to flex a little Massachusetts pride. A lot of great things came from Massachusetts besides our super-attractive Mass accent (Hollywood can’t get enough of it!). Here’s a list of 14 Awesome Things Invented in Massachusetts!. Chocolate Chip Cookies. Ruth Graves Wakefield of Whitman, Mass. invented the chocolate...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
New tick just found in Rhode Island multiplying fast

JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Your backyard is home to so many insects. When it comes to ticks, there’s a new one that’s spreading incredibly fast. First recognized in America in New Jersey in 2017, the Asian longhorned tick is a relative newcomer to Rhode Island backyards. It prefers deer and dogs over humans or rodents for a meal. Food preference isn’t only what makes this a tick of note.

