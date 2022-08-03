Read on www.thegraftonnews.com
thegraftonnews.com
Still plenty of summer fun with these local fairs and festivals
Aug. 5-7 YANKEE HOMECOMING DAYS: July 30-Aug. 7, Newburyport. Information: https://www.newburyport.com/events-in-newburyport/. ST. AGRIPPINA DI MINEO FEAST: Aug. 4-7, Hanover and Battery streets, Boston. Feast opens at 7 p.m. on Aug. 4, and will run from noon-11 p.m. Aug. 5-7. Procession on Aug. 7 at noon. Information: https://www.facebook.com/saintagrippinaboston/. Support local journalism:...
mybackyardnews.com
PLAINVILLE, MASSACHUSETTS – REX TRAILER – BOOMTOWN
Discussion on Cowboy Town by PHC member Kristine Moore. Sunday, August 14th, 2022, at 4:00pm in the Plainville Town Hall Meeting Room. The Plainville Historical Commission is thrilled to host Kristine Moore as she leads a discussion on the history of Cowboy Town, a western theme park that operated in Plainville from 1957-1960.
communityadvocate.com
World War II tank demonstration comes to American Heritage Museum
HUDSON – The American Heritage Museum will be holding its World War II tank demonstration next weekend. Visitors will be able to see some of the museum’s tanks – including the M4 Sherman and the M24 Chaffee – along with other rare military vehicles. The museum will operate the very rare M261A1 Pershing, M18 Hellcat and German Jagdpanzer 28 Hetzer.
thegraftonnews.com
What's Happening in Grafton, week of Aug. 4-10
Garden Club Grants -- The Grafton Garden Club Inc, a 501c3 nonprofit organization, is offering grants up to $500 to educators in the Grafton Public School District to be used for projects and creative efforts designed to motivate the student’s interest in agriculture, forestry, botany, horticulture, landscape architecture, plant and soil sciences, and environmental sciences.
thegraftonnews.com
Spend a hot August night (or two) with these local summer concerts
Thursdays, 6-8 p.m., Riley-Pappas Performance Pavilion, Pappas Recreation Complex. Rain date the following Tuesday, 6-8 p.m. Support local journalism: Subscribe to telegram.com today for only $1 for 6 months. GRAFTON. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m., Common. Presented by Grafton Recreation. For updates, visit the Grafton Rec Facebook page. Aug. 3 -- Kelly...
ABC6.com
Department of Health closes four beaches for swimming
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed four beaches for swimming Thursday. The Department of Health said bacteria levels at Camp Hoffman Beach and Kingston’s Camp Beach in Kingston, Camp Canonicus Beach in Exeter, and Kent County YMCA Beach in Warwick returned to safe levels.
natickreport.com
Where to eat in Natick
Looking to branch out for breakfast, lunch, or dinner in Natick? We’ve rounded up all of the town’s eating establishments (though please let us know if anything’s missing or outdated, or if you’re interested in sponsoring our Natick restaurants page: natickreport@gmail.com). For Indian for I love...
Boston Globe
Tell us: Who serves the best fried clams in Massachusetts?
Let us know where to get a batch. It was once said that “clams are to New England what barbecue is to the South.” If you live in Massachusetts, it’s hard to dispute that: stopping by a clam shack and picking up a box of crispy fried clams, with a side of tartar sauce, can be so satisfying. Crunchy and slightly briny, they are a specialty of the region, with the Ipswich and Essex fried clams being especially well known.
thegraftonnews.com
Grafton Police hosts first National Night Out in two years
GRAFTON -- It was a hot August night at the Municipal Center on Aug. 2, as hundreds of families attended the first National Night Out in two years. Sponsored by the Grafton Police Department, the event featured a chance to check out police and fire vehicles, take part in plenty of activities, enjoy free pizza, hot dogs, ice cream and more.
Watch: TikTok of Cape Cod Culture Goes Viral For All The Wrong Reasons
Massachusetts is no stranger to towns and cities that are hard to pronounce. Visitors may have to fumble through a few before they get it right, and a Medford-based TikToker seemed to have quite the challenge when she visited Cape Cod. She goes by the name “Cheeseh8r” and has attracted...
Worcester Receives $200k Grant for Bridge Underpass Lighting
WORCESTER - The City of Worcester received a $200,000 Shared Streets & Spaces program grant to install LED lights for three bridge underpasses at Green Street, Franklin Street, and Madison Street in the city’s Canal District. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation award is one of 184 announced earlier this...
ecori.org
Time to ZAP Blackstone Again
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. — The Woodstock of cleanups was held Sept. 9, 1972, along the Blackstone River. Ten thousand volunteers spent the day pulling appliances, cars, mattresses, shopping carts, tires, furniture, and even a small bus from the waters and banks of the distressed river. The cleanup effort from...
Massachusetts Women for Progress accuses Petty senate campaign mailer of being ‘dishonest’ but campaign defends image, message
In the latest salvo in the senate campaign for the 1st Worcester District, Massachusetts Women for Progress accused Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty’s campaign of having a dishonest campaign mailer. The mailer in question features a photo with Petty in front of a large group of people. Cara Berg Powers,...
Homelessness in Worcester: Summit highlights the need for more affordable housing now
Elmo Quiles became homeless in the summer of 2019 after most of his immediate family, including his identical twin brother, died. Quiles’ dog Lucas was close to all he had left. Quiles took Lucas with him to the podium on Wednesday night during a Summit on Housing and Community...
country1025.com
14 Awesome Things Invented in Massachusetts
Time to flex a little Massachusetts pride. A lot of great things came from Massachusetts besides our super-attractive Mass accent (Hollywood can’t get enough of it!). Here’s a list of 14 Awesome Things Invented in Massachusetts!. Chocolate Chip Cookies. Ruth Graves Wakefield of Whitman, Mass. invented the chocolate...
nrinow.news
Village Haven purchased for $860K: New era set to begin for a North Smithfield classic
NORTH SMITHFIELD – The sale of a popular School Street restaurant to a neighboring business was finalized last week, with a deed for the purchase of Village Haven for $861,700 recorded in the North Smitihfield Town Clerk’s office. Dog Pack, LLC, a company registered in March by Lucky...
Air Force will host Westfield meetings detailing Barnes Air National Guard Base F-35 or F-15EX fighter jet upgrades
WESTFIELD — The National Guard Bureau and the Air Force will meet with Westfield residents this month — in person and online — to talk over plans to bring next-generation fighter jets to Barnes Air National Guard Base and the 104th Fighter Wing. In 2021, the Pentagon...
Popular Mass. theme park reopening for upcoming holiday season as owner searches for buyer
CARVER, Mass. — A popular family theme park in Massachusetts is reopening for the upcoming holiday season as the owner continues to work to sell the property. Edaville Family Theme Park in Carver will welcome guests back for classic Christmas lights, rides, food, and more from Nov. 10 through Jan. 1, 2023.
ABC6.com
New tick just found in Rhode Island multiplying fast
JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Your backyard is home to so many insects. When it comes to ticks, there’s a new one that’s spreading incredibly fast. First recognized in America in New Jersey in 2017, the Asian longhorned tick is a relative newcomer to Rhode Island backyards. It prefers deer and dogs over humans or rodents for a meal. Food preference isn’t only what makes this a tick of note.
spectrumnews1.com
Jury issues verdict ruling Worcester owes Holden more than $14M for excessive wastewater transport charges
WORCESTER, Mass. - The Town of Holden announced a jury ruled the City of Worcester owes them $14.6M for excessive wastewater transport charges. It comes after almost a decade of legal proceedings. The superior court jury also found the Department of Conservation and Recreation breached its contract with the town,...
