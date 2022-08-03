ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Falcons DT Grady Jarrett Sounds Off on NFL-Mandated Guardian Caps

By Bri Amaranthus
Falcon Report
 2 days ago

Atlanta defensive tackle Grady Jarrett has a good attitude regarding the caps.

NFL training camps have a new and controversial piece of equipment. The league is requiring certain position groups from all 32 teams to wear 'Guardian Caps' for the first 14 training camp practices. The caps are padded shells placed over the players’ helmets to help curb head injuries as teams ramp up their activity in preparation for the 2022 season.

As offensive and defensive linemen, linebackers and tight ends have donned the caps in practices, questions have stemmed from wearing a protective device that won’t be worn during actual games. Some resistance to the change around the league stems from concerns that the protective padding is actually causing players to use their helmets more than usual, which could cause more problems when the caps are removed.

One of the league's most respected defensive ends, J.J. Watt, voiced his criticism .

“I mean, I think you know what I think of the Guardian Caps we’re wearing,” Watt said at Arizona Cardinals camp. “You feel like a bobblehead. Like you’re gonna fall over. I’ll probably get fined for this.”

The intent is to minimize the high number of concussions that are sustained early on in training camp, according to NFL statistics. The protective caps reduce the severity of impact if one player is wearing it by 10 percent, and by 20 percent if two players are wearing them.

Atlanta defensive tackle Grady Jarrett , who is entering his eighth season with the Falcons, has a good attitude regarding the caps.

“It’s really comfortable,” Jarrett said at the team facility in Flowery Branch. “You’ve just got to do what you gotta do. Try to find positives in everything and get well adjusted to the heat. Down here, you really can’t run away from the heat. .. It is what it is. Player safety is important."

Jarrett added: " Our defensive backs are the group that really doesn’t want to wear it because they’re all about their swag.”

While players across the league grow accustomed to the caps, everyone can agree that taking steps to reduce concussions is important. Players will be encouraged but not required to wear the caps after the second preseason game. The Falcons enter 2022 looking to improve on a 7-10 record from last season and with the second-worst odds to win the Super Bowl . The good news is, the Falcons believe they have an answer at quarterback as they look to upset the New Orleans Saints in week one .. and hope that no one plays like a bobblehead .

