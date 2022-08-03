Ask the Expert: Is the extreme heat affecting your mental health?

There's no doubt the pandemic has increased the conversation about our mental health... but this heat wave is also just as much of a stressor as the economy and viral health hazards.

And again, the DFW metroplex is under another Heat Advisory from noon tomorrow until 8pm Thursday.

Leigh Richardson is the Founder of The Brain Performance Center in Dallas. She joined KRLD's Kristin Diaz and David Rancken on Ask the Expert.

