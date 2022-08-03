ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Ask the Expert: Is the extreme heat affecting your mental health?

By Kristin Diaz
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bm4Zv_0h307asl00

There's no doubt the pandemic has increased the conversation about our mental health... but this heat wave is also just as much of a stressor as the economy and viral health hazards.

And again, the DFW metroplex is under another Heat Advisory from noon tomorrow until 8pm Thursday.

Leigh Richardson is the Founder of The Brain Performance Center in Dallas. She joined KRLD's Kristin Diaz and David Rancken on Ask the Expert.

