ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Officer shoots man in Southwest Detroit after gun is produced during pursuit

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E5XHj_0h307VQ000

DETROIT (WWJ) -- Detroit Police Chief James White calls the actions of his officers "brave and heroic" after they're forced to shoot a man who pulled out a gun during a pursuit.

The incident happened last night around 9:30 p.m. on Annabelle Street near Downing in the Schaefer and I-75 area. Police say officers spotted a known gang member who was armed. Officers attempted to stop the suspect.

Officers then ran behind a house and climbed over a fence. As they get to the other side of the fence, the suspect turned and produced a handgun -- making officers fear for their lives, said White.

White said one officer fired three shots at the suspect, which all took effect.

"Officers don't wanna use deadly force but when you encounter someone pointing a weapon at you, that has to happen," said White.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital where he's listed in critical condition.

No other injuries have been reported.

White says patrols had been stepped up in the area due to a recent uptick in gang-related activity.

The investigation is continuing.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WXYZ

Detroit man charged after allegedly striking man with car, killing him

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has announced charges against James Kimball, 35 of Detroit, after he allegedly struck and killed Lamar D. Waller with his vehicle in July. Kimball is charged with one count of First-Degree Murder. Police say on July 12, a verbal altercation between...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
fox2detroit.com

Eastpointe police escapee has history of fleeing, authorities say

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man accused of fleeing Eastpointe police has a history of running from officers, authorities say. Devonta Deshawn Moore, 18, was being led to an inmate transport van after being arraigned on domestic violence charges Monday when he fled on foot. Police said he had warrants for three previous fleeing and eluding charges, in addition to burglary and weapons convictions.
EASTPOINTE, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James White
CBS Detroit

Detroit Police Officer Shoots Man Armed With Gun During Foot Chase, Authorities Say

(CBS DETROIT) — Detroit police say a man who pulled out a gun during a foot chase Tuesday night is in critical condition after he was shot by an officer. The shooting happened at about 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 2 in the area of Annabelle Street near Downing Street. Authorities say officers were in the area on “proactive patrol” after a 2-year-old girl and another bystander were injured in a shooting on Tuesday morning. Police say the man is a known gang member. No other injuries were reported. Detroit Police Chief James White says officers attempted to stop the man, who then flees,...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit PD: 3-Year-Old Girl Shoots Herself With Assault-Style Rifle, Mother Questioned

(CBS DETROIT) — Detroit police are investigating after a 3-year-old girl was injured in an accidental shooting. The shooting happened shortly after midnight Thursday morning on Littlefield Street near West Chicago. Cmdr. Michael Chambers said the child was playing with her cousin in a closet when she shot herself with an assault-style rifle. Chambers said the gun was found blocks away from the home. “It’s an unfortunate incident,” he said. Police are now questioning the girl’s mother and others about the shooting. “There’s a number of different family members that we’ve been talking to and we’re just trying to ascertain all the facts and we’re going...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit Police
CBS Detroit

Detroit Police Department To Hold Abandoned Vehicle Auction Aug. 9

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department will host a vehicle auction on Aug. 9. The auction will be at 9 a.m. at Troy’s Towing located at 9615 Grinnell Street. A bidder must have a valid driver’s license. Officials say all major credit cards are accepted and debit cards with the Visa or Master Card logo will also be accepted. Vehicles will be re-keyed at the expense of the bidder and the bidder is responsible for moving the car by 3 p.m. on the day of the auction, or they will be charged storage fees. The Detroit Police Department says they have the right to refuse any bid. Any person who has had a contract with the city of Detroit must sign an affidavit stating they’ve had no involvement with, connection, or foreknowledge of the vehicle they intend to purchase. Here is a file with a list of the vehicles that will be available during the auction: TROY 08 09 2022(1).xlsx © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Detroit

Detroit Man Arrested In Fatal Hit-And-Run Charged With Murder

(CBS DETROIT) — A Detroit man accused of killing another man after hitting him with his car last month was arrested in Southfield and now faces a murder charge. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, James Kimball Jr., 35, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Lamar Waller, of Detroit. He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in 36th District Court. The incident happened on July 12 at the Ace of Spades Gentlemen’s Club on Eight Mile Road. Police say an argument between Kimball and Waller escalated and Kimball got in his car and fatally struck Waller before fleeing the scene. Waller was taken to a hospital and died from his injuries six days later on July 18. Detroit Police Chief James White said Kimball was arrested on Monday following a chase in Southfield after receiving a Crime Stoppers tip. “On July 12, our community lost a husband, father and brother,” White said. “We know that crime has no borders. In collaboration with Southfield police, we were able to recently arrest a suspect in this case. That individual will be brought to justice.” © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Dearborn Heights home invasion suspect caught in the act after 77-year-old victim flees, calls police

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A home invasion suspect was caught in the act after allegedly breaking into a Dearborn Heights home last week, police said. Michael Clegg, 33, of Taylor, is charged with armed robbery, first-degree safe breaking, first-degree home invasion, interfering with crime report, possession of a weapon as a felon, and felony firearms, in connection with the July 27 crime.
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy