Officer shoots man in Southwest Detroit after gun is produced during pursuit

DETROIT (WWJ) -- Detroit Police Chief James White calls the actions of his officers "brave and heroic" after they're forced to shoot a man who pulled out a gun during a pursuit.

The incident happened last night around 9:30 p.m. on Annabelle Street near Downing in the Schaefer and I-75 area. Police say officers spotted a known gang member who was armed. Officers attempted to stop the suspect.

Officers then ran behind a house and climbed over a fence. As they get to the other side of the fence, the suspect turned and produced a handgun -- making officers fear for their lives, said White.

White said one officer fired three shots at the suspect, which all took effect.

"Officers don't wanna use deadly force but when you encounter someone pointing a weapon at you, that has to happen," said White.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital where he's listed in critical condition.

No other injuries have been reported.

White says patrols had been stepped up in the area due to a recent uptick in gang-related activity.

The investigation is continuing.